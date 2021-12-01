Upload Your Pattern
Join the community, upload your pattern as a PNG or GIF file, you must be the creator of your pattern, and it must be tileable.
Your pattern may be edited to maintain the desired quality, but we will always give you full credit for your submission.
All entries accepted to Subtle Patterns will be made available for free, licensed under Creative Commons, which allows others to share and build upon your pattern legally.
