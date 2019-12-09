Toptal - Subtle Patterns
Diagonal Patterns

Spikes Pattern

Made by Omer Ozer
2019-12-09

Watch out for this spikes pattern!

Checkerboard Cross Pattern

Made by Myriam Lefebvre
2019-11-14

Another great pattern from Myriam, this time it's a checkerb...

Criss Cross

Made by Myriam Lefebvre
2019-10-03

Small crosses inside 45-degree boxes, another submission fro...

Greek Vase Pattern

Made by Myriam Lefebvre
2019-09-27

This nice linear pattern has some Greek vibe to it.

Herringbone Pattern

Made by Myriam Lefebvre
2019-09-19

This lovely pattern resembles the herringbone pattern, don't...

Floor Tile Pattern

Made by The UX Studio
2019-04-18

Nice light floor tile pattern.

Beige Tiles

Made by SubtlePatterns
2019-04-05

Simple beige rotated tile pattern.

Interlaced

Made by Robogiek
2019-02-20

This pattern has some Greek vibe to it, right?

Fancy Cushion Pattern

Made by Zikii Zhou
2018-11-30

A nice, dark cushion pattern with golden lining. Neat, right...

Diagonal Squares Pattern

Made by Vikas Kumar Singh
2018-11-02

Simple diagonal squares pattern, like dark tiles.

Pipes Pattern

Made by Victoria Pontie
2018-10-11

Endless rows of isometric pipes.

Stripes Light

Made by
2018-05-15

Maybe we should call this one "The Light Stripes".

