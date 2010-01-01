Utilities
JavaScript Minifier

JavaScript Minifier Tool Documentation

To minify/compress your JavaScript, perform a
POST
request to:
https://www.toptal.com/developers/javascript-minifier/api/raw
With the
input
parameter set to the JavaScript you want to minify.

Check the examples to see how to use our API in different languages.

Success Example

POST /developers/javascript-minifier/api/raw HTTP/1.1 
Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded 

input=console.log(  1  )

Response:

HTTP/2 200 
content-type: application/json; charset=utf-8

console.log(1)

Error Example

POST /developers/javascript-minifier/api/raw HTTP/1.1 
Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded 

input=console.log(+1

Response:

HTTP/2 500 
content-type: application/json; charset=utf-8

{
  "errors": [
    {
      "status": 422,
      "title": "Malformed input",
      "detail": "error: Expected ',', got ';'\n --> <anon>:1:16\n  |\n1 | console.log( 1 ;\n  |                ^\n\n\n\nCaused by:\n    0: failed to parse input file\n    1: Syntax Error"
    }
  ]
}

Error Status Codes

If something doesn’t go as expected, these are the status code being used by the API:

  • 400
    Missing input
  • 405
    HTTP Method not allowed - only
    POST
    is accepted
  • 406
    Content Type is not acceptable - only
    application/x-www-form-urlencoded
    is accepted.
  • 413
    Too large payload - max-size is
    5MB
    .
  • 422
    Malformed input - for invalid javascript.
  • 429
    Too many requests - currently there is a limit of 30 requests per minute.