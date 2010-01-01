JavaScript Minifier C# Example
Check the example on how to use
C#to minify a JavaScript hardcoded string and output to stdout:
using System; using System.Net; using System.Text; using System.IO; using System.Diagnostics; public class Program { public static void Main() { var content = "console.log( 1 )"; var request = (HttpWebRequest)WebRequest.Create("https://www.toptal.com/developers/javascript-minifier/api/raw"); request.Method = "POST"; string formContent = "input=" + content; byte[] byteArray = Encoding.UTF8.GetBytes(formContent); request.ContentType = "application/x-www-form-urlencoded"; request.ContentLength = byteArray.Length; Stream str = request.GetRequestStream(); str.Write(byteArray, 0, byteArray.Length); str.Close(); WebResponse response = request.GetResponse(); str = response.GetResponseStream(); if (str != null) { StreamReader reader = new StreamReader(str); var minified = reader.ReadToEnd(); Console.WriteLine(minified); reader.Close(); str.Close(); } response.Close(); } }
Copy this to your
Program.csfile of your project and run the following command:
dotnet run
Output:
console.log(1)