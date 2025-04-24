Data isolation and security upgrade—
the gold standard for your data protection
HireGlobal sets a new standard for data security. Unlike competitors, our unique infrastructure allows us to offer isolated virtual environments. Your data is hosted in a dedicated database, guaranteeing it stays exclusively under your control. Talk to a HireGlobal security expert to learn more about upgrading your data protection.
No setup fees, no hidden costs.
THOUSANDS OF LEADING BRANDS TRUST OUR GLOBAL COMPLIANCE AND PAYROLL CAPABILITIES
Data isolation for your HRIS
Your data's security begins with the right global HRIS. Unlike traditional setups with shared servers, HireGlobal offers data isolation through dedicated virtual instances—designed for ultimate security, built from the ground up, and mastered over a decade.
Your sensitive data is always kept secure in a virtual environment with no cross-contamination, no other companies, no external access, and no unnecessary risks. This doesn’t just make us more technically advanced than competitors—it makes your data safer.
What you get with HireGlobal’s data isolation and security
Dedicated virtual server instances
On top of existing, secure multi-tenant environments, HireGlobal offers fully isolated infrastructure and dedicated virtual instances for enhanced security. These independent environments create an additional layer of physical protection that ensure your data is never shared. No other HRIS provider offers this level of protection.
Isolated end-to-end encryption
Your data is encrypted at rest and in transit with AES-256 and envelope encryption, ensuring it remains secure. In the unlikely event of a breach, your data remains protected. This also guarantees that only authorized individuals can access your dedicated server and data, further protecting your business.
Your data, your control
Your data never leaves the dedicated, isolated environment that is under your control. It’s accessible, usable, and portable at your discretion—enabling you to easily transfer your data across locations. This unique setup allows for custom data and server management that meets your needs.
Data protection that goes beyond the competition
Upgrade to the gold standard in data protection and security infrastructure
No setup fees, no hidden costs.
Talk to our team about upgrading to data isolation
Get data protection you won’t find anywhere else
Frequently asked questions
Data isolation and security is the practice of keeping sensitive information private, protected, and separate from other data. This helps reduce the risk of unauthorized access, breaches, or data mixing/cross-contamination.
Only your team and HireGlobal can access your data—securely and with full control in your hands. You decide who gets access, with each team member receiving their own login credentials—one user, one login—granted only to the data needed to fulfill their responsibilities.Your data stays protected, and your security is our priority.
Your data will never be shared with anyone.
Get the gold standard for your data protection
With over a decade of experience, we’ve perfected data security.
No setup fees, no hidden costs.