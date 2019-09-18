Toptal - Subtle Patterns
Subtle Patterns
Toptal - Subtle Patterns
Subtle Patterns

Triangle Patterns

Triangle Mosaic Pattern

Made by Myriam Lefebvre
2019-09-18

Add some playfulness to your designs with this gorgeous mosa...

Download Pattern
View More

Prism

Made by Michal
2018-12-16

The light is barely refracting through this prism-like patte...

Download Pattern
View More

Country Quilt Dark

Made by Pete Fecteau
2018-05-22

A nice folk pattern with dark triangles.

Download Pattern
View More

Country Quilt

Made by Pete Fecteau
2018-05-22

A nice folk pattern with light triangles.

Download Pattern
View More

What The Hex Dark

Made by Angel Micevski
2018-05-10

Neither a triangle nor a hexagon-what the hex? This time in ...

Download Pattern
View More

What The Hex

Made by Angel Micevski
2018-05-10

Neither a triangle nor a hexagon-what the hex?

Download Pattern
View More

Stonehaven

Made by
2017-10-17

Playful triangle and square pattern, in shades of gray.

Download Pattern
View More

Dark Triangles

Made by
2017-06-07

Playful triangle pattern, this time in black.

Download Pattern
View More

Little Triangles

Made by Atle Mo
2012-03-01

The basic shapes never get old. Simple triangle pattern.

Download Pattern
View More

White Diamond

Made by Atle Mo
2011-11-29

To celebrate the new feature, we need some sparkling diamond...

Download Pattern
View More

Related Tags

Light Patterns

390 patterns

Dark Patterns

140 patterns

Square Patterns

18 patterns

Geometric Patterns

16 patterns

View All Tags

Looking for design jobs?

Designers Available for Hire

Toptal - Subtle Patterns

Hire the top 3% of freelance talent

Copyright 2010 - 2021 Toptal, LLC