A COMPLETE GUIDE [2026]
Hiring Employees Contractor ManagementAgent of RecordVirtual Employer of RecordEmployer of Record
and Contractors
in India
Quick facts
Currency: Indian Rupee (INR)
Minimum wage: INR 178; state minimums apply
Standard payroll frequency: Monthly
Public holidays: 3 official national holidays,
and regional observances
13th month salary: Not mandatory
TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS
TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS
Introduction to hiring in India
Introduction to hiring in India
India is a rich employment market and attracts businesses across STEM fields, technology, customer support, finance, manufacturing, and more. With recent labor law reforms and a diversified employment pool, India offers competitive hiring opportunities. However, employers must navigate statutory compliance, payroll obligations, labor codes, and benefit requirements.
This guide provides a comprehensive overview of hiring in India in 2026, covering employment contracts, payroll systems, statutory contributions, benefits administration, and hiring models such as Employer of Record (EOR services), local entity employment, and contractor management.
Understanding employment in India
Employment relationships in India are governed by a mix of consolidated labor laws and legacy statutes. In recent years, India's Ministry of labor introduced four major labor codes to replace 29 historical acts, simplifying the regulatory environment while strengthening worker protections like minimum wage, social security, and workplace safety.
India’s regulatory environment and evolving labor codes require careful compliance management. Employers must navigate Indian labor laws, tax regulations, statutory filings, employee benefits, and data protection obligations while maintaining competitive hiring practices and strong cultural integration.
Other key labor laws that still directly affect employers include:
- The Industrial Disputes Act
- The Contract Labour Act of 1970
- The Employees’ Provident Funds Act
- The Gratuity Act
- The Factories Act
Employment contracts in India are typically governed by Indian labor laws and must clearly define compensation, job scope, working hours, leave entitlements, Severance Pay, notice periods, and termination conditions. While verbal agreements are legally possible, written employee contracts and local contracts are strongly recommended for enforceability and compliance monitoring.
For international hiring, companies must also consider tax withholding obligations, data privacy rules under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act), and evolving digital employment standards, including discussions around a future Digital Employment Act.
Legal & compliance in India
Working hours, leave, and termination
Working hours and overtime
Leave entitlements
Leave benefits vary by state and employment type but commonly include:
Employers must also ensure compliance with statutory leave policies during employee exits and contractor-to-employee conversion scenarios.
13th cheque
Termination and severance pay
Work permits and visas in India
Foreign nationals typically require Indian work visas sponsored by a local entity. Common options include:
- Employment visa for long-term roles
- Business visa for short-term activities
Applications are done through the Ministry of Labour, and registration with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) may be required.
An EOR can also assist with work visa sponsorship and compliance for non-Indian hires, whereas contractors manage their own work authorization. Independent contractors must be carefully classified to avoid violations under the Contract Labour Act of 1970.
Companies must apply for permits via The Indian Embassy.
Payroll & compensation in India
Payroll, taxes, and contributions
Payroll management in India requires strict adherence to tax regulations and statutory filings. Employers must register with multiple authorities before onboarding employees.
Employer payroll obligations
Payroll
Payroll Cycle
13th Month Salary
Benefits and compliance in India
Employee Benefits in India combine mandatory statutory protections with optional perks designed to attract global workers. Mandatory benefits include the Provident Fund, Employee State Insurance, Gratuity, and statutory leave.
Optional benefits often include:
- Supplemental health insurance
- Wellness programs
- Learning stipends
- Remote work allowances
- Employee engagement tools
Compliance risks:
Failure to meet statutory contributions, payroll taxes, or labor laws can trigger audits, penalties, or employment disputes. Compliance monitoring is particularly important for companies using contract labour, independent contractors, or engaging in international hiring.
Business structures & comparisons
Hiring options in India
1. Direct employment through a local entity
Establishing a local entity allows companies full control over HR processes, benefits administration, and org design. However, it requires significant investment in legal setup, tax registrations, and local legal expertise.
This option suits multinational companies planning long-term operations and large teams.
2. Employer of Record (EOR)
An Employer of Record hires workers on your behalf while you retain operational control. The EOR handles employee contracts, payroll, statutory filings, employee benefits, compliance management, and employment visa support.
EOR services are ideal for:
- Rapid international hiring
- Compliance-heavy regulatory environments
- Workforce transformation initiatives
Many companies use EORs as AOR solutions when entering new markets without setting up a local entity.
3. Independent contractors
For short-term or project-based work, independent contractors offer flexibility and speed but require careful contractor classification. However, careful contract and tax management is vital to avoid misclassification risk. Misclassification under Indian labor laws can result in penalties and retroactive benefits liability.
Contractor management software and Contract Generator tools help manage contractor agreements, payments, background checks, and contractor-to-employee conversion when scaling long-term teams, and EORs or contractor management platforms can significantly simplify compliance and payment workflows.
Comparing hiring options in India
|Factor
|Contractor Management / Agent of Record
|Virtual Employer of Record (V-EOR)
|Employer of Record (EOR)
|Local entity
Setup time
1–3 days
1–3 days
1–2 weeks
3–6 months
Compliance
Use proven contracts or Agent of Record model
Provider handles contracts and provides indemnification
Provider handles contracts
Company responsible
Taxes & benefits
Managed by worker
Managed by worker
Fully managed by EOR
Company responsible
Cost
Per project, subscription, or percentage of payout
Monthly per employee
Monthly fee per employee
High setup + ongoing admin
Flexibility
Very high
Very high
High
Low
Establishing a local entity or subsidiary
To establish a local entity, companies must:
Register with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs
Obtain PAN and TAN
Register for Provident Fund, ESI, and Goods and Services Tax
Comply with Shops & Establishments Acts
Implement compliant HR processes and payroll systems
This approach offers permanence but requires ongoing compliance expertise. More about the legalities of establishing a local entity.
Cost of hiring in India
Employer of Record India costs are charged as a $399 monthly fee per employee through HireGlobal, with other providers charging from $599+/worker depending on package and benefits, as well as 10–15%+ of salary.
Hiring contractors in India comes at a lower cost compared to EOR, and can be billed per project, through a flat fee, or as a % markup on worker payments. Prices start at $19/worker/month through HireGlobal, with most providers charging upwards of $29 (55%+).
Local entity:
High upfront incorporation costs (costs vary) plus ongoing payroll and compliance administration.Full strategic control and most suitable for long-term investment and large-scale operations.
Key takeaways
- India remains a top destination for global talent and international hiring. The country's labor framework is modernizing under four new labor codes that streamline employment, wages, and social security.
- Indian labor laws and labor regulations require careful compliance management. Employers must understand payroll, taxes, and statutory benefits such as EPF, ESI, gratuity, and minimum wage provisions.
- EOR and contractor models offer compliant, faster alternatives to direct entity setup, suitable for global workforce scaling.
- Proper documentation, statutory filings, employee benefits, and payroll management are critical to avoid compliance issues. Proper workforce planning supports cultural diversity, engagement, and worker retention.
Sources
- Ministry of Labour
- Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO)
- Contract Labour Act of 1970
- The Industrial Disputes Act
- The Employees’ Provident Funds Act
- The Factories Act
- The Indian Embassy
- Employee State Insurance
- Gratuity
- Bonus Act
- Maternity Benefit Act
Employer of Record India:
Hire compliantly for just $399 with HireGlobal
Frequently asked questions
Hiring via EOR or contractor platforms typically takes anywhere from days to weeks. Contractor hiring can be as early as 1–3 days, whereas EOR hiring can be a week upwards. Setting up a local entity may take several months.
Benefits include Provident Fund, Employee State Insurance, Gratuity, annual leave, and statutory holidays.
Foreign nationals typically require Indian work visas sponsored by a local entity or EOR.
Applications are done through the Ministry of Labour, and registration with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) may be required. Visa processing follows Indian immigration regulations.
You can hire through:
- A local legal entity (full control)
- An Employer of Record (hiring, compliance, and payroll handled)
- Independent contractors/contractor management (flexible engagements)
Misclassifying workers, failing to remit statutory contributions, or ignoring labour codes can lead to penalties and legal exposure. EORs and contractor solutions help mitigate these risks with compliant frameworks.
Hire confidently and stay compliant with
HireGlobal Employer of Record India
With HireGlobal Employer of Record in India, you can hire quickly, pay compliantly,
and avoid the risks of going in alone.
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