Diagonal Patterns
Spikes Pattern
Watch out for this spikes pattern!
Checkerboard Cross Pattern
Another great pattern from Myriam, this time it's a checkerb...
Criss Cross
Small crosses inside 45-degree boxes, another submission fro...
Greek Vase Pattern
This nice linear pattern has some Greek vibe to it.
Herringbone Pattern
This lovely pattern resembles the herringbone pattern, don't...
Floor Tile Pattern
Nice light floor tile pattern.
Beige Tiles
Simple beige rotated tile pattern.
Interlaced
This pattern has some Greek vibe to it, right?
Fancy Cushion Pattern
A nice, dark cushion pattern with golden lining. Neat, right...
Diagonal Squares Pattern
Simple diagonal squares pattern, like dark tiles.
Pipes Pattern
Endless rows of isometric pipes.
Stripes Light
Maybe we should call this one "The Light Stripes".