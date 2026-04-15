Contact us

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Cut global payroll costs by up to 50% with $1M indemnification per worker.
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Hear it from our customers
Real stories from global teams scaling with HireGlobal.
“HireGlobal has made it much easier for us to manage and pay our dev team across 3 continents. Our payout runs reliably, without admin overhead, and at a fraction of what we’d pay with other solutions”
CEO, A Better Meal
“Managing a team of contractors and employees across 3 continents comes with a lot of moving parts, but HireGlobal has made the process straightforward. The support team is fast and responsive when we need them”
CTO, TV Labs
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HireGlobal LLC
2810 N. Church St #36879, Wilmington, DE 19802-4447, United States