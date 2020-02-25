Geometric Patterns

Toptal - Subtle Patterns
Oriental Tiles Pattern

Made by Tomislava Babić
2020-02-25

Subtle oriental tiles pattern, with a mystic vibe.

Webb Dark Pattern

Made by Tomislava Babić
2020-02-13

Look closely, maybe you can find a spider that created this ...

Webb Pattern

Made by Tomislava Babić
2020-02-13

Look closely, maybe you can find a spider that created this ...

Geometric Leaves Pattern

Made by Mungujakisa Edmond
2020-02-13

A nice, simple pattern of geometric leaves falling down.

Interlaced

Made by Robogiek
2019-02-20

This pattern has some Greek vibe to it, right?

Prism

Made by Michal
2018-12-16

The light is barely refracting through this prism-like patte...

Folk Pattern Black

Made by Askar Assanbekov
2018-10-05

This one is also nice, just in black.

Folk Pattern

Made by Askar Assanbekov
2018-10-05

Here's a nice folk pattern to brighten up your day!

Qbkls Pattern

Made by Alex Nolla
2018-06-07

What’s not to love in this geometric pattern?

What The Hex Dark

Made by Angel Micevski
2018-05-10

Neither a triangle nor a hexagon-what the hex? This time in ...

What The Hex

Made by Angel Micevski
2018-05-10

Neither a triangle nor a hexagon-what the hex?

Tic Tac Toe

Made by Shiva
2018-04-04

Tic tac toe, give me an X give me an O.

