Compliance when hiring worldwide

HireGlobal helps you stay compliant with local and international labor laws and regulations, so you can scale your team with ease. Find out which hiring model is the best fit for your business.

Compliance you can count on

Backed by Toptal’s 12 years of experience and 80,000+ worker engagements, HireGlobal helps you hire globally while staying fully compliant with local and international labor laws. Avoid misclassification risks and unexpected penalties—experience seamless hiring for your workforce.

We’re so confident in our compliance that we offer $1 million in indemnification per worker through our industry-leading Virtual Employer of Record model—business protection unmatched by competitors.

What our best-in-class compliance does for you

Legally sound contracts

Proven legal structure

You’re backed at every level with our hardened, proven legal structure.

Worker classification

Our experts can help you classify contractors and employees and avoid risky penalties.

Global payroll in 150+ countries

Global payroll services

We manage payroll in 150+ countries, along with local regulatory fees.

Balance sheet

Sound contracts

Smoothly onboard workers with time-tested, legally sound, compliant global contracts.

Team of experts

We bring decades of experience helping companies navigate compliance.

$1 million indemnification

We offer unmatched protection through our Virtual Employer of Record model.

Growth is on you. Compliance is on us.

Get global hiring without the compliance guesswork

You’re covered for $1 million per worker

We back our compliance with a $1 million indemnification per worker through our Virtual Employer of Record—a level of business protection unmatched by competitors.


This way, we take on the risk. We handle compliance with local laws, and if anything goes wrong, we pay the price—not you.

Our hiring models ensure compliance

AOR

Contractor Management

Contractor Management, under the agent of record model, allows us to act as the intermediary between you and your workers, providing an extra layer of protection. We handle the complexities of contracts, compliance, IP protection and global payroll services, so you can focus on growing your team—plus, every client receives limited indemnification at no extra cost.


V–EOR

Virtual Employer of Record

For clients who need the highest level of assurance, our Virtual Employer of Record (V-EOR) model offers industry leading coverage with $1 million indemnification per worker. Hire globally with confidence, knowing you're protected by industry-leading coverage.


Find out if V–EOR is right for you →

Flexible hiring for every business need


Contractor Management

HireGlobal will hire, manage, and pay your global contractor workforce.

$29
per worker, per month
Price List CheckGlobal payroll services in 140+ countries
Price List CheckQuick onboarding
Price List CheckNo hidden fees
Virtual Employer of Record

HireGlobal will hire, manage, and pay your global contractor workforce with added indemnification protections.

$199
per worker, per month
Price List Check$1 million indemnification
Price List CheckHire workers anywhere in the world
Price List CheckBacked by a proven legal structure
Local Employer of Record

Through one of our network partners, HireGlobal will employ and pay your global workers via a locally based EOR entity.

$399
per worker, per month
Price List CheckHire workers anywhere as local employees
Price List CheckAutomated local compliance
Price List CheckCost-efficient hiring solution

Not sure which hiring model fits your needs?

Book a call with us, and we’ll help you find the best solution—backed with the right assurance.

Frequently asked questions

You notify your HireGlobal representative and we will work with you every step of the way, including providing the documentation in support of compliance.

HireGlobal will provide compliance indemnification based on the product you purchase.

HireGlobal will work with you to make any changes necessitated by the law change.

HireGlobal is fully SOC 2 compliant, ensuring that your workforce data is protected and secure. We adhere to the five SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria, and have successfully completed all attestation requirements to formally demonstrate our compliance.

We have a team of 40+ lawyers to support anything related to HireGlobal.

Staying compliant doesn’t have to be difficult

We make sure you stay 100% compliant—so you can focus on scaling your business.

