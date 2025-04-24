Fast, compliant background checks
HireGlobal makes it easy to run background checks as part of your streamlined onboarding flow—fast, compliant, and built for confident hiring.
Why background checks matter
When hiring remotely, it’s important to validate who you're working with. Background checks help verify credentials and ensure you're bringing safe, qualified people into your business. They also help you:
- Minimize legal, compliance, and reputational risk.
- Make confident hiring decisions that protect your business and customers.
- Scale safely with a trusted, high-performing global team.
With HireGlobal, you can get comprehensive background checks for a minimal fee, giving you the assurance you need without the hassle.
What’s available in your global background check
Global watchlist screening
Identity verification
Every worker hired through HireGlobal has their identity verified as part of our standard onboarding, so you can be sure who you’re working with.
We screen candidates against global enforcement and sanctions lists—including Interpol, OFAC, and the FBI—to flag any serious risks before you hire.
Employment verification
We check a candidate’s most recent employers—domestic or international—to confirm titles held, dates of employment, and any unexplained gaps.
Education verification
We can confirm a candidate’s academic background at any level—verifying degrees, diplomas, or certificates earned, institutions they attended, and fields/ dates of study.
Adverse media scan
We identify potential red flags through global media sources, public records, and sanctions lists—especially in countries where criminal data is limited.
Criminal record checks
We search databases based on the individual's location to flag serious criminal convictions where available—helping you make safer hiring decisions.
Hire a trusted workforce, with confidence
From identity verification to global criminal checks, HireGlobal helps you reduce risk and build a trusted workforce.
Frequently asked questions
HireGlobal offers a comprehensive suite of checks including identity verification, criminal record checks, global watchlist screening, adverse media scans, education verification, and employment history verification.
Background checks help you make informed hiring decisions, reduce risk, and build a trusted workforce. They confirm a candidate’s identity, verify qualifications, and flag potential red flags—giving you peace of mind wherever you hire.
Criminal record checks are conducted where legally permitted and available. We search in-country and regional databases to identify serious convictions, helping you meet your compliance standards.
Every worker hired through HireGlobal has their identity verified during onboarding. This standard step helps ensure the person you’re hiring is exactly who they say they are.
We scan global sanctions lists (like OFAC and Interpol) and international media sources to identify high-risk individuals, especially in countries where official criminal records may be limited or unavailable.
