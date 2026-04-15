Get enterprise payroll software and onboarding, without the price tag
Onboard, manage, and pay teams worldwide from one platform, with built-in compliance and up to 50% lower costs.
Onboard and pay without local entities
Airtight compliance and up to $1M indemnification per worker
Built on 15+ years of infrastructure, trusted at enterprise scale
Book a demo with a
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TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS
TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS
The enterprise standard for global hiring
Corporate payroll services
Pay employees and freelancers through corporate payroll services built for 180+ countries, with flexible withdrawal options.
Global compliance
Onboard with localized contracts that adapt to local labor laws, and get up to $1M indemnification protection per worker.
Unbeatable pricing
Get transparent, industry-leading pricing, with no hidden fees or surprises. Save up to 50% compared to competitors.
The global hiring platform for enterprises
Instant account activation
Accelerate your global expansion and set your global workforce up for success without the headaches.
Manage your workers
Onboard, manage, and pay your workers from around the world through HireGlobal portal.
Hire employees globally
Onboard global workers as employees, compliantly and without setting up legal entities in multiple countries.
Easy payments and payroll
Manage global payroll for your workers in 180+ countries and in 50+ supported currencies, all through a single invoice.
Book a demo
We’ll show you how easy it is to onboard your workforce and run enterprise payroll—and answer any questions along the way.Book a demo
Predictable hiring models for enterprises
Contractor Management
$19
per worker, per month
Hiring flexible contractors with fast onboarding and compliant global payments.
What you get:
Onboarding in minutes
Compliant payments
Pay workers across 180+ countries, in 50+ currencies
Agent of Record
$49
per worker, per month
Hiring global contractors safely with legal protection and reduced risk.
What you get:
All the benefits of contractor management
Contracts under the AOR model
Reduced hiring risk
Virtual Employer of Record
$199
per worker, per month
Flexible hiring with the security of employment, with $1M indemnification and legal support per worker.
What you get:
Easy global payments to workers
Compliant contracts under the Agent of Record model
$1 million in indemnification and legal support per worker
Employer of Record
$399
per worker, per month
Globally compliant employment with benefits and tax filing managed for you.
What you get:
Locally compliant EOR contracts
Simplified global payments with taxes & benefits
Trusted network of providers for maximum location coverage
Airtight global compliance when hiring
Avoid misclassification risks and penalties with built-in protections for every hire. HireGlobal delivers corporate payroll services that keep you compliant with local and international labor laws as you scale.
$1M indemnification and legal defense
Onboarding with HireGlobal means built-in legal protection and financial coverage that starts as soon as your workers do; no extra cost, no surprises. Plus, get $1 million indemnification per worker through our Virtual Employer of Record model.
Pay your workforce globally
HireGlobal helps you pay globally with confidence and ease, backed by Toptal’s global hiring experience and more than $5 billion in payments processed across 180+ countries.
Onboard and pay workers in 3 steps
Onboard your workers
Set start dates and invite workers to the HireGlobal platform
Approve payments
Create and approve payments for your workers, on your preferred billing cycle.
Pay one invoice
Pay one invoice using our enterprise payroll services. We handle individual payments.
Frequently asked questions
Yes. While this engagement model is not generally required, we have local entity employment and contractor capabilities through our trusted partners. Toptal has extensive experience working compliantly with a global workforce, including global Payroll services and Agent of Record/Employer of Record arrangements.
HireGlobal operates payroll and payments in 180+ countries.
Yes. If you use the HireGlobal platform for engaging your workforce, HireGlobal will recommend which employment and payment methods are best suited for each individual.
Yes, HireGlobal can provide timely and compliant payment processing to your entire global workforce.
Yes. HireGlobal has a comprehensive platform that provides you with clear visibility into all payments made to your workforce.
HireGlobal is fully SOC 2 compliant, ensuring that your workforce data is protected and secure. We adhere to the five SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria, and have successfully completed all attestation requirements to formally demonstrate our compliance.
No. HireGlobal by Toptal does not require a deposit to get started.
You notify your HireGlobal representative and we will work with you every step of the way, including providing the documentation in support of compliance.
HireGlobal will provide compliance indemnification based on the product you purchase.
HireGlobal will work with you to make any changes necessitated by the law change.
We have the most comprehensive global payroll and payments offering at a competitive price, with a track record of compliance.
We have a team of 40+ lawyers to support anything related to HireGlobal.
Make the smartest choice. Use HireGlobal.
Trusted by the world’s fastest-scaling teams to hire, manage, and pay global workers compliantly.