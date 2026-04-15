Introduction: EOR in the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom remains one of the most attractive markets for global hiring, thanks to its mature economy, strong regulatory framework, and access to highly skilled talent. Whether you're building a technology team in London or scaling operations across the UK, understanding employment law, payroll requirements, and compliance is essential.

An Employer of Record (EOR) in the UK allows companies to hire employees without establishing a local legal entity. The EOR handles employment contracts, payroll, taxes, benefits, and compliance, while you retain operational control over your team.

Talk to a HireGlobal expert about hiring employees with an EOR in the United Kingdom.





What is an Employer of Record in the United Kingdom?

A UK EOR acts as the legal employer for your workforce, handling contracts, employment agreements, payroll, taxes, and compliance with UK labor regulations. The EOR manages contract generation, employment paperwork, payroll, national insurance, PAYE tax withholding, statutory benefits, and ongoing HR compliance under UK employment law.

This arrangement allows you to quickly onboard employees in the UK without needing to set up and maintain a local legal entity. The EOR assumes employer liability, while you direct your team’s work, performance, and day-to-day operations.





How to hire via Employer of Record in the United Kingdom

Hiring through an EOR streamlines the process of onboarding new employees in foreign countries. Instead of navigating entity setup and compliance requirements yourself, an EOR ensures employment contracts, payroll, and tax filings are handled correctly from day one.

This approach helps you attain legal protection and compliance with UK employment regulations. You share role details, compensation, and candidate information.

The EOR drafts a UK‑compliant employment contract outlining salary, benefits, probationary period, and termination clauses.

Complete the employee documentation and onboarding process, including right to work checks and setting up PAYE and National Insurance.

The EOR handles payroll processing (monthly or bi‑monthly), deducting PAYE (Pay As You Earn) income tax, National Insurance contributions (NICs), and other statutory deductions.

The EOR maintains HR compliance, statutory reporting, and manages benefits, leave, and pension contributions (if applicable).









Legal & compliance in the United Kingdom

Employment and local laws in the United Kingdom

UK labor law is primarily regulated under the Employment Rights Act 1996 and related statutes. These ensure strong protections for employees workers while also defining employer obligations. UK protections can include the items listed below.

Working hours and overtime Working time regulations govern 48-hour maximum weekly working hours, rest breaks, and night work. Workers can choose to work more by opting out of the 48-hour week.

Overtime pay depends on individual contracts; there is no universal statutory overtime rate, but many employers offer time‑and‑a‑half or other premiums. Probationary period A standard probation period is often 3–6 months, though it’s not legally mandated and can be negotiated as part of contract generation. Leave entitlements Statutory annual leave: 5.6 weeks (28 days for full-time employees, which can include bank holidays).

Sick leave: Subject to company policy and statutory sick pay (SSP) where applicable.

Maternity leave: Maternity leave is up to 52 weeks, with Statutory Maternity Pay (SMP) for eligible employees.

Paternity leave: Usually 1–2 weeks for eligible staff. Termination and notice periods Notice periods vary depending on the length of service and the contract terms. Following fair procedure for termination can mitigate the risk of claims for unfair dismissal. Redundancy (severance pay) Redundancy pay and cap calculations (often called severance in other markets) is required by law for employees with at least two years’ service under the UK’s statutory redundancy scheme.

Redundancy pay is calculated based on age, length of service, and weekly pay, up to a statutory cap.

The formula is:

0.5 week’s pay for each full year of service under age 22 1 week’s pay for each full year of service between 22 and 40 1.5 week’s pay for each full year of service over 41

The maximum weekly pay used in redundancy calculations is capped by government rules.

Employers must follow a fair redundancy process, including consultation, selection criteria, and notice.

Redundancy does not apply in every termination context; it must be a genuine redundancy situation, not dismissal for conduct. 13th month salary Not mandatory; rather based on contractual agreements.

Legal risks and barriers in the United Kingdom

UK employment law takes worker classification and contractual arrangements very seriously. Companies hiring through intermediaries such as agencies, contractors, or umbrella companies, should be aware of the employment status risk. This risk can come into play if HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) or employment tribunals determine that a worker is an employee rather than a contractor, meaning the client company could be considered the “true employer.” Relevant factors can include (but are not limited to) control over working hours, tasks, and day-to-day management.

If reclassification occurs, the client company may be liable for:



Back pay for wages or holiday entitlement

Employer National Insurance contributions

Employee benefits and pension contributions

Fines or penalties for non-compliance

How reputable UK EOR providers mitigate these risks:



Drafting contracts of employment compliant with UK employment law

Ensuring payroll, taxes, and benefits are correctly administered, including pension contributions under auto-enrolment rules.

Acting as the true legal employer, limiting the client’s liability

Providing guidance on permissible management practices to avoid reclassification

By partnering with a trusted Employer of Record Provider, companies can absorb these legal and compliance risks while maintaining operational oversight of employees.





Exceptions and legal alternatives

UK employment law allows for temporary staffing agencies and umbrella companies to operate as legal intermediaries for certain types of work. Unlike direct hiring, these models are specifically regulated and authorized for short-term or flexible workforce arrangements.

When this model applies:



Covering maternity, paternity, or adoption leave through temporary or agency staff

Seasonal or peak-demand hiring, such as retail or hospitality roles

Project-specific needs where fixed-term contracts are justified





Work permits and visas in the United Kingdom

Foreign nationals require a work visa to work legally in the UK. Global EOR providers like HireGlobal can coordinate work permits and visa sponsorship through trusted in-country partners for international hires.





Public holidays in the United Kingdom

Eight national bank holidays must be factored into leave planning:



New Year’s Day – January 1

Good Friday – Date varies (Friday before Easter Sunday)

Easter Monday – Date varies (Monday after Easter Sunday; not observed in Scotland)

Early May Bank Holiday – First Monday in May

Spring Bank Holiday – Last Monday in May

Summer Bank Holiday – Last Monday in August (except Scotland: first Monday in August)

Christmas Day – December 25

Boxing Day – December 26

Notes:

When a holiday falls on a weekend, the UK observes a substitute weekday as a bank holiday.

Some regions (Scotland, Northern Ireland) have additional holidays, such as St. Andrew’s Day in Scotland (November 30) or St. Patrick’s Day in Northern Ireland (March 17).









Payroll & compensation in the United Kingdom

Payroll and taxes in the United Kingdom

UK labour laws stress strict tax compliance.

Employer contributions National Insurance (Class 1) : 15% above GBP 5,000

Pension contributions under auto-enrollment (minimum 3% employer) Employee Contributions National Insurance : 8%–2%

Income tax : Progressive rates 0%–45%

PAYE: Payroll taxes in the UK are primarily managed through the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) system. Payroll cycle Monthly, salaries due at contract-defined intervals.

Benefits and compensation in the UK

The UK offers a mix of mandatory and common benefits that shape a competitive employee benefits landscape.

Mandatory benefits administration include annual leave, statutory sick pay, maternity/paternity leave, redundancy pay. Common additional benefits include private health insurance, pension contributions, flexible working arrangements.









Business structures & comparisons

Establishing a legal entity or subsidiary in the UK

For companies seeking a long-term presence, the steps to incorporate a UK company can include:





1 Register a company with Companies House 2 Obtain a UK tax ID (UTR) 3 Register for payroll and auto-enrollment pensions 4 Open a UK business bank account

Some of the benefits are:

Full operational control

Ability to sponsor work visas

Direct management of HR policies and payroll

For companies seeking faster market entry, a UK EOR provides compliance and speed without entity setup. Other keen hiring considerations are Contractor Management and new models like Virtual Employer of Record.





EOR in the UK vs. contractors vs. legal entity

Companies expanding into the UK market often consider whether to hire contractors through models like Contractor Management or Virtual Employer of Record, set up a legal entity, or partner with an EOR. Setting up a local entity renders full control, but remains costly and time-consuming to establish.

EOR services allow for compliant hiring without a local entity, while contractor hiring maximizes flexibility and cost.

The choice between using an Employer of Record in the UK and establishing a legal entity depends on goals, budget, and timelines.

Factor Employer of Record (EOR) Contractors Local entity Setup time 1–2 weeks Immediate 3–6 months Compliance ownership EOR assumes liability Limited Client assumes liability Payroll & benefits Fully managed Not applicable Self-managed flexibility High Very High Moderate Cost Monthly fee per employee Per contract High setup & ongoing costs

Pros Cons Employer of Record (EOR) Fast onboarding

Lower overhead

Compliance handled Limited managerial control

Recurring fees for long-term Local Entity Full control

Long-term permanence

SStrategic benefits at scale Costly

Time-intensive to set up

Requires ongoing admin

Cost of an Employer of Record: United Kingdom

UK EOR costs are typically charged as a monthly fee per employee (e.g., HireGlobal charges a flat fee of $399 per worker per month; HireGlobal Pricing), with some providers charging from $599+ or 10–15%+ of salary.









Sources









This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or tax advice. This article is current as of the date of publication. Details may have changed since then. You should not act or refrain from acting based on this article without seeking legal or professional advice.











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Frequently asked questions How long does it take to hire through an EOR in the UK? Typically 1–2 weeks once contracts and terms are finalized. Is redundancy pay mandatory? Yes, redundancy pay can be mandatory in certain situations, such as for employees with at least 2 years’ service. What is the minimum wage in the UK? £12.71/hour from April 2026 Can HireGlobal sponsor UK work visas? Visa sponsorship generally requires a local entity; EOR can employ UK nationals directly. What benefits are mandatory in the UK? Mandatory benefits for UK employees can include annual leave, SSP, maternity/paternity leave, redundancy pay, pensions under auto-enrollment.