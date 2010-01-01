Utilities
HTML Minifier

HTML Minifier Tool Documentation

To minify/compress your HTML, perform a
POST
request to:
https://www.toptal.com/developers/html-minifier/api/raw
With the
input
parameter set to the HTML you want to minify.

Check the examples to see how to use our API in different languages.

Success Example

POST /developers/html-minifier/api/raw HTTP/1.1 
Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded 

input=<input type="text" />

Response:

HTTP/2 200 
content-type: application/json; charset=utf-8

<input>

Error Example

POST /developers/html-minifier/api/raw HTTP/1.1 
Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded 

input=<input type="text" /><<<

Response:

HTTP/2 500 
content-type: application/json; charset=utf-8

{
  "errors": [
      {
        "status": 422,
        "title": "Malformed input",
        "message": "Parse Error: <<<"
      }
    ]
  }

Error Status Codes

If something doesn’t go as expected, these are the status code being used by the API:

  • 400
    Missing input
  • 405
    HTTP Method not allowed - only
    POST
    is accepted
  • 406
    Content Type is not acceptable - only
    application/x-www-form-urlencoded
    is accepted.
  • 413
    Too large payload - max-size is
    5MB
    .
  • 422
    Malformed input - for invalid HTML.
  • 429
    Too many requests - currently there is a limit of 30 requests per minute.