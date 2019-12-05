Blue Patterns
Vintage Wallpaper Pattern
A dark vintage wallpaper pattern to set some mood to your de...
Blue Snow Pattern
Winter is coming.
Trees Pattern
We're half year away from Christmas, but let's imagine the c...
Dark Paths Pattern
Some dark blue angles creating a nice pattern.
Morocco Blue Pattern
Just like the previous one, but on blue background this time...
Morocco Pattern
Let's add a bit of color, here's a lovely moroccan tile patt...
Just Waves Pattern
Waving goodbye to the summer.
Bananas
This pattern is bananas, b-a-n-a-n-a-s!
Cloudy Day
Clouds raced all across the spring sky.
Blu Stripes
Very simple, very blu(e). Subtle and nice.
Old Mathematics
This one takes you back to math class. Classic mathematic bo...