Lines Patterns
Checkerboard Cross Pattern
Another great pattern from Myriam, this time it's a checkerb...
Criss Cross
Small crosses inside 45-degree boxes, another submission fro...
Interlaced
This pattern has some Greek vibe to it, right?
Crossline Lines Pattern
A lovely subtle crossline lines pattern.
Crossline Dots Pattern
A lovely subtle crossline dots pattern.
Wavy Dots
Waves and dots make, well, wavy dots. Right?
Stripes Light
Maybe we should call this one "The Light Stripes".
Funky Lines
Just like the title says-some funky diagonal lines.
Right round
Like a record, right round, round round.
Hypnotize
This pattern has the power to hypnotize you!
Worms
Maybe an icky name for this one, but still looks nice and pl...
Subtle Dark Vertical
Classic vertical lines, in all its subtlety.