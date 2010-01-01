CSS Minifier PHP Example
Check the example on how to use
PHPto minify a CSS hardcoded string and output to stdout:
<?php $url = 'https://www.toptal.com/developers/cssminifier/api/raw'; // init the request, set various options, and send it $ch = curl_init(); curl_setopt_array($ch, [ CURLOPT_URL => $url, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true, CURLOPT_POST => true, CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => ["Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded"], CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS => http_build_query([ "input" => "p { color : red; }" ]) ]); $minified = curl_exec($ch); // finally, close the request curl_close($ch); // output the $minified CSS echo $minified; ?>
Save the code to a file named
minify.phpand run the following command:
php minify.php
Output:
p{color:red}