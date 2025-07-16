1. Acceptance and Legally Binding Effect of the HireGlobal Service Agreement.

HireGlobal LLC (“HireGlobal” or “we” or “us”) provides the HireGlobal Service (defined below) to you (“you” or “your” or “Client”) subject to this HireGlobal Service Agreement (“Agreement”). BY ACCEPTING THIS AGREEMENT OR BY ACCESSING OR USING ANY PORTION OF THE HIREGLOBAL PROPERTIES (DEFINED BELOW), YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT YOU HAVE READ, UNDERSTOOD, AND AGREE TO BE BOUND BY THIS AGREEMENT. YOU FURTHER ACKNOWLEDGE THAT THIS AGREEMENT FORMS A CONTRACT BETWEEN YOU AND HIREGLOBAL, EVEN IF IT IS ELECTRONIC AND IS NOT PHYSICALLY SIGNED BY YOU AND HIREGLOBAL. IF YOU ARE ENTERING INTO THIS AGREEMENT ON BEHALF OF A COMPANY, BUSINESS OR OTHER LEGAL ENTITY (“CLIENT ENTITY”), YOU REPRESENT THAT YOU HAVE THE AUTHORITY TO CONTRACTUALLY BIND SUCH CLIENT ENTITY TO THIS AGREEMENT, IN WHICH CASE THE TERMS “YOU” OR “YOUR” OR “CLIENT” WILL REFER TO SUCH CLIENT ENTITY. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE SUCH AUTHORITY TO CONTRACTUALLY BIND SUCH CLIENT ENTITY TO THIS AGREEMENT, OR IF YOU DO NOT AGREE WITH THIS AGREEMENT, YOU MUST NOT ACCEPT THIS AGREEMENT AND YOU MAY NOT ACCESS OR USE THE HIREGLOBAL PROPERTIES.

HireGlobal reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to change or modify portions of the Agreement at any time. HireGlobal will post any changes to the Agreement on the HireGlobal legal page https://www.toptal.com/hireglobal/legal-client and will indicate at the top of the Agreement page the date these terms were last revised. It is your responsibility to check the Agreement periodically for changes. Your continued use of any of the HireGlobal Properties after the date any such changes become effective constitutes your acceptance of the new or revised Agreement.

3. Description of the HireGlobal Service.

HireGlobal provides global payroll/payment, workforce engagement, and/or human resources information system services (the “HireGlobal Service”) subject to this Agreement. The HireGlobal Service allows you, the undersigned client (“Client”) to engage and pay globally the individual(s) you identify (“Workforce Member(s)”) and includes HireGlobal’s collection of necessary information from Client or directly from such Workforce Members. In addition, certain HireGlobal Service offerings, including Local Employer of Record (“L-EOR”) services, are subject to “Additional Terms” found at the link here https://www.toptal.com/hireglobal/at-l-eor (“Additional Terms”), which Additional Terms are incorporated herein by reference and form a part of this Agreement. The HireGlobal Service is not intended to, and does not, provide Client with a hire/no hire recommendation or decision. The HireGlobal Service and HireGlobal’s Proprietary Information (defined below) are individually and together referred to herein as “HireGlobal Properties.”

4. Payment.

4.1 Payment Terms. Client is responsible for any compensation, fees, reimbursable amounts, benefits, insurance, social security, withholdings, severance, taxes and any other Client required, Client authorized or legally required payments to any of Client’s Workforce Members engaged through the HireGlobal Service (such payments, benefits, and similar amounts due any Workforce Member, collectively referred to herein as “Workforce Member(s) Payments”). Workforce Member Payments will be made by HireGlobal, an Affiliate (defined below) of HireGlobal and/or third party subcontractors or vendors in accordance with Client’s direction or approval, or, in the case of L-EOR services engagements, as HireGlobal, HireGlobal Affiliates or HireGlobal’s subcontractors or vendors deem is required by law HireGlobal will invoice Client for all such Workforce Member Payments along with the HireGlobal fee, calculated based on the number of Workforce Members submitted to HireGlobal for each HireGlobal Service offering multiplied by the HireGlobal Service offering price. Invoiced sums will be due to HireGlobal Net 10 from the date of invoice. HireGlobal will not be obligated to make or initiate any Workforce Member Payments unless and until such payments are received by HireGlobal from Client.

4.2 Methods of Payment; Late Payments. All payments will be made in U.S. Dollars and paid electronically via credit card, bank wire, or ACH transfer. If Client selects ACH or credit card as its payment method, HireGlobal will be entitled to draw, or charge amounts due on the payment due date. Amounts past due more than thirty (30) days will incur interest at a rate 1.5% per month from the date they became due and payable. If HireGlobal undertakes any action to collect any unpaid, undisputed (in good faith) past due amounts, Client will reimburse all such costs of collection, including reasonable attorneys’ fees and arbitration or court costs.

4.3 Relationship; Taxes. HireGlobal is an independent contractor of Client and the parties are not authorized to and will not attempt to bind the other party. HireGlobal is responsible for payment of HireGlobal’s income taxes in connection with this Agreement and for processing payment of any Workforce Member(s) Payments. All Workforce Member Payments made by HireGlobal will be invoiced to Client. Client is responsible for payment of all other taxes and assessments, if any, in respect of this Agreement, including, if any, sales, value-added, use or similar taxes. Client will not withhold from and will pay the full amount invoiced as payable to HireGlobal.

5. Affiliates and Third Parties.

A Client Affiliate may procure the HireGlobal Service under this Agreement by registering its own account on the HireGlobal Client portal and in respect of those Workforce Members identified by such Client Affiliate, will be deemed the “Client” as that term is used in this Agreement. An “Affiliate” of a party means any entities or persons, including without limitation, any corporation, company, partnership, or limited liability company, which, directly or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, controls, is controlled by, or is under common control with a party. HireGlobal may engage third party subcontractors, vendors and/or partners to support HireGlobal in its provision of the HireGlobal Service to Client, including to provide any portion of the HireGlobal Service directly to Client, and will be responsible for the acts and omissions of such third party subcontractors, vendors and/or partners in the same manner and extent to which it is responsible for its own acts and omissions under this Agreement.

6. Client Responsibilities.

Client represents and warrants that the information Client provides to HireGlobal related to Client’s Workforce Members is accurate, complete, and given to HireGlobal with the full consent of the Workforce Members and in compliance with applicable laws, rules, and regulations regarding such transfer. Client is fully responsible for any unauthorized access that it permits or causes to occur, including by negligence or otherwise, to Client’s information through Client’s HireGlobal user account. Client retains all responsibility for the day-to-day management and control of Client’s Workforce Members’ performance (including, as applicable, promotion and/or disciplinary actions), training and assignments, setting, reviewing, and monitoring project schedules, work schedules, code and/or other tangible results created by Workforce Members and provided to Client (“Work Output”), including if any Workforce Members are engaged through L-EOR services. Client will notify HireGlobal in writing promptly, but in no event on less than fifteen (15) days’ notice, of changes to any Workforce Member Payments, including, without limitation due to desired bonus payments, promotions, demotions or terminations, and will cooperate in a timely manner with HireGlobal (including any relevant HireGlobal Affiliates, third party subcontractors, vendors and/or partners) to document and implement such changes.

7. Proprietary Information and Privacy.

7.1. Proprietary Information. All business, technical or financial information of a party, including of such party’s Affiliates, customers and personnel, disclosed to the other party, or observed or otherwise obtained by, the other party under this Agreement will be the “Proprietary Information” of the disclosing party. Proprietary Information of a party includes all information relating to the current business or demonstrably anticipated business of a party. All Work Output provided by Workforce Members to Client under this Agreement and, excluding Personal Data (as defined within the Data Protection Addendum (“DPA”), all financial, benefits, and other labor and employment information Client provides to HireGlobal or its Affiliates on Workforce Members to obtain the HireGlobal Service, including, without limitation, Workforce Member Payments information, is Proprietary Information of Client. Proprietary Information of HireGlobal includes HireGlobal’s onboarding processes and methodologies and any worker classification reviews and analysis.

7.2. Non-disclosure, Use and Return of Proprietary Information. Each party will hold in confidence and not use or disclose to others, except as is required, and then only to the extent required, to provide or receive the HireGlobal Services, any Proprietary Information of the other party. Notwithstanding the foregoing, HireGlobal may also use the Proprietary Information of Client for its own internal business purpose of evaluating and improving the HireGlobal Service. On the termination of this Agreement or as requested by the disclosing party, the receiving party will promptly return to the disclosing party (or, at disclosing party’s election, destroy) all Proprietary Information of the other party (including furnishing Work Output to Client, provided Client has paid all undisputed, in good faith, fees due). Despite the foregoing, the receiving party is not required to return or destroy any Proprietary Information stored in a party’s backup/disaster recovery systems, required to be retained to comply with applicable law (including document retention requirements) or regulatory requirements or as required to retain and provide audit files on Workforce Members, including Workforce Member Payments. All such retained Proprietary Information will be subject to the terms of this Section 7 for as long as such information is held by the receiving party.

7.3. Customary Exclusions. Proprietary Information does not include any information the receiving party can document: (a) is or becomes generally available to the public without restriction through no fault of the receiving party; (b) was in the receiving party’s possession or known by it without restriction prior to receipt from the disclosing party; (c) was rightfully disclosed to the receiving party by a third party without restriction; or (d) was independently developed by the receiving party without use or reference to any Proprietary Information. The receiving party may make disclosures, as may be (and then only to the extent) required by a duly authorized court order, subpoena, official certification or otherwise officially requested by government (including regulatory bodies) or law enforcement in connection with an investigation or government proceeding or other official government request provided that the party seeking to make the disclosure provides the other party advance written notice with reasonable time for such disclosing party to seek confidential treatment.

7.4. Privacy.

(a) All Personal Data provided to HireGlobal by Client or by a third party on Client’s behalf will be subject to the terms of the DPA.

(b) The DPA located at the link here https://www.toptal.com/hireglobal/data-processing is incorporated into and forms part of this Agreement. For the avoidance of doubt, Client’s agreement to this Agreement constitutes acceptance of the DPA, in full and without condition. All terms not otherwise defined within the DPA will have the meaning set forth in this Agreement.

(c) HireGlobal may create and derive from Personal Data (as defined within the DPA) information that (i) constitutes “aggregate consumer information” or has been “deidentified” (as such terms are defined in the California Consumer Protection Act), and (ii) does not constitute Client Proprietary Information or identify Client or any natural person (“Anonymous Data”), and may use, publicize or share with third parties such Anonymous Data to improve HireGlobal’s products and services and for its other legitimate business purposes.

8. Work Output Assignment.

8.1. Work Output: Assignment of Inventions. Except for the licensed rights described in Section 8.2 below, HireGlobal assigns to Client all right, title, and interest owned by and vested in HireGlobal or the Workforce Member, in and to all Work Output provided to Client together with all intellectual property rights HireGlobal or the Workforce Member has (including, to the extent applicable, patents, copyrights, trade secrets, and moral rights). HireGlobal will reasonably assist Client, at Client’s request and expense, to further evidence, record, perfect, and maintain, any rights assigned hereunder.

8.2. Work Output: Grant of License Rights to Client. If intellectual property of HireGlobal or Workforce Member is reasonably necessary to use Work Output, HireGlobal grants to Client a non-exclusive, royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, sublicensable, worldwide right and license to fully exercise and exploit HireGlobal’s or Workforce Member’s intellectual property and to make derivative works of the same solely for the use of the Work Output obtained from the Workforce Member.

9. Publicity.

HireGlobal may refer to Client on HireGlobal’s website or other marketing material which displays customers of HireGlobal, or may use Client as a reference; provided, however, that Client may decline or revoke this permission, by emailing legal@hireglobal.com. HireGlobal will cease such publicity on its website within twenty (20) business days of its receipt of such opt-out notice.

10. Representations and Warranties.

10.1. HireGlobal Representation and Warranties. HireGlobal represents and warrants to Client that:

(a) HireGlobal will perform the HireGlobal Service in compliance with legally required laws and regulations applicable to HireGlobal’s obligations in performance of the HireGlobal Service; and

(b) HireGlobal will deliver the HireGlobal Service in accordance with this Agreement.

10.2. Client Representation and Warranties. Client represents and warrants to HireGlobal that:

(a) Client has complied and will comply with all applicable laws and regulations, including all privacy and data protection laws, and has obtained all permissions, consents, releases, rights or licenses legally required to submit the Personal Data (as defined within the DPA), the Workforce Members details, the Workforce Members Payments information and all other information submitted to HireGlobal to allow HireGlobal to use such information as permitted by this Agreement, including, without limitation, to allow HireGlobal to contact and engage the Workforce Members;

(b) Client will not submit any Workforce Member to HireGlobal or a HireGlobal Affiliate who to Client’s knowledge is, and Client, Client’s Affiliates and their respective directors, officers, managers, members, or employees are not, (i) a person who is, or is directly or indirectly owned or controlled by any person, currently included on the List of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons or the Foreign Sanctions Evaders List maintained by OFAC, or (ii) a person who is, or is directly or indirectly owned or controlled by any person who is, located, organized, or resident in a country or territory that is, or whose government currently is, the target of countrywide or territorial sanctions imposed by the United States or other applicable government sanctions authority; and

(c) Client will not seek to nor use the HireGlobal Service in any manner that is illegal or discriminatory.

10.3. Mutual Representations, Warranties and Covenants. Each party represents, warrants and covenants to the other party that:

(a) it is duly organized, validly existing, and in good standing, as a corporation or other entity as represented herein under the applicable laws of its jurisdiction of incorporation, organization or chartering;

(b) it has the full right, power and authority to enter into this Agreement, to grant any rights and licenses granted hereunder and to perform its obligations hereunder;

(c) the execution of this Agreement by its representative whose signature is set forth below has been duly authorized by all necessary corporate action;

(d) when executed by such party, this Agreement will constitute the legal, valid and binding obligation of such party, enforceable against such party in accordance with its terms; and

(e) neither it nor any of its directors, officers, managers, members, or employees, or to such party’s knowledge, agents or any persons acting on such party’s behalf, has made or will make in performance of its obligations under this Agreement directly or indirectly any bribes or other payments in the form of cash, gifts, or otherwise, or has taken or will take any other action in violation of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act or other applicable anti-bribery or anti-corruption laws.

11. Termination.

11.1. Termination for Convenience. This Agreement may be terminated by either party without cause by giving the other party at least thirty (30) days’ prior written notice of termination. A Workforce Member engagement will terminate in accordance with the end date provided by the Client in the HireGlobal portal, other than any L-EOR engagement termination which will be governed by the Additional Terms, employment agreement and/or the local labor and employment regulations.

11.2. Termination for Cause. This Agreement and any Workforce Member engagement hereunder may be terminated by either party for cause if the other party materially breaches any of its obligations under this Agreement (“Material Breach”) if the Material Breach either (i) remains uncured for a period of fifteen (15) days after receipt of notice from the party seeking termination; or (ii) is of a nature that cannot be cured. The party seeking termination will send written notice to the other party specifying in detail the nature of the Material Breach. If the Material Breach is of a nature that cannot be cured, then the termination will become effective upon the other party’s receipt of notice. If the Material Breach is of a nature that can be cured, then the other party will have fifteen (15) days from the receipt of notice to cure the Material Breach to the reasonable satisfaction of the party seeking termination, failing which the termination will become effective upon the expiration of such cure period.

11.3. Effect of Termination. Except as otherwise set forth in this Agreement and as is necessary, and then only as long as is necessary, for any offboarding of Workforce Members, upon the effective termination date of this Agreement (a) all rights, licenses and consents granted by one party to the other party hereunder will immediately terminate, and (b) each party will immediately cease using the other party’s Proprietary Information.

11.4. Fees Due on Termination. Client will be responsible for the full monthly fee amount, without reduction or proration, for any month in which this Agreement is terminated, as well as for all other amounts related to Client’s Workforce Members through to the effective date, as well as any costs and fees relating to offboarding Workforce Members. Any amounts paid to HireGlobal by Client for funding Client’s Workforce Member payments that are not made to such Workforce Member(s) due to Agreement or Workforce Member engagement termination, will be promptly refunded.

11.5. Survival. Upon termination of this Agreement, all provisions of a continuing nature including, without limitation, those set forth in the following sections will survive such termination of this Agreement: Sections 1, 4 (to the extent amounts due hereunder are outstanding), 6, 7, 8, 10, 11.3, 11.4, 11.5, 12, 13, 14 and 16.

12. NO WARRANTIES AND DISCLAIMER BY HIREGLOBAL.

THE HIREGLOBAL PROPERTIES, AND ALL NETWORK AND SERVER COMPONENTS THERETO, ARE PROVIDED ON AN “AS IS” AND “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, OTHER THAN AS ARE SET FORTH IN SECTIONS 10.1 (HIREGLOBAL REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND COVENANTS) AND 10.3. (MUTUAL REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND COVENANTS) HIREGLOBAL EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL OTHER REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES, INCLUDING ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR NON-INFRINGEMENT, AND ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES ARISING FROM COURSE OF DEALING, COURSE OF PERFORMANCE OR USAGE OF TRADE. CLIENT ACKNOWLEDGES THAT HIREGLOBAL DOES NOT MAKE ANY WARRANTY THAT CLIENT’S ACCESS OR USE OR BOTH OF THE HIREGLOBAL PROPERTIES WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, TIMELY, SECURE, ERROR-FREE OR VIRUS-FREE, AND HIREGLOBAL DOES NOT MAKE, AND NO INFORMATION, ADVICE, RESULTS OR SERVICES OBTAINED BY CLIENT FROM HIREGLOBAL OR THROUGH THE HIREGLOBAL PROPERTIES, WILL CREATE ANY WARRANTY.

13. INDEMNIFICATION; NO CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES AND LIMITATION OF LIABILITY.

13.1. HireGlobal Indemnification. HireGlobal agrees to indemnify, defend and hold harmless Client and Client Affiliates and each of their respective officers, managers, members, employees and agents from liabilities, including reasonable attorneys’ fees, taxes and fines, that first arose under this Agreement to the extent directly resulting from: (a) a claim by a Workforce Member that HireGlobal has not remitted to such Workforce Member the proper amount of Client-directed payroll-related payments or benefits, or has not made the proper withholdings, (b) any third party claim, including by any Workforce Member and any governmental, tax, or regulatory entity, that the Workforce Member was not properly classified at the outset of the engagement under, or was engaged by HireGlobal on behalf of Client at the outset of the engagement in a manner inconsistent with, the applicable labor and employment law, and (c) a claim or finding by a governmental agency that Client, solely by virtue of engaging one or more Workforce Members in the HireGlobal Virtual Employer of Record (“V-EOR”) engagement model, has created a permanent local establishment in that country or state, except to the extent such claim or finding of permanent establishment is based in whole or part on Client’s utilization of such Workforce Member as a “dependent agent”. Notwithstanding the foregoing, neither HireGlobal nor any HireGlobal Affiliate will be liable to Client or a Client Affiliate for or have any duty of indemnification to the extent of, any contributory or comparative negligence, gross negligence, or willful misconduct by, or arising from any requirements, instructions or directions of, Client or Client Affiliates.

13.2. Client Indemnification. Client agrees to indemnify, defend and hold harmless HireGlobal and HireGlobal Affiliates and each of their respective officers, managers, members, employees and agents for liabilities, including reasonable attorneys’ fees, taxes and fines, that first arose under this Agreement to the extent directly resulting from: (a) Client’s breach of Section 6 (Client Responsibilities) hereunder and (b) any third party claim, including by any Workforce Member and any governmental, tax, or regulatory entity, resulting from incorrect, inaccurate, incomplete, false or misleading information about any Workforce Member or Workforce Member Payment provided by or at the direction of Client to HireGlobal or a HireGlobal Affiliate to obtain the HireGlobal Service. Notwithstanding the foregoing, Client will not be liable to HireGlobal or a HireGlobal Affiliate for or have any duty of indemnification to the extent of, any contributory or comparative negligence, gross negligence, or willful misconduct by, or arising from any requirements, instructions or directions of, HireGlobal or a HireGlobal Affiliate.

13.3. Indemnification Procedures. The obligations to indemnify, defend and hold harmless set forth above in Sections 13.1 (HireGlobal Indemnification) and 13.2 (Client Indemnification) will not apply unless the indemnified party(ies) (a) promptly notify the indemnifying party of any matters in respect of which the indemnity may apply and of which the indemnified party(ies) has knowledge, (b) give the indemnifying party full opportunity to control the response and the defense, including any settlement agreement, provided that the indemnifying party will not settle any such claim or action without the prior written consent of the indemnified party(ies) (not to be unreasonably withheld, delayed, or conditioned) unless the indemnified party(ies) has failed or refused to respond or participate, and (c) cooperate with the indemnifying party, at the indemnifying party’s cost and expense, in the defense and settlement of the claim or action. Any indemnified party may participate, at its own cost and expense, in such defense and in any settlement discussions, directly or through counsel of its choice, on a monitoring, non-controlling basis.

13.4. Limitation of Liability. NEITHER PARTY WILL BE LIABLE TO THE OTHER PARTY OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES FOR ANY INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, PUNITIVE OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES (INCLUDING DAMAGES FOR LOSS OF BUSINESS, LOSS OF DATA, LOSS OF GOODWILL, LOSS OF PROFITS OR THE LIKE) ARISING OUT OF OR RELATING TO THIS AGREEMENT EVEN IF A PARTY OR ITS AFFILIATES HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION (WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT, BREACH OF WARRANTY OR OTHERWISE). NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER PROVISION IN OR MADE A PART OF THIS AGREEMENT, AND EXCEPT ONLY WITH RESPECT TO CLIENT’S INDEMNIFICATION OBLIGATIONS IN THE L-EOR ADDITIONAL TERMS,THE V-EOR INDEMNIFICATION (DEFINED BELOW), AND LIABILITIES THAT MAY NOT BE LIMITED OR EXCLUDED AS A MATTER OF APPLICABLE STATUTORY OR CASE LAW, THE AGGREGATE LIABILITY OF EACH PARTY AND ITS AFFILIATES WITH RESPECT TO THIS AGREEMENT WILL IN NO EVENT EXCEED TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTY THOUSAND DOLLARS (USD $250,000). ONLY WITH RESPECT TO HIREGLOBAL’S INDEMNIFICATION OBLIGATIONS IN SECTIONS 13.1(b) and 13.1(c) RELATING TO ANY WORKFORCE MEMBER ENGAGED VIA HIREGLOBAL’S “V-EOR MODEL,” AS EXPRESSLY DOCUMENTED IN WRITING (THE “V-EOR INDEMNIFICATION”), THE LIABILITY OF HIREGLOBAL AND ITS AFFILIATES PER WORKFORCE MEMBER WILL IN NO EVENT EXCEED ONE MILLION USD ($1,000,000). FOR THE AVOIDANCE OF DOUBT, A PARTY’S OBLIGATIONS TO INDEMNIFY, DEFEND AND HOLD HARMLESS SET FORTH IN SECTION 13.1 (HIREGLOBAL INDEMNIFICATION) AND 13.2 (CLIENT INDEMNIFICATION) ABOVE WILL BE SUBJECT TO THE LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY SET FORTH IN THIS SECTION 13.4 AND THE USE OF THE TERMS “DEFEND” AND “HOLD HARMLESS” IN THOSE SECTIONS ONLY WILL NOT BE CONSTRUED OR INTERPRETED TO IMPLY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES THAT ARE IN ADDITION TO, EXCEED, OR NOT SUBJECT TO THE LIMITATION OF LIABILITY.

14. Dispute Resolution; Jury Waiver.

THIS AGREEMENT IS MADE UNDER, AND WILL BE CONSTRUED AND ENFORCED IN ACCORDANCE WITH, THE LAWS OF NEW YORK APPLICABLE TO AGREEMENTS MADE AND TO BE PERFORMED SOLELY THEREIN, WITHOUT GIVING EFFECT TO PRINCIPLES OF CONFLICTS OR CHOICE OF LAW THAT WOULD RESULT IN THE APPLICATION OF THE LAWS OF ANY OTHER JURISDICTION. In any action between or among any of the parties arising out of this Agreement, each of the parties irrevocably and unconditionally (a) consents and submits to the exclusive jurisdiction and venue of the state and federal courts located in New York, New York; (b) WAIVES ANY AND ALL RIGHT TO TRIAL BY JURY IN ANY LEGAL PROCEEDING ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO THIS AGREEMENT AND ANY SERVICES AND TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED HEREBY; and (c) consents to service of process by first class certified mail, return receipt requested, postage prepared, to the address at which such party is to receive notice in accordance with Section 16 (Miscellaneous).

15. Assignment.

Neither party will have the right to assign this Agreement to another party without the other party’s written consent, except that (a) either party may, upon written notice to the other party (and without the other party’s consent), assign this Agreement in its entirety to a parent company, any subsidiary of a parent company, or any Affiliate in connection with a corporate reorganization, entity conversion, acquisition, merger, or sale of or substantially all of its assets, and (b) HireGlobal may, without consent or notice, assign this Agreement in its entirety to any Affiliate; provided that in the case of both (a) and (b) such assignee agrees in writing to be bound by this Agreement.

16. Miscellaneous.

This Agreement and the Client Access Terms and Conditions constitute the entire agreement between the parties relating to the HireGlobal services and offerings. In the event of a conflict, this Agreement will take precedence over the conflicting terms in the Client Access Terms and Conditions. The failure of HireGlobal to exercise or enforce any right or provision of this Agreement will not be a waiver of that right. No waiver, change, or modification to this Agreement will be effective unless in writing signed by both parties. Any notices to HireGlobal in connection with this Agreement will be made by email transmitted to legal@hireglobal.com, with a copy via nationally recognized carrier to: “Attn: Contract Administration” at HireGlobal LLC, 2810 N. Church St. #36879, DE 19802-4447. Notices to Client will be made by email or regular mail and will be deemed to have been duly given when sent by HireGlobal to the email or mailing address associated with Client’s account. HireGlobal and Client are entitled to seek injunctive and other equitable relief to enforce the obligations of the other party in Sections 7 (Proprietary Information and Privacy) and 8 (Work Output Assignment) to avoid harm that cannot adequately be remedied by monetary damages. The section and subsection headings used in this Agreement are for convenience only and will not be used in interpreting this Agreement. In the event that any provision of this Agreement will be determined to be illegal or unenforceable, that provision will be first revised to give the maximum permissible effect to its original intent or, if such revision is not permitted, that specific provision will be eliminated so that this Agreement will otherwise remain in full force and effect and enforceable.