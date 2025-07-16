BY ACCEPTING THIS WORKFORCE MEMBER AGREEMENT OR BY ACCESSING OR USING ANY PORTION OF THE HIREGLOBAL PROPERTIES (DEFINED BELOW), YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT YOU HAVE READ, UNDERSTOOD, AND AGREE TO BE BOUND BY THIS WORKFORCE MEMBER AGREEMENT, WHICH INCLUDES THE ARBITRATION WORKFORCE MEMBER AGREEMENT (DESCRIBED IN SECTION 11). YOU FURTHER ACKNOWLEDGE THAT THIS WORKFORCE MEMBER AGREEMENT FORMS A CONTRACT BETWEEN YOU AND HIREGLOBAL, EVEN IF IT IS ELECTRONIC AND IS NOT PHYSICALLY SIGNED BY YOU AND HIREGLOBAL. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE WITH THIS WORKFORCE MEMBER AGREEMENT, YOU MUST NOT ACCEPT IT AND YOU MAY NOT ACCESS OR USE ANY PORTION OF THE HIREGLOBAL PROPERTIES.

1. Description of the HireGlobal Service.

HireGlobal Virtual Engagement LLC (“HireGlobal” or “we” or “us”) provides certain global payroll/payment, workforce engagement, and/or human resources information system (“HRIS”) services (the “HireGlobal Service”) to you (“you” or “Workforce Member”) subject to this Workforce Member Agreement (“Workforce Member Agreement” or “WMA”). The HireGlobal Service allows you to be engaged by or through HireGlobal by a client of HireGlobal, or a HireGlobal affiliate, subsidiary or parent (“Client”). This WMA will govern Workforce Member’s engagement, onboarding and/or payment by Client through HireGlobal, and, if applicable, access to certain HRIS services Client makes available to you through HireGlobal. The HireGlobal Service and HireGlobal’s Proprietary Information (defined below) are individually and together referred to herein as “HireGlobal Properties.”

2. Work; Payment; Third Party Beneficiaries; Client Special Terms.

2.1. Work . You will undertake and perform the work (“Work”) on behalf of Client. You will coordinate directly with Client all aspects of the Work, including, without limitation, planning, performing and delivering the desired tangible results of the Work (the “Work Output”).

2.2. Payment and Payment Processing . You will agree with Client on all aspects of your engagement which may include compensation, fees, reimbursable amounts, benefits, insurance, severance, and any other Client payments to be made to you through the HireGlobal Service (such compensation, fees, reimbursable amounts, benefits, insurance, severance, and any other Client payments to be paid to you through HireGlobal, collectively referred to herein as “Workforce Member Payments”). HireGlobal will use commercially reasonable efforts to collect Workforce Member Payments from Client. HireGlobal will process collected fees and pay you in accordance with Client’s instructions. If HireGlobal is ultimately unable to collect any Workforce Member Payments from Client, it is possible you may not be paid. HireGlobal may use a parent company, affiliates, subsidiaries (collectively, “HireGlobal Affiliates”) and/or third party vendors, subcontractors, and/or partners to perform certain administrative functions, such as payment processing. HireGlobal’s third party vendors, subcontractors, and/or partners may require that you provide certain personal data (e.g., a valid government issued ID, your legal name, address, and date of birth) for the purpose of payment processing, provision of HRIS services, confirmation of identity and/or legal compliance. You agree that such vendor(s) may communicate directly, and share information with HireGlobal, HireGlobal Affiliates, and Client regarding the HireGlobal Service. Unless otherwise agreed in writing with HireGlobal, you will not solicit, collect, or otherwise receive directly from Client the Workforce Member Payments.

2.3. Client Third-party Beneficiary Rights . You agree that the Client on whose behalf you are engaged by HireGlobal is expressly an intended third party beneficiary of your obligations, restrictions, and representations under this WMA, including, without limitation, as set forth in Section 3 (Ownership Rights; Proprietary Information; Network Security), Section 5 (Warranties and Other Obligations), Section 8 (Relationship of the Parties; Independent Contractor; No Employee Benefits), and Section 10 (Mutual Workforce Member Agreement to Arbitration Claims) provided that if you and Client have entered into a Direct Client Agreement (defined below) the Direct Client Agreement will take precedence over, supersede and control over any conflicting terms in this WMA. Client may assign its third party beneficiary rights under this WMA to any third party who is also a permitted assignee of Client’s related agreement with HireGlobal.

2.4. Client Special Terms . You agree that from time to time, the obligations in this WMA may need to be varied for a Client’s needs, and any such variances will be agreed between Workforce Member and HireGlobal (or directly with Client) in written form, which such writing, if applicable will be incorporated by reference and become a part of this WMA.

2.5. Local Employer of Record Terms . If you and Client agree that Client will engage you for Work through a local Employer of Record (“L-EOR”), you may be required to enter into additional agreements, including an employment agreement with a HireGlobal Affiliate or third party vendor (or local vendor partner). In such event, the terms of any such employment agreement will supersede and take precedence over conflicting terms in this WMA, including terms in Section 2.2 (Payment and Processing), Section 4 (Freedom to Undertake other Contracts), and Section 7 (Relationship of the Parties; Independent Contractor; No Employee Benefits). Further, if you are engaged through an L-EOR, your compensation, benefits, insurance or any other payments due for your Work for Client and any other labor or employment matters will be the obligation of and handled through the L-EOR and HireGlobal will have no obligation to you for any of the foregoing.

3. Ownership Rights; Proprietary Information; Network Security.

3.1. Ownership Rights . In order to transfer ownership of all Work Output and effect an assignment of related Inventions (defined below) to Client, you may enter into a direct agreement with Client, either via any standard terms that may be available on the HireGlobal Member portal or in a separate written instrument (a “Direct Client Agreement”). You agree, represent and warrant that any Direct Client Agreement you enter into will not purport to obligate HireGlobal in any way, or alter your independent contractor status, and any breach of such an agreement will be considered a dispute between you and the Client only. If you and the Client do not enter into a Direct Client Agreement, the transfer and assignment of Work Output and Inventions will be made pursuant to Section 3.2 below.

3.2. Assignment . In the absence of a Direct Client Agreement, and only in such case, this Section 3.2 will apply. HireGlobal will assign through a separate agreement the rights it acquires pursuant to this Section to Client. You hereby convey, transfer and assign to HireGlobal all ownership, right, title and interest (including all intellectual property rights of any sort throughout the world) relating to the Work Output, inventions, works of authorship, designs, know-how, ideas and information made or conceived or reduced to practice, in whole or in part, by or for or on behalf of you during the term of this WMA that relate to the subject matter of or arise out of or in connection with the Work Output or any Client Proprietary Information (as defined below) (collectively, “Inventions”). You will promptly disclose and provide all Inventions to HireGlobal or, at HireGlobal’s request, Client. All Inventions are “works made for hire” to the extent allowed by law. You will cooperate with HireGlobal and/or Client, to further evidence, record, and perfect such assignments, and to perfect, obtain, maintain, enforce and defend any rights assigned. You hereby irrevocably designate and appoint HireGlobal as its agent and attorney-in-fact, coupled with an interest, to act for and on behalf of you to execute and file any document and to do all other lawfully permitted acts to further the foregoing with the same legal force and effect as if executed by you and all other creators or owners of the applicable Invention.

3.3. Waiver of Moral Rights . To the extent allowed by law, all rights and licenses granted to HireGlobal under this WMA include all rights of paternity, integrity, disclosure and withdrawal and any other rights that may be known as or referred to as “moral rights,” “artist’s rights,” “droit moral,” or the like. To the extent any of the foregoing is ineffective under applicable law, you hereby provide all ratifications and consents necessary to accomplish the purposes of the foregoing to the extent possible. You will confirm any such ratifications and consents from time to time as requested by HireGlobal. If any other person is in any way involved in any Work Output and may hold such rights, you will obtain the foregoing ratifications, consents, and authorizations from such person for HireGlobal’s exclusive benefit.

3.4. Licenses . If any part of the Work, Work Output or Inventions or information provided by you (or anyone acting on your behalf or direction) under this WMA is based on, incorporates, or is an improvement or derivative of, or cannot be reasonably and fully used, reproduced, distributed, or otherwise exploited without using or violating the technology or intellectual property rights owned by or licensed to you (or any person involved in the Work) and not otherwise assigned hereunder, then you hereby grant HireGlobal and its successors a perpetual, irrevocable, worldwide royalty-free, non-exclusive, sublicensable right and license to exploit and exercise all such technology and intellectual property rights in support of HireGlobal’s and/or the Client’s exercise or exploitation of the Work, Work Output, Inventions, other work or information performed or provided hereunder, or any assigned rights (including any modifications, improvements and derivatives of any of them).

3.5. Proprietary Information . You agree that all business, technical, operational and/or financial information relating to HireGlobal or Client, including as it relates to each of their respective affiliates, customers, and personnel, disclosed to, learned, obtained or developed by or for or on behalf of you in connection with the Work, including all Inventions, or that otherwise relate to HireGlobal or Client, including relating to the current business or demonstrably anticipated business of HireGlobal or Client, constitute “Proprietary Information”. You will (a) use the Proprietary Information exclusively for the purposes of the Work and receiving the HireGlobal Service under this WMA; (b) not disclose any Proprietary Information to any third party without prior written consent of HireGlobal or Client, with respect to each of their respective Proprietary Information; (c) exercise the same degree of care with respect to the Proprietary Information as it uses for your own confidential and proprietary information of like importance, but in no event less than reasonable care under the circumstances; (d) return to HireGlobal (or, as indicated by HireGlobal, to Client) all Proprietary Information upon termination of this WMA or receipt of a written request from HireGlobal without retaining any copy thereof (except for a copy of compensation records and this WMA for your legitimate business purposes); and (e) without limiting the generality of the foregoing, except as expressly requested by a Client in writing, not reverse engineer, decompile or disassemble any software or other technology which is Proprietary Information. However, you will not be obligated under this paragraph with respect to information you can document is or becomes readily publicly available without restriction through no fault of you. You agree that any confidentiality agreement Client requires you to sign will not obligate HireGlobal in any way, and any breach of such an agreement will be considered a dispute between you and Client only. You understand that pursuant to the federal Defend Trade Secrets Act of 2016, you shall not be held criminally or civilly liable under any federal or state trade secret law for the disclosure of a trade secret that (A) is made (i) in confidence to a federal, state, or local government official, either directly or indirectly, or to an attorney; and (ii) solely for the purpose of reporting or investigating a suspected violation of law; or (B) is made in a complaint or other document filed in a lawsuit or other proceeding, if such filing is made under seal. You further understand that nothing contained in this WMA limits your ability to communicate with any federal, state or local governmental agency or commission, including providing documents or other information, without notice to HireGlobal.

3.6. Network Security . You also recognize and agree that (i) HireGlobal and Client may monitor their respective telecommunications, networking or information processing systems (including, without limitation, stored computer files, email messages and voice messages) (collectively “Networks”) for legitimate business reasons, including the protection of those systems from unauthorized use and the protection of confidential and proprietary information. For clarification, the previous sentence is limited to monitoring of HireGlobal and Client’s respective Networks and does not address activities outside of these Networks. Accordingly, you have no expectation of privacy with respect to HireGlobal’s or Client’s respective Networks and that your activity, and any files or messages, on or use of any of those systems may be monitored at any time without notice. Further, you will not (a) use or access any Network in any manner not permitted by Client or HireGlobal; (b) use any Network in any unlawful manner (including without limitation in violation of any data, privacy or export control laws) or in any manner that interferes with or disrupts the integrity or performance of a Network or their related components, (c) modify, adapt or hack a Network, or otherwise attempt to gain, unauthorized access to a Network or related systems or networks (i.e., circumvent any encryption or other security measures, gain access to any source code or any other underlying form of technology or information, and gain access to any part of the Network, or any other products or services of HireGlobal or Client that are not made available to you for the purposes of the Work or HireGlobal Service, or (d) upload viruses, spyware, or any other malicious software or code to HireGlobal, Client or any client of HireGlobal.

4. Freedom to Undertake other Contracts.

You may in your discretion simultaneously or subsequently perform services for other persons and/or entities provided that such services do not conflict with or breach your obligations under this WMA, any agreement with Client (including any Direct Client Agreement) or applicable law.

5. Warranties and Other Obligations.

You represent, warrant and covenant that: (a) the Work will be performed diligently and in a professional and workmanlike manner and that none of such Work nor any part of this WMA is or will be inconsistent with any obligation you may have to any third parties; (b) all work under this WMA will be your original work and none of the Work or Inventions nor any development, use, production, distribution or exploitation thereof will infringe, misappropriate or violate any intellectual property or other right of any person or entity; (c) you have the full right to provide HireGlobal with the assignments and rights provided for herein (and has written enforceable agreements with all persons necessary to give it the rights to do the foregoing and otherwise fully perform this WMA); (d) you will comply with all applicable laws and HireGlobal’s and Client’s rules and lawful policies in the course of performing the Work (including without limitation those rules related to safety and security); (e) if your Work requires a license, permit, certification or the like (“Certifications”), you have obtained such Certifications and the Certifications are and will remain in full force and effect during the term of this WMA; (f) you do/will not reside in or perform any Work from a Prohibited Region (defined below), (g) you will not request or cause HireGlobal to transfer any funds into a financial institution that is located within a Prohibited Region and (h) you are not identified on any Prohibited List. “Prohibited Regions” means any country or region with respect to which U.S. law prohibits transactions, including the payment of funds or the export, re-export, or transfer of items, services, or technology, including but not necessarily limited to Iran, Cuba, Syria, North Korea, the Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, and other Russia- controlled regions of Ukraine covered by applicable sanctions. “Prohibited List” includes, without limitation, the Specially Designated Nationals and Consolidated Sanctions Lists (maintained by the Office of Foreign Assets Control, U.S. Department of the Treasury); the Denied Persons, Entity, and Unverified Lists (maintained by the Bureau of Industry and Security, U.S. Department of Commerce); and the Consolidated List of sanctions designations by the United Nations, European Union and United Kingdom. You will notify HireGlobal immediately if your status changes, causing you to be in breach of subsections (f), (g) or (h) of this Section 5, in which case, notwithstanding anything to the contrary in Section 6 (Termination), this WMA will terminate immediately without further action or notice required. Further, if you breach any of the representations and warranties of this Section 5, without limiting HireGlobal’s remedies under this WMA, you acknowledge and agree that no fees or other amounts will be due or payable to you (and you will promptly re-pay fees or amounts already received by you) for any work performed for HireGlobal or Client during all periods of such non-compliance.

6. Termination.

6.1. Term . This WMA will terminate automatically on the earlier of (a) the date you are no longer engaged by the Client or (b) the date the Client’s agreement with HireGlobal relating to Workforce Member Payments made hereunder is terminated. In addition, HireGlobal may terminate this WMA immediately for any reason, including your breach on written notice to you. You also may terminate this WMA, with or without cause, on three (3) business days’ prior written notice to HireGlobal. You will be entitled to those Workforce Member Payments accrued prior to the date of termination.

6.2. Wind-Down . On the termination of this WMA, you will cooperate with HireGlobal and Client to ensure that all Work Output and Inventions have been or is promptly transferred to the Client and to facilitate an orderly and professional transition.

6.3. Survival . Section 2.3 and Sections 3, 5, 6.2, 6.3, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12 of this WMA and any remedies for breach will survive any termination or expiration of this WMA and any engagement(s) performed hereunder.

7. Relationship of the Parties; Independent Contractor; No Employee Benefits.

7.1. Relationship of the Parties; Independent Contractor . Subject to Section 2.5 (Local Employer of Record Terms), notwithstanding any other provision in this WMA, you agree that you are an independent contractor and not an employee, agent, partner or joint venturer of HireGlobal or Client, and nothing in this WMA will render you an employee, agent, partner or joint venturer of HireGlobal or Client, and you will not hold yourself out as such. You do not have any authority to incur any obligation or expenditure in the name of or for the account of HireGlobal or, unless expressly agreed by Client, Client, and will not bind or attempt to bind, or hold yourself out as having any authority to bind, HireGlobal or Client to any contract or other obligation. You represent that you are customarily engaged in an independently established trade, occupation, profession, or business of providing services such as the Work. You will accept guidance pertaining to Client’s desired goals and Work Output, but you will not be subject to HireGlobal or Client’s control and direction as to the details and means by which the goals are attained and results are achieved. You will be responsible for controlling the manner, means, methods, and hours in which the Work is performed. You are also solely responsible, at your expense, for selecting, acquiring, and maintaining workspace, equipment, and supplies, as well as training, registrations, and any Certifications sufficient to perform the Work, except as may otherwise be agreed by Client. As expressly stated herein and otherwise, you bear the economic risk of your Work and any Client Direct Agreement, and HireGlobal’s only obligation to you hereunder is to use commercially reasonable efforts to facilitate and collect Workforce Member Payments for Work (as a service to Workforce Member and Client) and/or provide other HRIS services as agreed with Client and you.

7.2. Workforce Member may be eligible to participate in employee benefit plans, fringe benefit programs, group insurance arrangements or similar programs that HireGlobal makes available to Workforce Members through third party vendors, subcontractors, and/or partners. However, unless otherwise agreed in writing by Client or HireGlobal, as the case may be, Workforce Member will not be eligible to participate in employee benefit plans, fringe benefit programs, group insurance arrangements or similar programs that Client or HireGlobal offer to their own employees. Neither HireGlobal nor, unless otherwise expressly agreed by Client in writing, Client will provide workers’ compensation, disability insurance, Social Security or unemployment compensation coverage or any other statutory benefit to you, and you will be solely responsible for keeping and maintaining throughout the term of this WMA, adequate insurance coverage, including workers’ compensation insurance, in accordance with applicable statutes. You will comply at your expense with all applicable provisions of workers’ compensation laws, unemployment compensation laws, federal Social Security law, the Fair Labor Standards Act, federal, state and local income tax laws, and all other applicable federal, state and local laws, regulations and codes relating to terms and conditions of employment required to be fulfilled by employers or independent contractors under applicable law. You are required to pay and shall be solely liable for all applicable taxes, contributions, fees, assessments etc. including, without limitation, federal income tax and state income tax, on any fees, paid to you under this WMA. You agree to indemnify, defend and hold harmless HireGlobal and Client from any and all claims, damages, liability, settlement, attorneys’ fees and expenses, as incurred, on account of the foregoing.

8. NO WARRANTIES AND DISCLAIMER BY HIREGLOBAL.

THE HIREGLOBAL SERVICE IS PROVIDED ON AN “AS IS” AND “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, AND HIREGLOBAL EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES, INCLUDING ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR NON- INFRINGEMENT, AND ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES ARISING FROM COURSE OF DEALING, COURSE OF PERFORMANCE OR USAGE OF TRADE. YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT HIREGLOBAL DOES NOT MAKE ANY WARRANTY THAT YOUR ACCESS OR USE OR BOTH OF THE HIREGLOBAL SERVICE WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, TIMELY, SECURE, ERROR-FREE OR VIRUS-FREE, AND HIREGLOBAL DOES NOT MAKE, AND NO INFORMATION, ADVICE, RESULTS OR SERVICES OBTAINED BY YOU FROM HIREGLOBAL WILL CREATE ANY WARRANTY.

9. WORKFORCE MEMBER INDEMNIFICATION; NO CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES; LIMITATION OF LIABILITY.

9.1. Workforce Member Indemnification . You agree to defend, indemnify and hold harmless HireGlobal, HireGlobal Affiliates and Client and Client affiliates, and each of their respective officers, directors, members, managers, employees, agents, successors and permitted assigns from and against all losses, damages, liabilities, deficiencies, actions, judgments, interest, awards, penalties, fines, costs, or expenses of whatever kind (including reasonable attorneys’ fees) arising out of or resulting from (a) bodily injury, death of any person or damage to real or tangible, personal property resulting from your acts or omissions; (b) your breach of any representation, warranty or obligation under this WMA; and (c) Workforce Member’s alleged breach of any Direct Client Agreement made with Client.

9.2. No Consequential Damages and Limitation of Liability . HIREGLOBAL WILL NOT BE LIABLE TO YOU FOR ANY INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, PUNITIVE OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES (INCLUDING DAMAGES FOR LOSS OF BUSINESS, LOSS OF DATA, LOSS OF GOODWILL, LOSS OF PROFITS OR THE LIKE) ARISING OUT OF OR RELATING TO THIS WMA, EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION (WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT, BREACH OF WARRANTY OR OTHERWISE). NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER PROVISION IN OR MADE A PART OF THIS WMA, HIREGLOBAL’S AGGREGATE LIABILITY WITH REGARD TO THIS WMA WILL IN NO EVENT EXCEED TEN THOUSAND US DOLLARS ($10,000); PROVIDED THAT THE LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY SET FORTH IN THIS SECTION 9.2. WILL NOT BE CONSTRUED OR INTERPRETED TO LIMIT THE PAYMENT OBLIGATIONS OF HIREGLOBAL UNDER THIS WMA. WORKFORCE MEMBER ACKNOWLEDGES AND AGREES THAT THIS LIMITATION OF LIABILITY IS A SPECIFIC INDUCEMENT FOR HIREGLOBAL TO ENTER INTO THIS WMA AND FAIRLY ALLOCATES THE RISKS BETWEEN THE PARTIES WITH RESPECT TO THE BENEFITS DERIVED

10. Mutual Workforce Member Agreement to Arbitrate Claims.

You and HireGlobal agree that any and all controversies, claims, or disputes arising out of, relating to, or resulting from your relationship with HireGlobal or performance hereunder or the termination of your engagement through HireGlobal, including any breach of this WMA, will be subject to binding arbitration. Both parties agree that this arbitration provision is enforceable under the Federal Arbitration Act, 9 U.S.C. §1 et seq. (the “FAA”). If the FAA is found not to apply, then this arbitration provision is enforceable under the laws of the state in which you perform Work, but if the Work is performed remotely outside of the United States, then the State of New York.

10.1. Claims Covered By this Arbitration Provision . To the maximum extent allowed by law, you and HireGlobal mutually consent to the resolution by binding arbitration of all claims or causes of action that HireGlobal may have against you or that you may have against HireGlobal and/or its Affiliates, and each of their respective current and former owners, partners, members, managers, officers, directors, employees, representatives and agents, all benefit plans, the benefit plans’ sponsors, fiduciaries, administrators, affiliates, and all successors and assigns of any of them (“Arbitrable Disputes”). Nothing in this WMA alters any obligation or prerequisite to exhaust administrative remedies before asserting a claim in arbitration. In addition, a breach of Section 3 (Ownership Rights; Proprietary Information; Network Security) will cause irreparable harm to HireGlobal for which damages would not be an adequate remedy, and therefore, HireGlobal will be entitled to injunctive relief with respect thereto in addition to any other remedies and this arbitration provision will not preclude HireGlobal from seeking injunctive relief from a court of appropriate jurisdiction.

10.2. Claims Not Covered . Specifically excluded from this arbitration provision are claims that are not arbitrable by law (“Excluded Claims”). To the extent that the parties’ dispute involves Arbitrable Disputes and Excluded Claims, you and HireGlobal agree to bifurcate and stay the Excluded Claims pending the resolution of the arbitration proceedings. Either party will exclusively apply to a court of competent jurisdiction sitting in New York, New York, U.S.A., except if such exclusive venue may be prohibited by law, for temporary or preliminary injunctive relief in connection with an Arbitrable Dispute, and only upon the ground that the award to which that party may be entitled may be rendered ineffectual without such relief. You understand that the Workforce Member Agreement contemplated hereunder with respect to arbitration (“Arbitration Workforce Member Agreement”) does not prohibit you from filing or maintaining an administrative charge or complaint with a local, state, or federal administrative body that is authorized to enforce or administer laws, including but not limited to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Department of Labor, or the National Labor Relations Board. You understand that this Arbitration Workforce Member Agreement does, however, preclude you from pursuing any court action regarding any such claim, except as permitted by law, and that any such court action shall exclusively take place in a court of competent jurisdiction sitting in New York, New York, U.S.A., except to the extent such forum selection is prohibited by law. This Arbitration Workforce Member Agreement does not restrict any rights you may have to engage in concerted activities under Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act. You understand that you will not be retaliated against, disciplined or threatened with discipline as a result of exercising any such rights under Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act by the filing of or participation in a class or collective action in any forum.

10.3. Class Action Waiver . Except for Excluded Claims, HireGlobal and you expressly intend and agree that: (a) class action and representative action procedures are hereby waived and shall not be asserted, nor will they apply, in any arbitration pursuant to this WMA; (b) neither party will assert class action or representative action claims against the other in arbitration or otherwise, and (c) the arbitrator is not empowered to consolidate claims of different individuals into one proceeding, or to hear an arbitration as a class arbitration (“Class Action Waiver”). To the extent a court or the arbitrator determines that this Class Action Waiver is invalid, for any reason, it will not be severable from this WMA and the class, class, or collective claims will be considered Excluded Claims that must be litigated in a civil court of competent jurisdiction sitting in New York, New York, U.S.A., unless such exclusive choice of venue is prohibited by applicable law. Notwithstanding any other clause contained in this Arbitration Workforce Member Agreement, any claim that all or part of the Class Action Waiver is invalid, unenforceable, void or voidable may be determined only by a court of competent jurisdiction sitting in New York, New York, U.S.A. (unless such exclusive choice of venue is prohibited by applicable law) and not by an arbitrator. The Class Action Waiver will be severable when a dispute is filed as an individual action and severance is necessary to ensure that the individual action proceeds in arbitration.

10.4. Waiver of Right to Court or Jury Trial . YOU UNDERSTAND THAT, BY ACCEPTING THE WORKFORCE MEMBER AGREEMENT, WHICH INCLUDES THE ARBITRATION WORKFORCE MEMBER AGREEMENT, BOTH HIREGLOBAL AND YOU ARE WAIVING ANY RIGHT THEY MAY HAVE TO A COURT OR JURY TRIAL ON ALL CLAIMS YOU AND HIREGLOBAL MAY HAVE AGAINST EACH OTHER, AS DESCRIBED HEREIN.

10.5. Arbitration Venue and Procedures . You and HireGlobal agree that, except as provided in this Arbitration Workforce Member Agreement or as both you and HireGlobal may mutually agree, any arbitration will take place in New York, New York, U.S.A. and in accordance with the JAMS, Inc. (“JAMS”) Employment Arbitration Rules and Procedures (the “JAMS Rules”) available at www.JAMSadr.com. Notwithstanding anything in the JAMS Rules, the arbitrator will not have the authority to determine venue or whether this arbitration provision or any portion of it is enforceable, revocable or valid, the arbitrability of disputes, or whether claims may be arbitrated on a class, collective, or representative basis. The arbitrator will apply the substantive state or federal law (and the law of remedies, if applicable) as applicable to the claim(s) asserted. You and HireGlobal will be entitled to conduct discovery to the full extent authorized by governing law. You and HireGlobal agree that the arbitrator will have the power to decide any motions brought by any party to the arbitration, including motions for summary judgment and/or adjudication, discovery motions, motions to dismiss, and demurrers prior to any arbitration hearing. The arbitrator will provide the parties with a written decision explaining his or her findings and conclusions. The arbitrator’s decision will be final and binding upon the parties. You agree that the arbitrator will have the power to award any remedies available under applicable law and that the arbitrator may award attorneys’ fees and costs to the prevailing party, except as prohibited by law.

10.6. Attorneys’ Fees and Costs . You agree that each party will be responsible for paying such party’s own attorneys’ fees and costs. To the extent any cost-splitting provisions are found not to comply with such then-applicable law, the arbitrator will reform this Arbitration Workforce Member Agreement such that it is enforceable and consistent with then-applicable decisional or statutory law.

10.7. Modification . This arbitration provision will survive the termination of the WMA. It can only be revoked or modified by a writing signed (including electronically) by you and HireGlobal. This Arbitration Workforce Member Agreement supersedes any prior or contemporaneous oral or written understanding on the subject. If any provision of this arbitration provision is found to be unenforceable, in whole or in part, such finding will not affect the validity of the remainder of this arbitration provision and the arbitration provision will be reformed to the greatest extent possible to ensure that the resolution of all conflicts between the parties are resolved by neutral, binding arbitration.

11. Assignment.

Neither party will have the right to assign this WMA to another party without the other party’s written consent, except that HireGlobal may, without consent or notice, assign this WMA in their

12. Miscellaneous.

This Workforce Member Agreement, together with the Workforce Member Access Terms and Conditions accepted by you, and any exhibits or attachments to either of the foregoing that are agreed between the parties (whether through the Workforce Member portal, the HireGlobal legal terms page or otherwise) from time to time and incorporated herein by reference, are the complete and exclusive statement of the mutual understanding of you and HireGlobal, and supersede all prior or contemporary agreements, terms or understandings whether written or verbal with respect to the subject matter hereof. The order of precedence is this Workforce Member Agreement, the Workforce Member Access Terms and Conditions, and any exhibits or attachments thereto. The section and subsection headings herein are for convenience of reference only and will in no way affect the interpretation of this WMA. Any notices to HireGlobal in connection with this WMA will be made by email transmitted to legal@hireglobal.com provided that you also send a copy of such notice via nationally recognized carrier to HireGlobal Virtual Engagement LLC, 2810 N. Church St. #36879, Wilmington, DE 19802-4447, Attn: Contract Administration. Notices to you will be made by email or regular mail and will be deemed to have been duly given when sent by HireGlobal to the email or mailing address associated with your account.