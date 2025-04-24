Compliance when hiring worldwide

Compliance you can count on

Backed by Toptal’s 12 years of experience and 80,000+ worker engagements, HireGlobal helps you hire globally while staying fully compliant with local and international labor laws. Avoid misclassification risks and unexpected penalties—experience seamless hiring for your workforce.



We’re so confident in our compliance that we offer $1 million in indemnification per worker through our industry-leading Virtual Employer of Record model—business protection unmatched by competitors.