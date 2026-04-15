Solve the challenges of scaling a business with global payroll, onboarding, and compliance
Onboard and pay in under 5 minutes
Employ workers in 180+ countries, no local entities
Get centralized visibility and reporting for your scaling business
Consult with an expert
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TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS
TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS
The #1 global hiring platform for scaling your business
Compliant global onboarding
Onboard every worker with localized, tested contracts, and no added overheads.
Full visibility, seamless payments
Track, manage, and pay your team in one invoice, with 50+ currencies supported.
Transparent pricing, no surprises
No hidden costs. Just straightforward pricing that scales with your business.
One hiring platform for your scaling business
Instant account activation
Accelerate your global expansion and set your global workforce up for success without the headaches.
Manage your workers
Onboard, manage, and pay your workers from around the world through HireGlobal portal.
Hire employees globally
Onboard global workers as employees, compliantly and without setting up legal entities in multiple countries.
Easy payments and payroll
Manage global payroll for your workers in 180+ countries and in 50+ supported currencies, all through a single invoice.
Get a free consultation
We’ll show you how effortless it is for scaling businesses to onboard, pay, and manage global workers—and answer any questions along the way.Get a free consultation
Cost-efficient hiring models for scaling a business
Contractor Management
$19
per worker, per month
Hiring flexible contractors with fast onboarding and compliant global payments.
What you get:
Onboarding in minutes
Compliant payments
Pay workers across 180+ countries, in 50+ currencies
Agent of Record
$49
per worker, per month
Hiring global contractors safely with legal protection and reduced risk.
What you get:
All the benefits of contractor management
Contracts under the AOR model
Reduced hiring risk
Virtual Employer of Record
$199
per worker, per month
Flexible hiring with the security of employment, with $1M indemnification and legal support per worker.
What you get:
Easy global payments to workers
Compliant contracts under the Agent of Record model
$1 million in indemnification and legal support per worker
Employer of Record
$399
per worker, per month
Globally compliant employment with benefits and tax filing managed for you.
What you get:
Locally compliant EOR contracts
Simplified global payments with taxes & benefits
Trusted network of providers for maximum location coverage
Effortless payments, no hidden fees
Refined over 15 years with $5+ billion processed, our integrated global payroll service offers flexible payment methods and consolidated invoicing for seamless transactions.
Workers can choose from multiple payment options in 180+ countries, with zero withdrawal fees charged by us.
Pay your workforce globally
HireGlobal helps you pay globally with confidence and ease, backed by Toptal’s global hiring experience and more than $5 billion in payments processed across 180+ countries.
Get started in 3 easy steps
Onboard your workers
Invite workers to the HireGlobal platform. Add their start dates, info, and payment details.
Approve payments
Create and approve payments for your workers, based on your billing cycle.
Pay one invoice
Pay one invoice for your workforce; we handle individual payments and compliance.
Frequently asked questions
Yes. While this engagement model is not generally required, we have local entity employment and contractor capabilities through our trusted partners. Toptal has extensive experience working compliantly with a global workforce, including global Payroll services and Agent of Record/Employer of Record arrangements.
HireGlobal operates payroll and payments in 180+ countries.
Yes. If you use the HireGlobal platform for engaging your workforce, HireGlobal will recommend which employment and payment methods are best suited for each individual.
Yes, HireGlobal can provide timely and compliant payment processing to your entire global workforce.
Yes. HireGlobal has a comprehensive platform that provides you with clear visibility into all payments made to your workforce.
HireGlobal is fully SOC 2 compliant, ensuring that your workforce data is protected and secure. We adhere to the five SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria, and have successfully completed all attestation requirements to formally demonstrate our compliance.
No. HireGlobal by Toptal does not require a deposit to get started.
You notify your HireGlobal representative and we will work with you every step of the way, including providing the documentation in support of compliance.
HireGlobal will provide compliance indemnification based on the product you purchase.
HireGlobal will work with you to make any changes necessitated by the law change.
We have the most comprehensive global payroll and payments offering at a competitive price, with a track record of compliance.
We have a team of 40+ lawyers to support anything related to HireGlobal.
Make the smart choice for scaling businesses. Choose HireGlobal.
Trusted by the world’s fastest-scaling teams to onboard, manage, and pay global workers.