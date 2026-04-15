HireGlobal

Get enterprise payroll software and onboarding, without the price tag

Onboard, manage, and pay teams worldwide from one platform, with built-in compliance and up to 50% lower costs.


  • Onboard and pay without local entities

  • Airtight compliance and up to $1M indemnification per worker

  • Built on 15+ years of infrastructure, trusted at enterprise scale

A diagram illustrating the global employment and indemnity structure of HireGlobal dedicated to enterprises
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$5+ billion
In payments and payroll
33,000+
Companies supported
180+
Countries

TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS

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TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS

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The enterprise standard for global hiring


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Corporate payroll services

Pay employees and freelancers through corporate payroll services built for 180+ countries, with flexible withdrawal options.


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Global compliance

Onboard with localized contracts that adapt to local labor laws, and get up to $1M indemnification protection per worker.

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Unbeatable pricing

Get transparent, industry-leading pricing, with no hidden fees or surprises. Save up to 50% compared to competitors.

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No obligation, no cost.

Our customers say we'reExcellent
4.8 out of 5 based on 2K+ reviewsTrustpilot
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$5+ billion
in payroll and payments
3D Engagement icon
33,000+
companies supported
3D Earth icon
180+
countries

The global hiring platform for enterprises

Instant account activation

Accelerate your global expansion and set your global workforce up for success without the headaches.

Manage your workers

Onboard, manage, and pay your workers from around the world through HireGlobal portal.

Hire employees globally

Onboard global workers as employees, compliantly and without setting up legal entities in multiple countries.

Easy payments and payroll

Manage global payroll for your workers in 180+ countries and in 50+ supported currencies, all through a single invoice.

HireGlobal dashboard page with company information and workers status, ready for global payroll
Frictionless onboarding screen in HireGlobal with quick actions to invite workers, add payment info, or book a consultation.
The Documents section of the HireGlobal HRIS platform, featuring a centralized master service agreement to simplify global hiring compliance and legal administration.
Centralized team management view in HireGlobal displaying worker status, hiring models like V-EOR, EOR andContractor Management, and global locations
HireGlobal by Toptal worker profile interface displaying centralized worker data including personal details, role info, and engagement status
HireGlobal by Toptal dashboard showing worker invoice history with a tooltip for centralized invoice tracking and management
Selection screen for HireGlobal hiring models including Virtual Employer of Record (V-EOR), Contractor Management, EOR and Agent of Record.
The first step of the HireGlobal worker invitation flow, capturing legal name, email, and citizenship for compliance
Role definition screen in HireGlobal for adding job titles and descriptions to effectively track a growing global workforce
A worker invitation screen in HireGlobal showing payroll configuration, including monthly compensation amount, semi-monthly payment frequency, and contractual start dates.
A "Worker invited" success message on the HireGlobal dashboard, overlaying a list of active and offboarded global team members with their respective hiring models.
HireGlobal dashboard showing the worker payments interface with billing cycles, payout dates, and statuses.
HireGlobal dashboard for managing worker payments, featuring a manual billing cycle for contractors and Local EOR workers with visible pay amounts and service plan fees.
HireGlobal payment approval modal displaying a billing summary, including worker totals, service plan fees, and a credit card fee.
HireGlobal payroll consultation landing page showing a lead generation form and a global workforce map. The graphic highlights hiring flexibility with Contractor, Employee, and Virtual Employer of Record (V-EOR) models across different regions, supported by logos from brands like Doordash and Kraft Heinz

Book a demo

We’ll show you how easy it is to onboard your workforce and run enterprise payroll—and answer any questions along the way.

Book a demo

Predictable hiring models for enterprises


Contractor Management

$19

per worker, per month

Good for:
Hiring flexible contractors with fast onboarding and compliant global payments.

What you get:

  • Onboarding in minutes

  • Compliant payments

  • Pay workers across 180+ countries, in 50+ currencies


Learn more

Agent of Record

$49

per worker, per month

Good for:
Hiring global contractors safely with legal protection and reduced risk.

What you get:

  • All the benefits of contractor management

  • Contracts under the AOR model

  • Reduced hiring risk


Learn more

Unique to HireGlobal

Virtual Employer of Record

$199

per worker, per month

Good for:
Flexible hiring with the security of employment, with $1M indemnification and legal support per worker.

What you get:

  • Easy global payments to workers

  • Compliant contracts under the Agent of Record model

  • $1 million in indemnification and legal support per worker


Learn more

Employer of Record

$399

per worker, per month

Good for:
Globally compliant employment with benefits and tax filing managed for you.

What you get:

  • Locally compliant EOR contracts

  • Simplified global payments with taxes & benefits

  • Trusted network of providers for maximum location coverage


Learn more

Book a demo

No obligation, no cost.

Airtight global compliance when hiring

Avoid misclassification risks and penalties with built-in protections for every hire. HireGlobal delivers corporate payroll services that keep you compliant with local and international labor laws as you scale.

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$1M indemnification and legal defense

Onboarding with HireGlobal means built-in legal protection and financial coverage that starts as soon as your workers do; no extra cost, no surprises. Plus, get $1 million indemnification per worker through our Virtual Employer of Record model.

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Pay your workforce globally

HireGlobal helps you pay globally with confidence and ease, backed by Toptal’s global hiring experience and more than $5 billion in payments processed across 180+ countries.

Infographic showing HireGlobal’s and Toptal's global payroll transaction volume by continent, including $3.3 billion in North America, $1.2 billion in Europe, and over $473 million in Asia across 180+ countries

Onboard and pay workers in 3 steps


1
Onboard your workers

Set start dates and invite workers to the HireGlobal platform

2
Approve payments

Create and approve payments for your workers, on your preferred billing cycle.

3
Pay one invoice

Pay one invoice using our enterprise payroll services. We handle individual payments.

Book a demo

No obligation, no cost.

Frequently asked questions

Yes. While this engagement model is not generally required, we have local entity employment and contractor capabilities through our trusted partners. Toptal has extensive experience working compliantly with a global workforce, including global Payroll services and Agent of Record/Employer of Record arrangements.

HireGlobal operates payroll and payments in 180+ countries.

Yes. If you use the HireGlobal platform for engaging your workforce, HireGlobal will recommend which employment and payment methods are best suited for each individual.

Yes, HireGlobal can provide timely and compliant payment processing to your entire global workforce.

Yes. HireGlobal has a comprehensive platform that provides you with clear visibility into all payments made to your workforce.

HireGlobal is fully SOC 2 compliant, ensuring that your workforce data is protected and secure. We adhere to the five SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria, and have successfully completed all attestation requirements to formally demonstrate our compliance.

No. HireGlobal by Toptal does not require a deposit to get started.

You notify your HireGlobal representative and we will work with you every step of the way, including providing the documentation in support of compliance.

HireGlobal will provide compliance indemnification based on the product you purchase.

HireGlobal will work with you to make any changes necessitated by the law change.

We have the most comprehensive global payroll and payments offering at a competitive price, with a track record of compliance.

We have a team of 40+ lawyers to support anything related to HireGlobal.

Make the smartest choice. Use HireGlobal.

Trusted by the world’s fastest-scaling teams to hire, manage, and pay global workers compliantly.

Book a demo

No obligation, no cost.