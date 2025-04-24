HireGlobal contractor management—simple, compliant, and cost-effective
Stay compliant while hiring contractors globally. Under our agent of record model, HireGlobal manages contracts, global payroll services, and legal compliance—mitigating risks and ensuring smooth operations.
No setup fees, no hidden costs.
THOUSANDS OF LEADING BRANDS TRUST OUR GLOBAL COMPLIANCE AND PAYROLL CAPABILITIES
Hiring a global worker?
HireGlobal helps you hire workers from anywhere in the world, acting as an intermediary between you and your global workforce. We simplify hiring, payments, and compliance with a seamless, cost-effective solution.
We've been perfecting global contractor management since 2010
6 reasons Contractor Management works for global hiring
Unmatched data security and portability
Global payroll in 150+ countries
Easily process payments and pay your team in one simple bulk payment.
One centralized HRIS platform
Payroll, benefits, and compliance for your global workforce—all in one HRIS.
Indemnification protection
Built-in indemnification and legal defense supporting your hiring.
Legally sound contracts
Smoothly onboard workers with time-tested global contracts.
Your data is always kept secure and portable if you need to move it.
Cost-efficiency
No hidden fees. Hire as many workers as you need at a competitive rate.
Not sure which hiring model fits your needs?
Book a call with us, and we’ll help you find the best solution—backed with the right assurance.
A simpler way to
hire, manage, and pay
contractors around the world
Streamline your global workforce with a HRIS tool that outperforms its competitors
Get airtight global compliance
Minimize classification risks
End-to-end compliance
Our robust system delivers unmatched, automated compliance.
Proven legal framework
You’re insulated with our hardened framework, perfected over 10 years.
Leverage our experience with risk mitigation across 150+ countries.
Effortless payments, no hidden fees
Refined over 12 years with $5+ billion processed, our integrated global payroll service offers flexible payment methods and consolidated invoicing for seamless transactions.
Workers can choose from multiple payment options in 150+ countries, with zero withdrawal fees charged by us.
Frequently asked questions
Absolutely. Hire as many workers as you need, from anywhere in the world. We’ll handle all the hiring complexities, onboarding, management and worker payments.
No, you only pay us once per cycle, and we pay each of your workers. That way, we take on the risk and responsibility of payments.
You can easily and conveniently make payments using ACH, wire transfer or credit card.
Our compliance is enforced by a hardened legal structure proven over a decade. We work to align your hiring strategy and workers with local laws and regulations.
HireGlobal’s Contractor Management is as cost-efficient as it is easy. At only $29, your business’s hiring potential is more accessible than ever.
Compliance without complexities
HireGlobal’s HRIS does more for your global contractor workforce, compliantly.
