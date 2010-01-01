Utilities
CSS Minifier

CSS Minifier Kotlin Example

Check the example on how to use
Kotlin
to minify a CSS hardcoded string and output to stdout:
import java.io.File
import java.io.InputStreamReader
import java.io.OutputStreamWriter
import java.net.HttpURLConnection
import java.net.URL
import java.net.URLEncoder

fun main() {

    // Input File
    val input = "p { color : red; }";

    // Create Content
    val content = StringBuilder().apply {
        append(URLEncoder.encode("input", "UTF-8"))
        append("=")
        append(URLEncoder.encode(input, "UTF-8"))
    }.toString()

    // Create Request
    val request = (URL("https://www.toptal.com/developers/cssminifier/api/raw").openConnection() as HttpURLConnection).apply {
        requestMethod = "POST"
        doOutput = true
        setRequestProperty("Content-Type", "application/x-www-form-urlencoded")
        setRequestProperty("charset", "utf-8")
        setRequestProperty("Content-Length", content.length.toString())
        OutputStreamWriter(outputStream).apply {
            write(content)
            flush()
        }
    }

    // Parse Response
    if(request.responseCode == 200) {

        // Print Result
        println(InputStreamReader(request.inputStream).readText())
    }

    // Handle Error
    else println("Error: ${request.responseCode} ${request.responseMessage}")

}
save the code to a file named
minify.kts
and run the following command:
kotlinc -script minify.kts

Output:

p{color:red}