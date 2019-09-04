Toptal - Subtle Patterns
Hexagon Patterns

Circle Blues Pattern

Made by Luis Garza
2019-09-04

This rich blue pattern really looks mysterious.

Dark Honeycomb Pattern

Made by Federica Pelzel
2019-02-07

A dark turn on honeycomb pattern made up of the classic hexa...

Connectwork Pattern

Made by Studio Afraz
2018-06-15

Beautiful hexagonal connect-the-dots pattern. Plus it's dark...

What The Hex Dark

Made by Angel Micevski
2018-05-10

Neither a triangle nor a hexagon-what the hex? This time in ...

What The Hex

Made by Angel Micevski
2018-05-10

Neither a triangle nor a hexagon-what the hex?

Honey I'm Subtle

Made by Alex M. Balling
2013-01-07

A mid-gray hexagon pattern.

HIXS Evolution

Made by Damian Rivas
2012-01-14

Heavy depth and shadows here, but might work well on some mo...

