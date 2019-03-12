Hiring? Toptal handpicks top UX designers to suit your needs.

< 5 min read

eCommerce UX – An Overview of Best Practices (with Infographic)

View all articles

by Miklos Philips - Lead Design Blog Editor @ Toptal

#eCommerce #InteractionDesign #UX #UXDesign

A thirtysomething Millennial is shopping for a cool running shoe she spotted on an Instagram sponsored post. She clicks through to the eCommerce site. The site takes forever to load on her mobile—she can’t buy the item without registering, nor can she find the return policy or contact info for customer service. She leaves faster than Usain Bolt can sprint 100 meters.

Even with worldwide eCommerce revenues scaling new heights to the tune of trillions of dollars every year, when it comes to eCommerce UX, shoppers still tend to be considered last. How many billions are lost due to shopping cart and checkout abandonment? Who hasn’t flown into a computer rage because an eCommerce site wouldn’t accept a credit card or a phone number?

Many eCommerce businesses are still focused on the numbers and are typically put together by engineering teams. Sadly, UX continues to be considered as something to be added later. Subsequently, many eCommerce companies with billions of dollars in annual revenue (including some big names) still don’t get the user experience right. If they committed to making their eCommerce user experience more seamless and pleasurable, these giant, billion-dollar names could add even more billions to their bottom line.

eCommerce UX best practices

Nevertheless, there is light at the end of the eCommerce tunnel. Despite countless online merchants still not being on board with the idea that better UX results in higher revenues, almost three-quarters (74%) of businesses believe that user experience is important for improving sales.

Clearly, there’s much work to be done on the UX front. The executive suite, product management, and developers can be convinced of some eCommerce UX best practices. After all, building the near-perfect eCommerce store is not impossible. Savvy UX designers can align eCommerce site designs around well-researched and time-tested standards and conventions.

By 2020, user experience will replace price and product as the key brand differentiator.” – Jonathan Beckman, Founder of Apptourage

Here are some vital eCommerce UX best practices that will elevate the user experience and in consequence give rise to improved sales.

eCommerce UX

Download a PDF version of this infographic.
Embed this infographic into a website.

• • •

Further reading on the Toptal Design Blog:

Understanding the Basics

What is a mobile first approach?

A mobile first approach means designing for the smallest screen first and then moving up. If a site works well on mobile it will convert more successfully on other devices. Working within the constraints of mobile (eg. screen size and bandwidth) means lean content which leads to a content/user-focused design.

About the author

Miklos Philips
View full profile »
Hire the Author
Miklos Philips, United Kingdom
member since April 26, 2016
iOS UI DesignWeb UXVisual DesignAgile UXUser RequirementsUX TestingUser Experience (UX)User FlowsUser-centered ThinkingiOS App DesignUX WireframesPrototyping
Miklos is a UX strategist and lead product designer with more than 18 years of experience. As a full-spectrum product designer, he mediates between user needs, business objectives, and technical feasibility resulting in product designs that work for the intended audience and impact the bottom line. [click to continue...]
Hiring? Meet the Top 10 Freelance UX Designers for Hire in March 2019

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe
Free email updates
Get the latest content first.
No spam. Just great articles & insights.
Free email updates
Get the latest content first.
Thank you for subscribing!
Check your inbox to confirm subscription. You'll start receiving posts after you confirm.
Trending articles
Relevant Technologies
About the author
Miklos Philips
Miklos Philips
UX Designer
Miklos is a UX strategist and lead product designer with more than 18 years of experience. As a full-spectrum product designer, he mediates between user needs, business objectives, and technical feasibility resulting in product designs that work for the intended audience and impact the bottom line.
Hire the Author