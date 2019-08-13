Paper Patterns
So White Pattern
This pattern is so subtle, you might miss its details.
Papyrus Dark Pattern
Papyrus pattern, in black this time.
Papyrus Pattern
Neat little linear papyrus pattern.
Graph Paper
It's hip to be square.
EP Natural White
It’s as organic as it gets.
Stardust
Everyone needs some stardust. Sprinkle it on your next proje...
Textured Paper
You know I love paper patterns. Here is one from Stephen. Sa...
Farmer
Farmer could be some sort of fabric pattern, with a hint of ...
Paper
Nicely crafted paper pattern, although a bit on the large si...
Medic Packaging Foil
8 by 8 pixels, and just what the title says.
White Paperboard
Could be paper, could be a Polaroid frame – up to you!
Lined Paper
The classic notebook paper with horizontal stripes.