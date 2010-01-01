HTML Minifier Perl Example
Check the example on how to use
Perlto minify a HTML hardcoded string and output to stdout:
use LWP::UserAgent; my $ua = LWP::UserAgent->new( 'send_te' => '0' ); my $r = HTTP::Request->new( 'POST' => 'https://www.toptal.com/developers/html-minifier/api/raw', [ 'Accept' => '*/*', 'User-Agent' => 'curl/7.55.1', 'Content-Type' => 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' ], "input=<input type="text" />" ); my $minified = $ua->request( $r, )->decoded_content(); print $minified;
Save the code to a file named
minify.pland run the following command:
perl minify.pl
Output:
<input>