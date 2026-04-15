A COMPLETE GUIDE [2026]
Employer of Record (EOR) in the UKEmployer of Record
Quick facts
Currency: British pound sterling (GBP)
Minimum wage: GBP £12.71/hour (2026)
Standard payroll frequency: Monthly or bi‑monthly
Public holidays: 8 UK bank holidays (England & Wales)
13th month salary: Not standard or guaranteed
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Introduction: EOR in the United Kingdom
The United Kingdom remains one of the most attractive markets for global hiring, thanks to its mature economy, strong regulatory framework, and access to highly skilled talent. Whether you're building a technology team in London or scaling operations across the UK, understanding employment law, payroll requirements, and compliance is essential.
An Employer of Record (EOR) in the UK allows companies to hire employees without establishing a local legal entity. The EOR handles employment contracts, payroll, taxes, benefits, and compliance, while you retain operational control over your team.
Talk to a HireGlobal expert about hiring employees with an EOR in the United Kingdom.
What is an Employer of Record in the United Kingdom?
A UK EOR acts as the legal employer for your workforce, handling contracts, employment agreements, payroll, taxes, and compliance with UK labor regulations. The EOR manages contract generation, employment paperwork, payroll, national insurance, PAYE tax withholding, statutory benefits, and ongoing HR compliance under UK employment law.
This arrangement allows you to quickly onboard employees in the UK without needing to set up and maintain a local legal entity. The EOR assumes employer liability, while you direct your team’s work, performance, and day-to-day operations.
How to hire via Employer of Record in the United Kingdom
Hiring through an EOR streamlines the process of onboarding new employees in foreign countries. Instead of navigating entity setup and compliance requirements yourself, an EOR ensures employment contracts, payroll, and tax filings are handled correctly from day one.
This approach helps you attain legal protection and compliance with UK employment regulations.
You share role details, compensation, and candidate information.
The EOR drafts a UK‑compliant employment contract outlining salary, benefits, probationary period, and termination clauses.
Complete the employee documentation and onboarding process, including right to work checks and setting up PAYE and National Insurance.
The EOR handles payroll processing (monthly or bi‑monthly), deducting PAYE (Pay As You Earn) income tax, National Insurance contributions (NICs), and other statutory deductions.
The EOR maintains HR compliance, statutory reporting, and manages benefits, leave, and pension contributions (if applicable).
Legal & compliance in the United Kingdom
Employment and local laws in the United Kingdom
UK labor law is primarily regulated under the Employment Rights Act 1996 and related statutes. These ensure strong protections for employees workers while also defining employer obligations. UK protections can include the items listed below.
Working hours and overtime
Probationary period
Leave entitlements
Termination and notice periods
Redundancy (severance pay)
13th month salary
Legal risks and barriers in the United Kingdom
UK employment law takes worker classification and contractual arrangements very seriously. Companies hiring through intermediaries such as agencies, contractors, or umbrella companies, should be aware of the employment status risk. This risk can come into play if HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) or employment tribunals determine that a worker is an employee rather than a contractor, meaning the client company could be considered the “true employer.” Relevant factors can include (but are not limited to) control over working hours, tasks, and day-to-day management.
If reclassification occurs, the client company may be liable for:
- Back pay for wages or holiday entitlement
- Employer National Insurance contributions
- Employee benefits and pension contributions
- Fines or penalties for non-compliance
How reputable UK EOR providers mitigate these risks:
- Drafting contracts of employment compliant with UK employment law
- Ensuring payroll, taxes, and benefits are correctly administered, including pension contributions under auto-enrolment rules.
- Acting as the true legal employer, limiting the client’s liability
- Providing guidance on permissible management practices to avoid reclassification
By partnering with a trusted Employer of Record Provider, companies can absorb these legal and compliance risks while maintaining operational oversight of employees.
Exceptions and legal alternatives
UK employment law allows for temporary staffing agencies and umbrella companies to operate as legal intermediaries for certain types of work. Unlike direct hiring, these models are specifically regulated and authorized for short-term or flexible workforce arrangements.
When this model applies:
- Covering maternity, paternity, or adoption leave through temporary or agency staff
- Seasonal or peak-demand hiring, such as retail or hospitality roles
- Project-specific needs where fixed-term contracts are justified
Work permits and visas in the United Kingdom
Foreign nationals require a work visa to work legally in the UK. Global EOR providers like HireGlobal can coordinate work permits and visa sponsorship through trusted in-country partners for international hires.
Public holidays in the United Kingdom
Eight national bank holidays must be factored into leave planning:
- New Year’s Day – January 1
- Good Friday – Date varies (Friday before Easter Sunday)
- Easter Monday – Date varies (Monday after Easter Sunday; not observed in Scotland)
- Early May Bank Holiday – First Monday in May
- Spring Bank Holiday – Last Monday in May
- Summer Bank Holiday – Last Monday in August (except Scotland: first Monday in August)
- Christmas Day – December 25
- Boxing Day – December 26
Notes:
- When a holiday falls on a weekend, the UK observes a substitute weekday as a bank holiday.
- Some regions (Scotland, Northern Ireland) have additional holidays, such as St. Andrew’s Day in Scotland (November 30) or St. Patrick’s Day in Northern Ireland (March 17).
Payroll & compensation in the United Kingdom
Payroll and taxes in the United Kingdom
UK labour laws stress strict tax compliance.
Employer contributions
Employee Contributions
Payroll cycle
Benefits and compensation in the UK
The UK offers a mix of mandatory and common benefits that shape a competitive employee benefits landscape.
Mandatory benefits administration include annual leave, statutory sick pay, maternity/paternity leave, redundancy pay. Common additional benefits include private health insurance, pension contributions, flexible working arrangements.
Business structures & comparisons
Establishing a legal entity or subsidiary in the UK
For companies seeking a long-term presence, the steps to incorporate a UK company can include:
Register a company with Companies House
Obtain a UK tax ID (UTR)
Register for payroll and auto-enrollment pensions
Open a UK business bank account
Some of the benefits are:
- Full operational control
- Ability to sponsor work visas
- Direct management of HR policies and payroll
For companies seeking faster market entry, a UK EOR provides compliance and speed without entity setup. Other keen hiring considerations are Contractor Management and new models like Virtual Employer of Record.
EOR in the UK vs. contractors vs. legal entity
Companies expanding into the UK market often consider whether to hire contractors through models like Contractor Management or Virtual Employer of Record, set up a legal entity, or partner with an EOR. Setting up a local entity renders full control, but remains costly and time-consuming to establish.
EOR services allow for compliant hiring without a local entity, while contractor hiring maximizes flexibility and cost.
The choice between using an Employer of Record in the UK and establishing a legal entity depends on goals, budget, and timelines.
|Factor
|Employer of Record (EOR)
|Contractors
|Local entity
Setup time
1–2 weeks
Immediate
3–6 months
Compliance ownership
EOR assumes liability
Limited
Client assumes liability
Payroll & benefits
Fully managed
Not applicable
Self-managed
flexibility
High
Very High
Moderate
Cost
Monthly fee per employee
Per contract
High setup & ongoing costs
|Pros
|Cons
Employer of Record (EOR)
Local Entity
Cost of an Employer of Record: United Kingdom
UK EOR costs are typically charged as a monthly fee per employee (e.g., HireGlobal charges a flat fee of $399 per worker per month; HireGlobal Pricing), with some providers charging from $599+ or 10–15%+ of salary.
Sources
- GOV.UK – Redundancy pay
- GOV.UK – Holiday entitlement
- GOV.UK – Employment contracts
- ACAS – Working hours
- GOV.UK – National Minimum Wage
- GOV.UK – Work visas
This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or tax advice. This article is current as of the date of publication. Details may have changed since then. You should not act or refrain from acting based on this article without seeking legal or professional advice.
Employer of Record United Kingdom:
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Frequently asked questions
Typically 1–2 weeks once contracts and terms are finalized.
Yes, redundancy pay can be mandatory in certain situations, such as for employees with at least 2 years’ service.
Mandatory benefits for UK employees can include annual leave, SSP, maternity/paternity leave, redundancy pay, pensions under auto-enrollment.
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HireGlobal Employer of Record United Kingdom
With HireGlobal Employer of Record in the United Kingdom, you can hire quickly, pay compliantly, and avoid the risks of going in alone.
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