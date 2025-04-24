Compliance when hiring worldwide
HireGlobal helps you stay compliant with local and international labor laws and regulations, so you can scale your team with ease. Find out which hiring model is the best fit for your business.
Compliance you can count on
Backed by Toptal’s 12 years of experience and 80,000+ worker engagements, HireGlobal helps you hire globally while staying fully compliant with local and international labor laws. Avoid misclassification risks and unexpected penalties—experience seamless hiring for your workforce.
We’re so confident in our compliance that we offer $1 million in indemnification per worker through our industry-leading Virtual Employer of Record model—business protection unmatched by competitors.
What our best-in-class compliance does for you
Proven legal structure
You’re backed at every level with our hardened, proven legal structure.
Worker classification
Our experts can help you classify contractors and employees and avoid risky penalties.
Global payroll services
We manage payroll in 150+ countries, along with local regulatory fees.
Sound contracts
Smoothly onboard workers with time-tested, legally sound, compliant global contracts.
Team of experts
We bring decades of experience helping companies navigate compliance.
We offer unmatched protection through our Virtual Employer of Record model.
Growth is on you. Compliance is on us.
Get global hiring without the compliance guesswork
You’re covered for $1 million per worker
We back our compliance with a $1 million indemnification per worker through our Virtual Employer of Record—a level of business protection unmatched by competitors.
This way, we take on the risk. We handle compliance with local laws, and if anything goes wrong, we pay the price—not you.
Our hiring models ensure compliance
AOR
Contractor Management
Contractor Management, under the agent of record model, allows us to act as the intermediary between you and your workers, providing an extra layer of protection. We handle the complexities of contracts, compliance, IP protection and global payroll services, so you can focus on growing your team—plus, every client receives limited indemnification at no extra cost.
V–EOR
Virtual Employer of Record
For clients who need the highest level of assurance, our Virtual Employer of Record (V-EOR) model offers industry leading coverage with $1 million indemnification per worker. Hire globally with confidence, knowing you're protected by industry-leading coverage.
Flexible hiring for every business need
Virtual Employer of Record
Contractor Management
Through one of our network partners, HireGlobal will employ and pay your global workers via a locally based EOR entity.
HireGlobal will hire, manage, and pay your global contractor workforce.
HireGlobal will hire, manage, and pay your global contractor workforce with added indemnification protections.
Local Employer of Record
Through one of our network partners, HireGlobal will employ and pay your global workers via a locally based EOR entity.
Not sure which hiring model fits your needs?
Book a call with us, and we'll help you find the best solution—backed with the right assurance.
Frequently asked questions
You notify your HireGlobal representative and we will work with you every step of the way, including providing the documentation in support of compliance.
HireGlobal will provide compliance indemnification based on the product you purchase.
HireGlobal will work with you to make any changes necessitated by the law change.
HireGlobal is fully SOC 2 compliant, ensuring that your workforce data is protected and secure. We adhere to the five SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria, and have successfully completed all attestation requirements to formally demonstrate our compliance.
We have a team of 40+ lawyers to support anything related to HireGlobal.
Staying compliant doesn’t have to be difficult
We make sure you stay 100% compliant—so you can focus on scaling your business.
