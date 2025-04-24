HireGlobal

HireGlobal contractor management—simple, compliant, and cost-effective

Stay compliant while hiring contractors globally. Under our agent of record model, HireGlobal manages contracts, global payroll services, and legal compliance—mitigating risks and ensuring smooth operations.

No setup fees, no hidden costs.

THOUSANDS OF LEADING BRANDS TRUST OUR GLOBAL COMPLIANCE AND PAYROLL CAPABILITIES

Hiring a global worker?

HireGlobal helps you hire workers from anywhere in the world, acting as an intermediary between you and your global workforce. We simplify hiring, payments, and compliance with a seamless, cost-effective solution.

We've been perfecting global contractor management since 2010

$5+ billion
Processed in global payroll services
33,000+
Companies supported
150+
Countries

Contractor Management using the agent of record model

Sign one agreement and pay one invoice—we’ll handle the rest, making onboarding and managing your workers easy.

Your company
HireGlobal
Your worker

Don't rely on untrusted contracts or legal teams—use agreements backed by our proven, hardened framework with zero guesswork.

6 reasons Contractor Management works for global hiring

Global payroll in 150+ countries

Global payroll in 150+ countries

Easily process payments and pay your team in one simple bulk payment.

One centralized HRIS platform

Payroll, benefits, and compliance for your global workforce—all in one HRIS.

Indemnification protection

Built-in indemnification and legal defense supporting your hiring.

Legally sound contracts

Smoothly onboard workers with time-tested global contracts.

Unmatched data security and portability

Your data is always kept secure and portable if you need to move it.

Cost-efficiency

No hidden fees. Hire as many workers as you need at a competitive rate.

Not sure which hiring model fits your needs?

Book a call with us, and we’ll help you find the best solution—backed with the right assurance.

Talk to a hiring expert

Quick to set up, easy to use. See HireGlobal in action.

Pay your contractors

Book a demo with our experts

We’ll show you how effortless it is to hire and manage your global workforce—and answer any questions along the way.

A simpler way to
hire, manage, and pay
contractors around the world

Streamline your global workforce with a HRIS tool that outperforms its competitors

Get airtight global compliance

Legally sound contracts

End-to-end compliance

Our robust system delivers unmatched, automated compliance.

Proven legal framework

Proven legal framework

You’re insulated with our hardened framework, perfected over 10 years.

Cost-efficiency

Minimize classification risks

Leverage our experience with risk mitigation across 150+ countries.

Effortless payments, no hidden fees

Refined over 12 years with $5+ billion processed, our integrated global payroll service offers flexible payment methods and consolidated invoicing for seamless transactions.

Workers can choose from multiple payment options in 150+ countries, with zero withdrawal fees charged by us.

Global payroll services

Unbeatable pricing


With proven global compliance, payroll in 150+ countries and a robust, hardened legal framework—all backed by a decade of expertise—our infrastructure helps you pay less and get more.

Contractor Management

HireGlobal will hire, manage, and pay your global contractor workforce.

$29
per worker, per month
Onboard a worker
Frequently asked questions

Absolutely. Hire as many workers as you need, from anywhere in the world. We’ll handle all the hiring complexities, onboarding, management and worker payments.

No, you only pay us once per cycle, and we pay each of your workers. That way, we take on the risk and responsibility of payments.

You can easily and conveniently make payments using ACH, wire transfer or credit card.

Our compliance is enforced by a hardened legal structure proven over a decade. We work to align your hiring strategy and workers with local laws and regulations.

HireGlobal’s Contractor Management is as cost-efficient as it is easy. At only $29, your business’s hiring potential is more accessible than ever.

Compliance without complexities

HireGlobal’s HRIS does more for your global contractor workforce, compliantly.

Book a demo

