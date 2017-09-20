Hiring? Toptal handpicks top UX designers to suit your needs.
by Sérgio Estrella

A UX designer needs many tools to complete the many stages of the UX workflow from research to design to prototype and handoff. If you do your work on a PC, you are probably haunted by the constant mention of Sketch, a popular, streamlined vector graphics editor with countless useful plugins that is quickly becoming an industry standard—but only available on Mac OS. This means that, unless you have an Apple machine, you are left out. But now Adobe is actively working on a proper cross-platform Sketch competitor (and lookalike?), after years of absence: Adobe XD.

Adobe XD User Interface

The Adobe XD user interface

Sketch User Interface

The Sketch user interface, which is clearly the main inspiration to Adobe in XD, as it tries to appeal to the same type of user

What Is Adobe XD?

Adobe Experience Design CC, or Adobe XD, is a lightweight vector graphics editor and prototyping tool that was announced at Adobe MAX 2015 as Project Comet. The software launched in preview in March 2016 as part of the Creative Cloud, and nowadays it is in beta phase, receiving updates almost every month.

Before that, Adobe was working on adding features for UX designers on their established tools like Photoshop and Illustrator. Although they are both great pieces of software, they are neither lightweight nor streamlined for this type of job. Over the years—and especially after the 2013 deprecation of Adobe Fireworks (the classic web-oriented prototyping tool acquired from Macromedia)—more and more UX designers felt that the Creative Cloud did not match market expectations. So, they jumped to Sketch (if they had a Mac). While Adobe’s response for this mass exodus was a bit late (Bohemian Coding launched Sketch a full 6 years ago) it is worth the wait, especially if you have been limited to using less adequate tools on your PC. Let’s compare Adobe XD vs Sketch

User Interface and Exclusive Features

When you open Adobe XD, the first impression you’ll have is that the interface is very familiar, both for Sketch users and long time Adobe fans. Adobe departed from the expected Creative Cloud darker buttons and menus, and choose to offer the best of two worlds. Unlike Sketch, you’ll see a set of tools on the left side of the screen, but also the taller layers panel and dynamic properties on the right, as seen on Sketch. It’s a breeze to use, and easy to learn, no matter what tool you used previously.

Repeat Grid

Adobe XD also has a set of unique features like the Repeat Grid, a tool that lets you replicate a group of objects like a Material Design card with variable data and configurable spacing between the copies.

Repeat Grid feature in Adobe XD

Creating groups of similar objects with Repeat Grid feature in Adobe XD

Prototyping

In XD, you can create an interactive prototype without needing third-party plugins as you would in Sketch. The Adobe prototyping editor allows designers to visually connect interactive areas to other screens using wires and setting up transitions. With the interactive prototype ready, you can publish and share the prototype, which can be viewed on the web or with the Adobe XD mobile app. XD prototypes, however, don’t have support for gestures or fixed sections like headers yet, something that is possible on InVision and other prototype-only tools that connect with Sketch.

Prototype feature in Adobe XD

Wiring buttons to screens in the Prototype feature in Adobe XD

Assets Panel

In the August 2017 update, Adobe added the Assets panel, a clever way to bring together an interactive style guide with colors, character styles, and symbols. When you change something in the Assets panel, every use of the asset in your artwork follows. Sketch also has color variables, character styles, and symbols, but each one contained in their own panel.

Adobe XD Assets Panel

Changing the elements in Assets panel changes the entire project.

Adobe announced some of the next features to appear on XD on the product blog. One of them extends the Assets feature, allowing the designer to publish the project’s style guide with downloadable fonts, assets, and the colors hexadecimal codes, alongside the interactive prototype and an inspection feature for developer’s survey of elements inside the prototype. This is called the “handoff for developers” and is already possible in Sketch (and Photoshop) using plugins like Zeplin. Another future feature being teased is the real-time collaboration inside XD, something that resembles the collaboration feature present on Google Docs and already available on other UX design tools like Figma.

Sketch (and its plugins) vs. Adobe XD

Features Adobe XD Sketch
Vector graphics Yes (and includes Adobe Illustrator in CC subscription) Yes
Advanced image editing No (but includes Adobe Photoshop in CC subscription) No
Lightweight Yes Yes
Prototyping Yes No (but available with third-party plugins)
Assets export Yes Yes
Handoff with online style guide and inspector No (announced as a future feature) No (but available with third-party plugins)
Symbols and styles Yes Yes
Repeat grid Yes No
Document grid Yes Yes (with columns and more options)
Plugins No Yes
Collaboration No (announced as a future feature) No (but available with third-party plugins)
MacOS version Yes Yes
Windows version Yes (Windows 10 or above) No
Price and licensing Beta version is free, it requires to have an Adobe ID. Final pricing will be announced. USD $99 for a year of updates, but you can keep using after that without updates

When you see the bigger picture, it becomes clear that Adobe intends to make XD do not only everything that Sketch does as a vector graphics tool but also its plugins, covering the entire UX design workflow. From design to prototyping to handoff, Adobe XD will probably be the definitive UX designer tool, but what about today?

Is It Time to Switch?

Adobe XD is first and foremost for Windows users (who can’t use the macOS-only Sketch) and current Adobe Creative Cloud subscribers (who wouldn’t need to pay more for XD in addition to Photoshop, Illustrator, etc.).

There are many UX designers already making the jump, either because they are Creative Cloud subscribers even on macOS, or because they believe XD will be the next standard and are satisfied with the current feature set. If you are an experienced Sketch user, you’ll enjoy an overall better interface, unique XD features, but will also have to deal with the current limitations and lack of plugin support. In any case, give it a try and share your impressions with us!

Sérgio Estrella
Sérgio Estrella, Brazil
member since January 26, 2017
CSSAdobe InDesignSketchAdobe FireworksAdobe IllustratorAdobe PhotoshopAdobe Experience Design (XD)AndroidWindowsUser Interface (UI)Interaction Design
A designer with over 10 years of experience with UX, UI, graphics, and the web. Design interfaces and shape experiences are what he really likes to do. He's a technology and games enthusiast who's interested in the way people interact with the digital world and how this changes over time. [click to continue...]
Comments

Preston Crouse
My biggest issue is XD doesnt have rulers or guides…
Mark Mongie
I find the prototyping tools extremely lacking in XD at this stage, so am sticking with Sketch and Flinto for design-to-prototyping for now. My guess is that XD will improve it's features in about 1-2 years, at which point I will probably switch entirely to XD and dump Sketch and Flinto - because I would prefer to both design and prototype within one tool.
Korf
XD is still in beta and thus deserves some leeway on direct comparison. I've found that it makes the prototyping process fun again (instead of the convoluted sketch or photoshop > invision workflow. That said we are giving figma ( https://www.figma.com/ ) a whirl on my next project for the collaboration tools specifically - meaning allowing our BAs to actually edit the prototype in the browser with our clients which feels like the future of these types of tools. I am excited about XD and proliferation of all these types of tools for making and creating easier and more democratic.
Frank Overland
I can't emphasis how Sketch's symbols are way more powerful than XDs. There are symbol swaps, overrides and resizing. Essentially, you can create responsive dynamic components. The upcoming release that will have symbol libraries is also a huge game changer. ITs perfect for creating complex design systems. Its also has pages that hold the artboards so you can design multiple experiences without the clutter. I can go on, but XD is so far behind it will probably never catch up. Its only strength is that its included with CC and its for PC users, but lets be honest... PC? If you're using a PC you're clearly not interested in using the best tools available.
Preston Crouse
I still cannot fathom why they would not include this.
Ali Oseni
my biggest issue with XD is the handing over..... i wish Adobe come up with something soon like this month i pray...
Mack
Great article, I am both Sketch user and Adobe CC subscriber and planning to try XD fro a while now. You actually increased my attention of that tool as my Sketch license just expired and I am standing in front of big decision -> Switch to my current subscription of Adobe CC and use XD or extend Sketch license for another year... tough decision but I will give XD a try ;)
sergioestrella
Yeas, this is a bit of a letdown, especially because it's one of the most beloved features on Sketch. Thank you for your comment!
sergioestrella
Thank you for your comment! Sketch is for sure a more polished tool than Adobe XD (it's a beta version, after all), but I think it is already a good option for some people. Using PC is not always the designer's choice, and in some countries, an Apple machine is too expensive.
sergioestrella
Glad you liked! Try doing a project in XD before you decide, maybe the limitations are too much, maybe not.
sergioestrella
Yes, prototyping in XD is very basic, but in my projects, it's been enough for now (and it will surely improve with time). Thank you for your comment!
sergioestrella
Sadly there is no handoff feature currently - the Assets panel is just the first step. I'm looking forward to it too. Thank you for your comment!
sergioestrella
I agree with you, I'm not a fan of the need to use multiple apps and plug-ins for a task. Figma is very interesting, the responsive layout feature made me want to give it a try. Thank you for your comment!
Michael Locke
I'd def recommend Adobe XD for Windows users, but overall, its a few days late and dollar short. For Mac users, its impossible to give up Sketch if you've been using it a year prior to XD. Also, no way would I ever again trust Adobe by building my entire workflow on their product, only to see it get sunset because of lack of market adoption. I was born and raised on Adobe Fireworks, so I've got those scars. I've cut the cord on Adobe, full-time on Sketch, not looking back. But Adobe XD is an easy to use product, its just a bit late in the game in my opinion and lacks on too many needed features for power users.
Sérgio Estrella
I agree it is definitely late, and should take a while to have a similar feature set as Sketch. RIP Fireworks :/ Thanks for your comment!
brianm101
Its not even a started for us, unless Adobe gets sensible and make it viable to buy rather than rent! Do not want to entrust our IP to products we have to rent, just too risky (and expensive)!
Simon Catford
Sketch. With Craft. It's totally integrated.
Philip Wallage
Thank you for the great article Sérgio. I've started my carreer with Photoshop somewhere in 1999. I believe it was 5 or 5.5. After working with it for 10 years and purchasing multiple versions, I discovered Sketch. It showed me not only how much I was spending on Photoshop, but how cluttered the workflow and tools where. I was invited to the Commet beta. Since then a bunch of great features have been added. As you can see in the comments, Sketch really found a place in the hearts of digital designers. Perhaps I'll give Adobe XD another try ij a year or two. For now, I thank the people from Sketch (hello country mates!) every night before going to bed.
Wil
I am a Mac user and i have tried both apps. Even though Sketch has a rich ecosystem, XD's improvements and updates are on the right direction. XD's UX is better than Sketch (the tools are all over the place). XD's prototyping is just enough, and i love its prototype recording feature.
J.M. de Oliveira, Jr
I love Sketch but I think XD on a long term have the potential do become de leading UX tool. I really enjoy using it and prototyping is great. One thing to mention is that you cannot use Sketch un multiple computers (work, home) but with Adobe XD you can. That's the main reason I'm using it right now.
Marcio Toledo
Nice review! I'm working on project with more than 40 pages and performance of Sketch was not being good. I need to break project in 9 files to be more light to work. I did not try XD yet, but this is important question. Performance for big projects.
Sérgio Estrella
