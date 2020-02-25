Toptal - Subtle Patterns
Geometry Patterns

Oriental Tiles Pattern

Made by Tomislava Babić
2020-02-25

Subtle oriental tiles pattern, with a mystic vibe.

Geometric Leaves Pattern

Made by Mungujakisa Edmond
2020-02-13

A nice, simple pattern of geometric leaves falling down.

Interlaced

Made by Robogiek
2019-02-20

This pattern has some Greek vibe to it, right?

Prism

Made by Michal
2018-12-16

The light is barely refracting through this prism-like patte...

Qbkls Pattern

Made by Alex Nolla
2018-06-07

What’s not to love in this geometric pattern?

Tic Tac Toe

Made by Shiva
2018-04-04

Tic tac toe, give me an X give me an O.

Memphis Colorful

Made by Raul Gaitan
2017-07-18

It's a colorful world, it's a beautiful world!

Playstation

Made by Aslan Zamanloo
2017-03-28

This pattern is really taking shape.

Geometry 2

Made by Tori Pantha
2014-05-27

More geometry!

Black Thread

Made by Listvetra
2012-01-09

Geometric lines are always hot, and this pattern is no excep...

My Little Plaid

Made by Pete Fecteau
2011-11-08

Repeating squares overlapping.

