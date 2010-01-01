CSS Minifier Kotlin Example
Check the example on how to use
Kotlinto minify a CSS hardcoded string and output to stdout:
import java.io.File import java.io.InputStreamReader import java.io.OutputStreamWriter import java.net.HttpURLConnection import java.net.URL import java.net.URLEncoder fun main() { // Input File val input = "p { color : red; }"; // Create Content val content = StringBuilder().apply { append(URLEncoder.encode("input", "UTF-8")) append("=") append(URLEncoder.encode(input, "UTF-8")) }.toString() // Create Request val request = (URL("https://www.toptal.com/developers/cssminifier/api/raw").openConnection() as HttpURLConnection).apply { requestMethod = "POST" doOutput = true setRequestProperty("Content-Type", "application/x-www-form-urlencoded") setRequestProperty("charset", "utf-8") setRequestProperty("Content-Length", content.length.toString()) OutputStreamWriter(outputStream).apply { write(content) flush() } } // Parse Response if(request.responseCode == 200) { // Print Result println(InputStreamReader(request.inputStream).readText()) } // Handle Error else println("Error: ${request.responseCode} ${request.responseMessage}") }
save the code to a file named
minify.ktsand run the following command:
kotlinc -script minify.kts
Output:
p{color:red}