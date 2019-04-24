A Complete List of Project Management Conferences

59 Project Management Conferences

In the field of project management, conferences provide a good opportunity to hear new ideas and network with professional peers. At the same time, certified project managers can acquire learning hours or units that are required to maintain their respective certificates by attending project management conferences.

A large number of the project management conferences around the world are hosted by associated project management bodies like the Project Management Institute (PMI), Association for Project Management (APM), or International Project Management Association (IPMA). There are also independent conferences which veer away from the traditional approaches of project management. Scroll down for the full list of project management conferences. The list will be regularly updated, so come back to check it out whenever you are planning to visit a new conference.

This list includes only conferences which are dedicated to project management. This list does not include Agile conferences, which are also often attended by project managers. If you know of any project management conference that is not in this list, please let us know in the comments and we will add it. For product managers, we have published a list of product management conferences.

The distribution of conferences throughout the year follows holiday seasonality. The high peaks are in the spring and autumn and activity almost grinds to a halt during the summer. In terms of location, most of the conferences take place in North America (mostly USA) and Europe.

Notable Conferences

PMI Global Conference

PMI Global Conference (by PMI)

Project Management Institute (PMI) is one of the premier organizations for project managers. The institute is responsible for various popular certifications like the Project Management Professional (PMP) and for maintaining and updating the Project Management Book of Knowledge (PMBOK). Thus, no wonder that their flagship conference draws in an amazing crowd of project managers from around the world. They also regional yearly conferences in Africa, Australia, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), and MENA (Middle East and North Africa).

APM Conference

APM Conference (by APM)

Another organization, similar to PMI, is the Association for Project Management (APM). The association unites project management professionals in the UK and hosts various conferences:

SeminarsWorld

SeminarsWorld events (by PMI)

SeminarsWorld is a series of events also hosted by PMI. These events focus on the practical side of learning and offer various workshops to learn new skills. They are hosted in various cities all around the United States, which creates opportunities to meet peers from your local area.

Project Summit Business Analyst World

Project Summit Business Analyst World (by PMBA)

Another series of conferences is the Project Summit Business Analyst World. They are hosted in Orlando, Washington DC, Toronto, Boston, Vancouver, and Chicago. The participants can earn up to 26 PDUs (Professional Development Units) or CDUs (Continuing Development Units) by attending these conferences.

PMO Conference & PMO Symposium & FuturePMO

PMO conferences (by PMI)

Project Management Office (PMO) has been a growing are in the field of project management. PMI has a dedicated PMO Symposium hosted in Denver, Colorado. EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) PMO professionals have at least two PMO events to choose from, both hosted in London. PMO Conference attracts over 400 participants and features an expo area for business. FuturePMO presents itself as “the only no-sales PMO conference,” with maximum attention to learning and knowledge exchange.

Digital PM Summit

Digital PM Summit (by Bureau of Digital)

Digital PM Summit, as the name suggests, connects project managers working with digital projects. The speakers include project management professionals from both big and small companies as well as Agile practitioners. There is also a workshop day, which features more on-hands learning in smaller groups.

Change Management Conference

Change Management Conference (by ACMP)

Change management has become a big field in project management with rapid technological progress. Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP) hosts the yearly Change Management Conference. The speakers include both internal change management professionals and external consultants who guide companies during times of change. The conference is relevant to all project managers whose companies are undergoing big changes like, for example, a digital transformation.

Full List of Conferences in 2019

July 3RD INTERNATIONAL SEMINAR ON PROJECT MANAGEMENT Date: Jul 10-11, 2019

Jul 10-11, 2019 Location: Malaga, Spain

Malaga, Spain Price range: $220–$630/€195–€560 SeminarsWorld® in Chicago Date: Jul 15-18 , 2019

Jul 15-18 , 2019 Location: Chicago, USA

Chicago, USA Price range: $700–$3580