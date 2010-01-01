Utilities
CSS Minifier Rust Example

Check the example on how to use
Rust
to minify a CSS hardcoded string and output to stdout:
use reqwest::blocking::Client;

fn main() {
    let client = reqwest::blocking::Client::new();
    let resp = client.post("https://www.toptal.com/developers/cssminifier/api/raw")
        .form(&[("input", "p { color : red; }")])
        .send().unwrap()
        .text().unwrap();
    println!("response = {:?}", resp);
}
Install
reqwest
crate, save the code to a file named
minify.rs
and run the following command:
rustc minify.rs

Output:

p{color:red}