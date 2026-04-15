HireGlobal

Solve the challenges of scaling a business with global payroll, onboarding, and compliance

  • Onboard and pay in under 5 minutes

  • Employ workers in 180+ countries, no local entities

  • Get centralized visibility and reporting for your scaling business


HireGlobal HR management flowchart illustrating the relationship between a startup and an international worker through automated services including payroll, tax compliance, and contract management
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$5+ billion
In payments and payroll
33,000+
Companies supported
180+
Countries

TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS

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TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS

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The #1 global hiring platform for scaling your business


Proven legal framework
Compliant global onboarding

Onboard every worker with localized, tested contracts, and no added overheads.


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Full visibility, seamless payments

Track, manage, and pay your team in one invoice, with 50+ currencies supported.

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Transparent pricing, no surprises

No hidden costs. Just straightforward pricing that scales with your business.

Get a free consultation

No obligation, no cost.

Our customers say we'reExcellent
4.8 out of 5 based on 2K+ reviewsTrustpilot
3D Coin icon
$5+ billion
in payroll and payments
3D Engagement icon
33,000+
companies supported
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180+
countries

One hiring platform for your scaling business

Instant account activation

Accelerate your global expansion and set your global workforce up for success without the headaches.

Manage your workers

Onboard, manage, and pay your workers from around the world through HireGlobal portal.

Hire employees globally

Onboard global workers as employees, compliantly and without setting up legal entities in multiple countries.

Easy payments and payroll

Manage global payroll for your workers in 180+ countries and in 50+ supported currencies, all through a single invoice.

HireGlobal dashboard page with company information and workers status, ready for global payroll
Frictionless onboarding screen in HireGlobal with quick actions to invite workers, add payment info, or book a consultation.
The Documents section of the HireGlobal HRIS platform, featuring a centralized master service agreement to simplify global hiring compliance and legal administration.
Centralized team management view in HireGlobal displaying worker status, hiring models like V-EOR, EOR andContractor Management, and global locations
HireGlobal by Toptal worker profile interface displaying centralized worker data including personal details, role info, and engagement status
HireGlobal by Toptal dashboard showing worker invoice history with a tooltip for centralized invoice tracking and management
Selection screen for HireGlobal hiring models including Virtual Employer of Record (V-EOR), Contractor Management, EOR and Agent of Record.
The first step of the HireGlobal worker invitation flow, capturing legal name, email, and citizenship for compliance
Role definition screen in HireGlobal for adding job titles and descriptions to effectively track a growing global workforce
A worker invitation screen in HireGlobal showing payroll configuration, including monthly compensation amount, semi-monthly payment frequency, and contractual start dates.
A "Worker invited" success message on the HireGlobal dashboard, overlaying a list of active and offboarded global team members with their respective hiring models.
HireGlobal dashboard showing the worker payments interface with billing cycles, payout dates, and statuses.
HireGlobal dashboard for managing worker payments, featuring a manual billing cycle for contractors and Local EOR workers with visible pay amounts and service plan fees.
HireGlobal payment approval modal displaying a billing summary, including worker totals, service plan fees, and a credit card fee.
HireGlobal payroll consultation landing page showing a lead generation form and a global workforce map. The graphic highlights hiring flexibility with Contractor, Employee, and Virtual Employer of Record (V-EOR) models across different regions, supported by logos from brands like Doordash and Kraft Heinz

Get a free consultation

We’ll show you how effortless it is for scaling businesses to onboard, pay, and manage global workers—and answer any questions along the way.

Get a free consultation

Cost-efficient hiring models for scaling a business


Contractor Management

$19

per worker, per month

Good for:
Hiring flexible contractors with fast onboarding and compliant global payments.

What you get:

  • Onboarding in minutes

  • Compliant payments

  • Pay workers across 180+ countries, in 50+ currencies


Learn more

Agent of Record

$49

per worker, per month

Good for:
Hiring global contractors safely with legal protection and reduced risk.

What you get:

  • All the benefits of contractor management

  • Contracts under the AOR model

  • Reduced hiring risk


Learn more

Unique to HireGlobal

Virtual Employer of Record

$199

per worker, per month

Good for:
Flexible hiring with the security of employment, with $1M indemnification and legal support per worker.

What you get:

  • Easy global payments to workers

  • Compliant contracts under the Agent of Record model

  • $1 million in indemnification and legal support per worker


Learn more

Employer of Record

$399

per worker, per month

Good for:
Globally compliant employment with benefits and tax filing managed for you.

What you get:

  • Locally compliant EOR contracts

  • Simplified global payments with taxes & benefits

  • Trusted network of providers for maximum location coverage


Learn more

Get a free consultation

No obligation, no cost.

Effortless payments, no hidden fees

Refined over 15 years with $5+ billion processed, our integrated global payroll service offers flexible payment methods and consolidated invoicing for seamless transactions.

Workers can choose from multiple payment options in 180+ countries, with zero withdrawal fees charged by us.

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Pay your workforce globally

HireGlobal helps you pay globally with confidence and ease, backed by Toptal’s global hiring experience and more than $5 billion in payments processed across 180+ countries.

Infographic showing HireGlobal’s and Toptal's global payroll transaction volume by continent, including $3.3 billion in North America, $1.2 billion in Europe, and over $473 million in Asia across 180+ countries

Get started in 3 easy steps


1
Onboard your workers

Invite workers to the HireGlobal platform. Add their start dates, info, and payment details.

2
Approve payments

Create and approve payments for your workers, based on your billing cycle.

3
Pay one invoice

Pay one invoice for your workforce; we handle individual payments and compliance.

Get a free consultation

No obligation, no cost.

Frequently asked questions

Yes. While this engagement model is not generally required, we have local entity employment and contractor capabilities through our trusted partners. Toptal has extensive experience working compliantly with a global workforce, including global Payroll services and Agent of Record/Employer of Record arrangements.

HireGlobal operates payroll and payments in 180+ countries.

Yes. If you use the HireGlobal platform for engaging your workforce, HireGlobal will recommend which employment and payment methods are best suited for each individual.

Yes, HireGlobal can provide timely and compliant payment processing to your entire global workforce.

Yes. HireGlobal has a comprehensive platform that provides you with clear visibility into all payments made to your workforce.

HireGlobal is fully SOC 2 compliant, ensuring that your workforce data is protected and secure. We adhere to the five SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria, and have successfully completed all attestation requirements to formally demonstrate our compliance.

No. HireGlobal by Toptal does not require a deposit to get started.

You notify your HireGlobal representative and we will work with you every step of the way, including providing the documentation in support of compliance.

HireGlobal will provide compliance indemnification based on the product you purchase.

HireGlobal will work with you to make any changes necessitated by the law change.

We have the most comprehensive global payroll and payments offering at a competitive price, with a track record of compliance.

We have a team of 40+ lawyers to support anything related to HireGlobal.

Make the smart choice for scaling businesses. Choose HireGlobal.

Trusted by the world’s fastest-scaling teams to onboard, manage, and pay global workers.

Get a free consultation

No obligation, no cost.