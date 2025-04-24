Payroll, benefits, and
HireGlobal is the price leader for global hiring, payroll, and compliance.
Scale your workforce confidently with our trusted platform and infrastructure,
proven across 12+ years and billions in payroll and payments.
No setup fees, no hidden costs.
$5+ billion USD
transacted in payroll and payments
12+ years of experience
in global payroll services and compliance
33,000+ companies
worldwide have used our infrastructure
120+ currencies – $, €, £, ¥, ₹...
available for payroll and payments
One platform for your global workforce
Robust human resources information system (HRIS)
Manage hiring, payroll, benefits, and compliance—all in one streamlined HRIS system.
Contracts and compliance, all rolled into one solution
Take the headache and guesswork out of local and international labor laws with proven infrastructure.
Global payroll services, simplified
Pay workers in 150+ countries flexibly and compliantly, with consolidated invoicing for efficiency.
Indemnification protection and legal support
Enjoy automatic, limited indemnification just by signing up and adding workers—or $1 million indemnification through our Virtual Employer of Record model.
Flexible hiring models for every business need
Virtual Employer of Record
Contractor Management
Hire, manage, and pay workers under an agent of record model—with indemnification protection.
Hire, manage, and pay your global contractor workforce with ease and speed.
Quick onboarding
Global payroll services in 150+ countries
No hidden fees or extra costs
$1 million indemnification
Hire workers anywhere in the world
Backed by a proven legal structure
Hire global workers as local employees
Automated local compliance
Cost-efficient hiring solution
Fast, seamless onboarding
Streamline onboarding and set your global workforce up for success—without the headaches.
Manage your contractors
Hire, manage, and pay contractors from around the world through our cost-efficient offering.
Hire employees globally
Hire global workers as employees—compliantly and without setting up legal entities in multiple countries.
Easy payments and payroll
Manage globally compliant payments and payroll for workers in 150+ countries.
12+ years of global payroll and payments services
Since 2010, Toptal has processed over $5 billion in payroll and payments across more than 150 countries. HireGlobal is built on this proven infrastructure, allowing us to offer reliable and compliant global payroll services.
Indemnification and legal defense—at no extra cost
Hiring with HireGlobal means built-in legal protection and financial coverage that starts as soon as you start hiring—no extra cost, no surprises. Plus, get $1 million indemnification per worker through our Virtual Employer of Record model.
Airtight global compliance when hiring
Avoid compliance risks and penalties with built-in protections for every hire. HireGlobal helps you scale your team with ease while staying compliant with local and international labor laws.
Data safeguarded by the highest security standards
End-to-end encryption for complete data security
Your sensitive data stays protected at all times—during transmission and at rest. With end-to-end encryption, only you and HireGlobal can access it, keeping hiring details, worker information, and payments secure from third parties.
Hire globally in three easy steps
01
Talk
to our team
Book a free call to discuss your hiring goals, and our experts will walk you through the best employment models for your needs.
02
Sign
your agreement
You only need to sign one agreement with HireGlobal, alleviating your hiring admin and compliance load.
03
Hire
with confidence
Start hiring and paying workers immediately, while we take care of contracts and global compliance.
Frequently asked questions
Yes. While this engagement model is not generally required, we have local entity employment and contractor capabilities through our trusted partners. Toptal has extensive experience working compliantly with a global workforce, including global Payroll services and Agent of Record/Employer of Record arrangements.
HireGlobal operates payroll and payments in 140+ countries.
Yes. If you use the HireGlobal platform for engaging your workforce, HireGlobal will recommend which employment and payment methods are best suited for each individual.
Yes, HireGlobal can provide timely and compliant payment processing to your entire global workforce.
Yes. HireGlobal has a comprehensive platform that provides you with clear visibility into all payments made to your workforce.
HireGlobal is fully SOC 2 compliant, ensuring that your workforce data is protected and secure. We adhere to the five SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria, and have successfully completed all attestation requirements to formally demonstrate our compliance.
No. HireGlobal by Toptal does not require a deposit to get started.
You notify your HireGlobal representative and we will work with you every step of the way, including providing the documentation in support of compliance.
HireGlobal will provide compliance indemnification based on the product you purchase.
HireGlobal will work with you to make any changes necessitated by the law change.
We have the most comprehensive global payroll and payments offering at a competitive price, with a track record of compliance.
We have a team of 40+ lawyers to support anything related to HireGlobal.
