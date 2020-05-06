Dark Patterns
Moroccan Flower Dark Pattern
Nothing like a field of beautiful flowers.
Double Bubble Dark Pattern
Look at all these bubbles!
Oriental Tiles Pattern
Subtle oriental tiles pattern, with a mystic vibe.
Y So Serious Pattern
Y so serious?
Webb Dark Pattern
Look closely, maybe you can find a spider that created this ...
Repeated Dark Square Pattern
Square. Square. Square. Square. Square. Square.
Vintage Wallpaper Pattern
A dark vintage wallpaper pattern to set some mood to your de...
5 Dots Pattern
There's five dots in the base of this beautiful, dark patter...
Circle Blues Pattern
This rich blue pattern really looks mysterious.
Cork Board Pattern
A classic cork board texture to complement your designs. Not...
Hotel Wallpaper Black Pattern
This hotel wallpaper pattern brings a bit of 'luxury touch' ...
Beanstalk Dark Pattern
Hope this pattern grows on you. Get it?