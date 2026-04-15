HireGlobal

Build a multilingual customer support team in 180+ countries

  • Onboard support agents quickly as demand grows

  • Pay workers in 50+ currencies with full compliance

  • Manage workers in one platform, no operational complexity


Book a demo

No obligation, no hidden cost.

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TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS

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TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS

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The best way to scale global support teams


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Full compliance in 180+ countries

HireGlobal local experts handle employment laws, contracts, and payroll so you can hire globally with confidence.

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Trusted hiring checks

HireGlobal’s robust checks and onboarding process helps ensure reliable, compliant multilingual customer support hiring across borders.

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Unbeatable pricing

Scale your team without extra overheads. Save up to 50% with transparent, industry-leading pricing, with no hidden fees.

Book a demo

No obligation, no hidden costs.

TrustpilotExcellent 4.8/5 | 2K+ Reviews

Built for customer support teams operating 24/7

HireGlobal helps you onboard workers from anywhere in the world, acting as an intermediary between you and your global multilingual customer support workforce. We simplify managing and paying contractors and employees compliantly and cost-effectively.

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Book a free 30-min demo with a HireGlobal expert

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$5+ billion
in payroll and payments
3D Engagement icon
33,000+
companies supported
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180+
countries
Our customers say we'reExcellent
4.8 out of 5 based on 2K+ reviewsTrustpilot

See HireGlobal in action

Instant account activation

Accelerate your global expansion and set your global workforce up for success without the headaches.

Manage your workers

Onboard, manage, and pay your workers from around the world through HireGlobal portal.

Hire employees globally

Onboard global workers as employees, compliantly and without setting up legal entities in multiple countries.

Easy payments and payroll

Manage global payroll for your workers in 180+ countries and in 50+ supported currencies, all through a single invoice.

HireGlobal dashboard page with company information and workers status, ready for global payroll
Frictionless onboarding screen in HireGlobal with quick actions to invite workers, add payment info, or book a consultation.
The Documents section of the HireGlobal HRIS platform, featuring a centralized master service agreement to simplify global hiring compliance and legal administration.
Centralized team management view in HireGlobal displaying worker status, hiring models like V-EOR, EOR andContractor Management, and global locations
HireGlobal by Toptal worker profile interface displaying centralized worker data including personal details, role info, and engagement status
HireGlobal by Toptal dashboard showing worker invoice history with a tooltip for centralized invoice tracking and management
Selection screen for HireGlobal hiring models including Virtual Employer of Record (V-EOR), Contractor Management, EOR and Agent of Record.
The first step of the HireGlobal worker invitation flow, capturing legal name, email, and citizenship for compliance
Role definition screen in HireGlobal for adding job titles and descriptions to effectively track a growing global workforce
A worker invitation screen in HireGlobal showing payroll configuration, including monthly compensation amount, semi-monthly payment frequency, and contractual start dates.
A "Worker invited" success message on the HireGlobal dashboard, overlaying a list of active and offboarded global team members with their respective hiring models.
HireGlobal dashboard showing the worker payments interface with billing cycles, payout dates, and statuses.
HireGlobal dashboard for managing worker payments, featuring a manual billing cycle for contractors and Local EOR workers with visible pay amounts and service plan fees.
HireGlobal payment approval modal displaying a billing summary, including worker totals, service plan fees, and a credit card fee.
HireGlobal payroll consultation landing page showing a lead generation form and a global workforce map. The graphic highlights hiring flexibility with Contractor, Employee, and Virtual Employer of Record (V-EOR) models across different regions, supported by logos from brands like Doordash and Kraft Heinz

Book a free demo

We’ll show you how effortless it is to onboard, pay, and manage your global workforce and answer any questions along the way.

Book a demo

Flexible models to scale 24/7 support teams


Contractor Management

What you get:


  • Onboarding in minutes

  • Compliant payments

  • Pay workers across 180+ countries, in 50+ currencies


Good for:
Hiring flexible contractors with fast onboarding and compliant global payments.

Learn more

Agent of Record

What you get:


  • All the benefits of contractor management

  • Contracts under the AOR model

  • Reduced hiring risk


Good for:
Hiring global contractors safely with legal protection and reduced risk.

Learn more →

Unique to HireGlobal

Virtual Employer of Record

What you get:


  • Easy global payments to workers

  • Contracts under the AOR model

  • $1 million indemnification cover and legal support per worker


Good for:
Flexible hiring with the security of employment.

Learn more

Employer of Record

What you get:


  • Locally compliant EOR contracts

  • Simplified global payments with taxes & benefits

  • Trusted network of providers for maximum location coverage


Good for:
Globally compliant employment with benefits and tax filing managed for you.


Learn more

Find out which hiring models are best for your customer support workforce

Book a demo

No obligation, no hidden costs.

Airtight global compliance when hiring

Avoid compliance risks and penalties with built-in protections for every hire. HireGlobal helps you scale your multilingual customer experience team with ease while staying compliant with local and international labor laws.

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Indemnification and legal defense

Hiring with HireGlobal means built-in legal protection and financial coverage that starts as soon as you start hiring your multilingual customer support team; no extra cost, no surprises. Plus, get $1 million indemnification per worker through our Virtual Employer of Record model.

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Grow your customer support team without operational bottlenecks

HireGlobal helps you pay your multilingual customer service globally with confidence and ease, backed by Toptal’s global hiring experience and more than $5 billion in payments processed across 180+ countries.

Infographic showing HireGlobal’s and Toptal's global payroll transaction volume by continent, including $3.3 billion in North America, $1.2 billion in Europe, and over $473 million in Asia across 180+ countries

Scale your customer support team in 3 simple steps


1
Book a demo

Book a free call to discuss your hiring goals,. We'll walk you through the best models for your needs.

2
Onboard your workers

Invite and manage your workers in HireGlobal's HRIS platform; one centralized place for everything.

3
Pay one invoice

Pay one invoice for your workforce, we handle individual payments and full payroll compliance.

Hear it from our customers

Real stories from global teams scaling with HireGlobal.

HireGlobal has made it much easier for us to manage and pay our dev team across 3 continents. Our payout runs reliably, without admin overhead, and at a fraction of what we’d pay with other solutions

Mark Semmelbeck

CEO, A Better Meal

See case study

Managing a team of contractors and employees across 3 continents comes with a lot of moving parts, but HireGlobal has made the process straightforward. The support team is fast and responsive when we need them

Dave Lucia

CTO, TV Labs

See case study

Frequently asked questions

Yes. While this engagement model is not generally required, we have local entity employment and contractor capabilities through our trusted partners. Toptal has extensive experience working compliantly with a global workforce, including global Payroll services and Agent of Record/Employer of Record arrangements.

HireGlobal operates payroll and payments in 180+ countries.

Yes. If you use the HireGlobal platform for engaging your workforce, HireGlobal will recommend which employment and payment methods are best suited for each individual.

Yes, HireGlobal can provide timely and compliant payment processing to your entire global workforce.

Yes. HireGlobal has a comprehensive platform that provides you with clear visibility into all payments made to your workforce.

HireGlobal is fully SOC 2 compliant, ensuring that your workforce data is protected and secure. We adhere to the five SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria, and have successfully completed all attestation requirements to formally demonstrate our compliance.

No. HireGlobal by Toptal does not require a deposit to get started.

You notify your HireGlobal representative and we will work with you every step of the way, including providing the documentation in support of compliance.

HireGlobal will provide compliance indemnification based on the product you purchase.

HireGlobal will work with you to make any changes necessitated by the law change.

We have the most comprehensive global payroll and payments offering at a competitive price, with a track record of compliance.

We have a team of 40+ lawyers to support anything related to HireGlobal.

Scale your multilingual customer support team with HireGlobal today

Trusted by the world’s fastest-scaling teams to onboard, manage, and pay global workers compliantly.

Book a demo