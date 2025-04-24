HireGlobal

HireGlobal is the price leader for global hiring, payroll, and compliance.
Scale your workforce confidently with our trusted platform and infrastructure,
proven across 12+ years and billions in payroll and payments.

THOUSANDS OF LEADING BRANDS TRUST OUR GLOBAL COMPLIANCE AND PAYROLL CAPABILITIES

$5+ billion USD

transacted in payroll and payments

12+ years of experience

in global payroll services and compliance

33,000+ companies

worldwide have used our infrastructure

120+ currencies – $, €, £, ¥, ₹...

available for payroll and payments

One platform for your global workforce

Robust human resources information system (HRIS)

Manage hiring, payroll, benefits, and compliance—all in one streamlined HRIS system.

Contracts and compliance, all rolled into one solution

Contracts and compliance, all rolled into one solution

Take the headache and guesswork out of local and international labor laws with proven infrastructure.

Global payroll services, simplified

Global payroll services, simplified

Pay workers in 150+ countries flexibly and compliantly, with consolidated invoicing for efficiency.

Indemnification protection and legal support

Indemnification protection and legal support

Enjoy automatic, limited indemnification just by signing up and adding workers—or $1 million indemnification through our Virtual Employer of Record model.

Indemnification protection and legal support
We’ll help you scale your global workforce, compliantly →

Flexible hiring models for every business need

Contractor Management

Hire, manage, and pay your global contractor workforce with ease and speed.

  • Quick onboarding

  • Global payroll services in 150+ countries

  • No hidden fees or extra costs

Virtual Employer of Record

Hire, manage, and pay workers under an agent of record model—with indemnification protection.

  • $1 million indemnification

  • Hire workers anywhere in the world

  • Backed by a proven legal structure

Employer of Record

Employ and pay your global workers via a locally based employer of record entity.

  • Hire global workers as local employees

  • Automated local compliance

  • Cost-efficient hiring solution

Find out which hiring models are best for your global workforce

See HireGlobal in action

Fast, seamless onboarding

Streamline onboarding and set your global workforce up for success—without the headaches.

Manage your contractors

Hire, manage, and pay contractors from around the world through our cost-efficient offering.

Hire employees globally

Hire global workers as employees—compliantly and without setting up legal entities in multiple countries.

Easy payments and payroll

Manage globally compliant payments and payroll for workers in 150+ countries.

Ready to start hiring globally?

We’ll show you how effortless it is to hire, pay, and manage your global workforce—and answer any questions along the way.

12+ years of global payroll and payments services

Since 2010, Toptal has processed over $5 billion in payroll and payments across more than 150 countries. HireGlobal is built on this proven infrastructure, allowing us to offer reliable and compliant global payroll services.

Over $5 billion in payments and payroll globally

Indemnification and legal defense—at no extra cost

Hiring with HireGlobal means built-in legal protection and financial coverage that starts as soon as you start hiring—no extra cost, no surprises. Plus, get $1 million indemnification per worker through our Virtual Employer of Record model.


Airtight global compliance when hiring

Avoid compliance risks and penalties with built-in protections for every hire. HireGlobal helps you scale your team with ease while staying compliant with local and international labor laws.


Need help hiring globally? We’ll find the best solutions.

Our team of experts will help you find the best global hiring solutions for your business

Data safeguarded by the highest security standards


End-to-end encryption for complete data security

Your sensitive data stays protected at all times—during transmission and at rest. With end-to-end encryption, only you and HireGlobal can access it, keeping hiring details, worker information, and payments secure from third parties.


Hire globally in three easy steps

Ready to hire with HireGlobal?

Frequently asked questions

Yes. While this engagement model is not generally required, we have local entity employment and contractor capabilities through our trusted partners. Toptal has extensive experience working compliantly with a global workforce, including global Payroll services and Agent of Record/Employer of Record arrangements.

HireGlobal operates payroll and payments in 140+ countries.

Yes. If you use the HireGlobal platform for engaging your workforce, HireGlobal will recommend which employment and payment methods are best suited for each individual.

Yes, HireGlobal can provide timely and compliant payment processing to your entire global workforce.

Yes. HireGlobal has a comprehensive platform that provides you with clear visibility into all payments made to your workforce.

HireGlobal is fully SOC 2 compliant, ensuring that your workforce data is protected and secure. We adhere to the five SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria, and have successfully completed all attestation requirements to formally demonstrate our compliance.

No. HireGlobal by Toptal does not require a deposit to get started.

You notify your HireGlobal representative and we will work with you every step of the way, including providing the documentation in support of compliance.

HireGlobal will provide compliance indemnification based on the product you purchase.

HireGlobal will work with you to make any changes necessitated by the law change.

We have the most comprehensive global payroll and payments offering at a competitive price, with a track record of compliance.

We have a team of 40+ lawyers to support anything related to HireGlobal.

Hire globally with HireGlobal today

Hire, manage, and pay your global workforce securely and compliantly.

