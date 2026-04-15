Introduction to hiring in India

Introduction to hiring in India

India is a rich employment market and attracts businesses across STEM fields, technology, customer support, finance, manufacturing, and more. With recent labor law reforms and a diversified employment pool, India offers competitive hiring opportunities. However, employers must navigate statutory compliance, payroll obligations, labor codes, and benefit requirements.

This guide provides a comprehensive overview of hiring in India in 2026, covering employment contracts, payroll systems, statutory contributions, benefits administration, and hiring models such as Employer of Record (EOR services), local entity employment, and contractor management.





Understanding employment in India

Employment relationships in India are governed by a mix of consolidated labor laws and legacy statutes. In recent years, India's Ministry of labor introduced four major labor codes to replace 29 historical acts, simplifying the regulatory environment while strengthening worker protections like minimum wage, social security, and workplace safety.

India’s regulatory environment and evolving labor codes require careful compliance management. Employers must navigate Indian labor laws, tax regulations, statutory filings, employee benefits, and data protection obligations while maintaining competitive hiring practices and strong cultural integration.

Other key labor laws that still directly affect employers include:

Employment contracts in India are typically governed by Indian labor laws and must clearly define compensation, job scope, working hours, leave entitlements, Severance Pay, notice periods, and termination conditions. While verbal agreements are legally possible, written employee contracts and local contracts are strongly recommended for enforceability and compliance monitoring.

For international hiring, companies must also consider tax withholding obligations, data privacy rules under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act), and evolving digital employment standards, including discussions around a future Digital Employment Act.









Legal & compliance in India

Working hours, leave, and termination

Working hours and overtime The standard workweek in India is typically 48 hours, although this may vary depending on state-specific labour laws, industry norms, and company policy. Remote work arrangements are increasingly common, especially in technology and global services roles.

Overtime pay is regulated by state laws and sector-specific labour regulations. Employers must track hours carefully through compliant HR processes and payroll systems. Leave entitlements Leave benefits vary by state and employment type but commonly include: Annual leave: 12–18 days per year

Sick leave: 7–12 days annually

Public holidays: Republic Day, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, plus regional holidays

Maternity Leave: Up to 26 weeks under the Maternity Benefit Act leave: For solo parents or under specific statutes

Paternity leave: Not federally mandated, but increasingly offered by employers

Casual leave: Typically 6–12 days Employers must also ensure compliance with statutory leave policies during employee exits and contractor-to-employee conversion scenarios. 13th cheque These are not mandatory but certain categories of employees are entitled to bonus payments according to the Bonus Act . Termination and severance pay Termination requirements depend on tenure, role classification, and governing labour laws. Employees may be entitled to notice periods, Severance Pay, or retrenchment compensation under the Industrial Disputes Act . Missteps in termination can result in disputes or penalties.

Work permits and visas in India

Foreign nationals typically require Indian work visas sponsored by a local entity. Common options include:

Employment visa for long-term roles

Business visa for short-term activities

Applications are done through the Ministry of Labour, and registration with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) may be required.

An EOR can also assist with work visa sponsorship and compliance for non-Indian hires, whereas contractors manage their own work authorization. Independent contractors must be carefully classified to avoid violations under the Contract Labour Act of 1970.

Companies must apply for permits via The Indian Embassy.









Payroll & compensation in India

Payroll, taxes, and contributions

Payroll management in India requires strict adherence to tax regulations and statutory filings. Employers must register with multiple authorities before onboarding employees.

Employer payroll obligations Provident Fund (EPF) : Mandatory retirement savings under the Employees' Provident Funds Act, funded by employer and employee statutory contributions. ~12% employer and ~12% employee contribution

Employee State Insurance (ESI) : Social insurance for eligible employees, covering healthcare and disability benefits. ~4% employer if salary ≤ ₹21,000/month

Payroll Taxes and tax withholding: Governed by the Income Tax Act . Employers must deduct Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and issue Form 16 annually.

Gratuity : Payable under the Gratuity Act after five years of continuous service. Payable after 5 years (15 days’ wages per year);p'

Statutory bonus: Governed by the Bonus Act , applicable to qualifying employees. Payroll Modern employers increasingly rely on automated payroll, localized payroll, and global payroll solutions that support multi-currency payments, Indian Rupee processing, statutory filings, and compliance management. Payroll Cycle Monthly 13th Month Salary Not mandatory; certain categories eligible





Benefits and compliance in India

Employee Benefits in India combine mandatory statutory protections with optional perks designed to attract global workers. Mandatory benefits include the Provident Fund, Employee State Insurance, Gratuity, and statutory leave.

Optional benefits often include:

Supplemental health insurance

Wellness programs

Learning stipends

Remote work allowances

Employee engagement tools

Compliance risks:

Failure to meet statutory contributions, payroll taxes, or labor laws can trigger audits, penalties, or employment disputes. Compliance monitoring is particularly important for companies using contract labour, independent contractors, or engaging in international hiring.









Business structures & comparisons

Hiring options in India

1. Direct employment through a local entity

Establishing a local entity allows companies full control over HR processes, benefits administration, and org design. However, it requires significant investment in legal setup, tax registrations, and local legal expertise.

This option suits multinational companies planning long-term operations and large teams.





2. Employer of Record (EOR)

An Employer of Record hires workers on your behalf while you retain operational control. The EOR handles employee contracts, payroll, statutory filings, employee benefits, compliance management, and employment visa support.

EOR services are ideal for:

Rapid international hiring

Compliance-heavy regulatory environments

Workforce transformation initiatives

Many companies use EORs as AOR solutions when entering new markets without setting up a local entity.





3. Independent contractors

For short-term or project-based work, independent contractors offer flexibility and speed but require careful contractor classification. However, careful contract and tax management is vital to avoid misclassification risk. Misclassification under Indian labor laws can result in penalties and retroactive benefits liability.

Contractor management software and Contract Generator tools help manage contractor agreements, payments, background checks, and contractor-to-employee conversion when scaling long-term teams, and EORs or contractor management platforms can significantly simplify compliance and payment workflows.





Comparing hiring options in India

Factor Contractor Management / Agent of Record Virtual Employer of Record (V-EOR) Employer of Record (EOR) Local entity Setup time 1–3 days 1–3 days 1–2 weeks 3–6 months Compliance Use proven contracts or Agent of Record model Provider handles contracts and provides indemnification Provider handles contracts Company responsible Taxes & benefits Managed by worker Managed by worker Fully managed by EOR Company responsible Cost Per project, subscription, or percentage of payout Monthly per employee Monthly fee per employee High setup + ongoing admin Flexibility Very high Very high High Low





Establishing a local entity or subsidiary

To establish a local entity, companies must:

1 Register with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs 2 Obtain PAN and TAN 3 Register for Provident Fund, ESI, and Goods and Services Tax 4 Comply with Shops & Establishments Acts 5 Implement compliant HR processes and payroll systems

This approach offers permanence but requires ongoing compliance expertise. More about the legalities of establishing a local entity.









Cost of hiring in India

Employer of Record (EOR):

Employer of Record India costs are charged as a $399 monthly fee per employee through HireGlobal, with other providers charging from $599+/worker depending on package and benefits, as well as 10–15%+ of salary.





Contractor management:

Hiring contractors in India comes at a lower cost compared to EOR, and can be billed per project, through a flat fee, or as a % markup on worker payments. Prices start at $19/worker/month through HireGlobal, with most providers charging upwards of $29 (55%+).





Local entity:

High upfront incorporation costs (costs vary) plus ongoing payroll and compliance administration.Full strategic control and most suitable for long-term investment and large-scale operations.





Key takeaways

India remains a top destination for global talent and international hiring. The country's labor framework is modernizing under four new labor codes that streamline employment, wages, and social security.

Indian labor laws and labor regulations require careful compliance management. Employers must understand payroll, taxes, and statutory benefits such as EPF, ESI, gratuity, and minimum wage provisions.

EOR and contractor models offer compliant, faster alternatives to direct entity setup, suitable for global workforce scaling.

Proper documentation, statutory filings, employee benefits, and payroll management are critical to avoid compliance issues. Proper workforce planning supports cultural diversity, engagement, and worker retention.









Sources



Employer of Record India :

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Frequently asked questions How long does it take to hire employees or contractors in India? Hiring via EOR or contractor platforms typically takes anywhere from days to weeks. Contractor hiring can be as early as 1–3 days, whereas EOR hiring can be a week upwards. Setting up a local entity may take several months. What are statutory benefits for Indian employees? Benefits include Provident Fund, Employee State Insurance, Gratuity, annual leave, and statutory holidays. Can foreign nationals work in India, and how are visas handled? Foreign nationals typically require Indian work visas sponsored by a local entity or EOR. Applications are done through the Ministry of Labour, and registration with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) may be required. Visa processing follows Indian immigration regulations. What are my hiring options in India? You can hire through: A local legal entity (full control)

An Employer of Record (hiring, compliance, and payroll handled)

Independent contractors/contractor management (flexible engagements) What legal risks should I be aware of when hiring in India? Misclassifying workers, failing to remit statutory contributions, or ignoring labour codes can lead to penalties and legal exposure. EORs and contractor solutions help mitigate these risks with compliant frameworks.