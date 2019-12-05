Toptal - Subtle Patterns
Vintage Patterns

Vintage Wallpaper Pattern

Made by Tomislava Babić
2019-12-05

A dark vintage wallpaper pattern to set some mood to your de...

Memphis Mini Dark Pattern

Made by Tomislava Babić
2019-03-27

Sweet, tiny and dark Memphis-style scribbles.

Memphis Mini Pattern

Made by Tomislava Babić
2019-03-27

Sweet, tiny, Memphis-style scribbles.

Regal

Made by
2017-09-20

A bit over-the-top, but still pretty subtle.

Vintage Concrete

Made by
2017-08-22

It's just what the title says-vintage concrete, a bit dirty...

Vintage Leaves

Made by
2017-05-17

Enjoy this vintage geometric pattern.

Topography

Made by Shankar Ganesh
2017-02-28

If you want to capture vintage outdoors style, this is defin...

Confectionary

Made by Tileable Patterns
2015-02-08

This could be a hippy vintage wallpaper.

Vintage Speckles

Made by David Pomfret
2012-02-08

Lovely pattern with splattered vintage speckles.

