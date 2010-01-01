CSS Minifier Rust Example
Check the example on how to use
Rustto minify a CSS hardcoded string and output to stdout:
use reqwest::blocking::Client; fn main() { let client = reqwest::blocking::Client::new(); let resp = client.post("https://www.toptal.com/developers/cssminifier/api/raw") .form(&[("input", "p { color : red; }")]) .send().unwrap() .text().unwrap(); println!("response = {:?}", resp); }
Install
reqwestcrate, save the code to a file named
minify.rsand run the following command:
rustc minify.rs
Output:
p{color:red}