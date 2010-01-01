HTML Minifier Tool Documentation
To minify/compress your HTML, perform a
POSTrequest to:
https://www.toptal.com/developers/html-minifier/api/raw
With the
inputparameter set to the HTML you want to minify.
Check the examples to see how to use our API in different languages.
Success Example
POST /developers/html-minifier/api/raw HTTP/1.1
Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
input=<input type="text" />
Response:
HTTP/2 200
content-type: application/json; charset=utf-8
<input>
Error Example
POST /developers/html-minifier/api/raw HTTP/1.1
Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
input=<input type="text" /><<<
Response:
HTTP/2 500
content-type: application/json; charset=utf-8
{ "errors": [ { "status": 422, "title": "Malformed input", "message": "Parse Error: <<<" } ] }
Error Status Codes
If something doesn’t go as expected, these are the status code being used by the API:
- 400Missing input
- 405HTTP Method not allowed - onlyPOSTis accepted
- 406Content Type is not acceptable - onlyapplication/x-www-form-urlencodedis accepted.
- 413Too large payload - max-size is5MB.
- 422Malformed input - for invalid HTML.
- 429Too many requests - currently there is a limit of 30 requests per minute.