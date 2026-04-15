Introduction to hiring in Brazil

Introduction to hiring in Brazil

Brazil is Latin America’s largest economy and a dynamic destination for businesses seeking to expand their workforce. Its highly skilled labor pool spans technology, finance, creative services, customer support, and other sectors. Expanding your employee workforce in Brazil can drive significant opportunity, but it also means navigating complex employment laws, strict payroll requirements including mandatory benefits outlined by the Brazilian Ministry of Labor and significant compliance obligations.





Hiring options vary from Employer of Record, to contractor management, and establishing local legal entities. This guide provides an overview of hiring in Brazil, including employment contracts, payroll processing, benefits administration, and strategic options such as hiring via an Employer of Record (EOR), contractor management, or establishing a local legal entity. It also highlights how companies can hire international employees while navigating compliance with Brazil’s labor regulations.





Understanding employment in Brazil

Brazilian labor laws are among the most protective in the world. The Brazilian Labour Code (CLT) governs working hours, employee leave, termination processes, and severance packages. Employment relationships can be classified as regular, probationary, or fixed-term, each with specific rules.





In employment contracts are in writing and include compensation, leave entitlements, probationary period, payroll administration details, and termination clauses. Proper contract generation is critical to mitigate legal risk. For international employers, an Employer of Record or contractor management platform can simplify compliance while handling social security registration, taxes, and payroll.









Legal & compliance

Working hours, leave, and termination

Brazilian employment laws cover everything from working hours to paid leave and severance requirements. Companies hiring in the Brazilian market must comply with employment regulations and rules (like the Brazilian Labour Code) or risk fines, disputes, and reputational damage.

Working hours and overtime Standard workweek: 44 hours per week (8 hours/day).

Overtime limited to 2 hours/day, paid at 50% above regular rate ( Brazilian Labor Code CLT, Art. 59 ) Probation periods Maximum probation period: 90 days. Leave entitlements Annual leave: 30 days after 12 months of service ( Brazilian Labor Code CLT, Art. 129 ) .

Paid public holidays.

Sick leave is covered by employers (first 15 days) and social security thereafter.

Maternity leave: 120 days (extendable to 180).

Paternity leave: 5–20 days depending on the employer and agreement. Notice periods Notice period: 30 days minimum, with additional days depending on service.

Severance in Brazil

Dismissal without cause triggers a 40% indemnity on an employee's accumulated FGTS balance, plus applicable notice pay, proportional 13th-month salary, and vacation pay. Termination payments are generally due within 10 days.





Severance for contractors in Brazil

Independent contractors in Brazil are not always entitled to severance pay, as they are not classified as employees under Brazilian labor law. However, if the working relationship satisfies the legal tests for “employment,” a contractor could be re‑classified, and then become eligible for severance and other labor‑law rights.





Legal risks and barriers in Brazil

Brazilian labor courts take employment agreements and relationships seriously, and companies hiring through intermediaries should be aware of empresa interposta (intermediary company) risk. This is when a court determines that, despite using a third party, the client company is the “true employer” because elements of legal subordination exist (e.g., direct control over working hours, tasks, or management).





If reclassification occurs, the client company may be held responsible for back pay, benefits, fines, and labor liabilities.





How reputable Brazil EOR providers mitigate this risk:

Drafting compliant contracts under Brazilian labor law.

Ensuring payroll, taxes, and benefits are correctly administered.

Acting as the true legal employer, limiting exposure for the client.

Training clients on permissible vs. risky forms of day-to-day management.

With EORs, these risks are mitigated and managed to help keep your workforce compliant while you retain operational oversight.





Work permits and visas in Brazil

Foreign nationals generally require a work visa for employment in Brazil.

Certain visa type sponsorship requires a local entity; EORs can hire Brazilian nationals directly

Common visa types: Temporary work visas, including specialist visas

Contractor management generally covers international freelancers without work visas





Public holidays in Brazil

Brazil observes 12 federal public holidays, with additional state and municipal observances affecting payroll and leave. Common holidays include:

Carnival – early March

Independence Day – September 07

Republic Day – November 15









Payroll & compensation

Payroll and taxes in Brazil

Payroll in the Brazilian market includes complex employer and employee contributions, from social security payments to mandatory severance funds. Working with a Brazilian EOR helps ensure that payroll and taxes are calculated and filed accurately, giving you peace of mind that your employees are paid correctly and on time.

Employer contributions Social security (INSS): ~20% of salary ( INSS Official Website )

FGTS (severance fund): 8% of salary ( FGTS Guidelines )

Other contributions (e.g., accident insurance): 1–3%. Employee Contributions Social security (INSS): Progressive 7.5%–14% of salary.

Income tax: Progressive 0%–27.5%. Payroll Cycle Monthly payroll; salary due by the 5th business day of the following month. 13th Month Salary Mandatory, paid in two instalments (November and December).





Business structures & comparisons

Hiring options in Brazil

1. Local legal entity / subsidiary

Creating a local legal entity gives full control over HR teams, payroll administration, and employee contracts. Setup can involve:

Appointing a local legal representative

Filing Articles of Association with the Junta Comercial

Obtaining a CNPJ (corporate tax ID)

Registering for social security and other statutory contributions

Opening a local bank account

Securing municipal business licenses

Ensuring compliance with invoicing and taxation

Pros: Brand permanence, ability to sponsor foreign employees, strategic advantages

Cons: High setup costs, ongoing HR and payroll administration, slower time to hire





2. Employer of Record (EOR Brazil)

Here, an EOR Brazil becomes the legal employer for your workforce. With an Employer of Record Brazil solution, you can have the pros of an employee - employer relationship without creating a local legal entity. The EOR manages local requirements, such as monthly payroll, benefits administration (including mandatory provident fund equivalents like FGTS), taxes, and compliance with Brazilian labour laws.

A Brazil EOR is responsible for:

Drafting compliant employment agreements

Managing monthly payroll and tax filings

Handling benefits administration and employee protections

Ensuring HR compliance with labour laws

Taking on certain employment liability

Pros: Fast onboarding, compliance handled, lower administrative burden

Cons: Limited managerial control, recurring monthly fees





How to hire via Employer of Record in Brazil

Hiring through an EOR streamlines the process of onboarding new employees in foreign countries. Instead of navigating entity setup and compliance requirements yourself, an EOR takes the responsibility for ensuring that local requirements, such as employment contracts, payroll, social security contributions, paid time off, severance pay, and tax filings are handled correctly from day one.

Here’s how the Employer of Record Brazil hiring process works with HireGlobal:

1 You provide us with employee details and role requirements. 2 We work with trusted partners to create locally compliant employment contracts 3 We coordinate onboarding employees with payroll and benefits setup. 4 We handle payroll, tax filings, and contributions. 5 We coordinate ongoing HR compliance and support.

3. Contractor Management

Engaging international or local temporary or contract workers in Brazil offers flexibility for project-based, short-term, or specialized work. With contractor management and cross-border payment solutions, HR teams can engage foreign workers quickly while minimizing misclassification risks. Contractors are responsible for their own social contributions, taxes, and benefits. Instead of navigating complex employment regulations yourself, a contractor management platform helps:

Record payments

Maintain compliance with labor regulations

Conduct background checks

Pros: High flexibility, lower cost, rapid engagement

Cons: Limited oversight, better suited for short term engagements





Here’s how the contractor management process works with HireGlobal:

1 You invite workers to the platform, specifying their role and payment details. 2 Your workers sign compliant worker agreements with HireGlobal and create payment accounts. 3 You receive a consolidated invoice and we distribute the payments according to your schedule.





Using a contractor management platform reduces risk of misclassification, ensures timely payments, and helps you scale your global workforce efficiently.





Comparing hiring options in Brazil

Factor Contractor management EOR in Brazil Local entity Setup time 1–3 days 1–2 weeks 3–6 months Compliance ownership Contractor responsible EOR assumes certain responsibility Company assumes responsibility International payroll & benefits Contractor handles own Fully managed Client sets up Contract generation Standard contractor agreements EOR contracts Company contracts Cost structure Per project or subscription Monthly fee per employee High setup + ongoing Flexibility Very high – hire only what you need High – scale up/down quickly Limited

Pros Cons Employer of Record (EOR) Fast onboarding

Lower overhead

Compliance handled Limited managerial control

Recurring fees for long-term Local Entity Full control

Long-term permanence

Strategic benefits at scale Costly

Time-intensive to set up

Requires ongoing admin





Cost of hiring in Brazil

Employer of Record (EOR):

Fees start at $399 per employee per month (HireGlobal pricing), with some providers charging $599+ or 10–15% of salary.

Contractor Management:

Lower cost, typically per-project or subscription; providers may charge $29/worker/month or 4–10% of payments.

Local entity:

High upfront incorporation costs, plus ongoing payroll and HR administration.









Sources









This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or tax advice. This article is current as of the date of publication. Details may have changed since then. You should not act or refrain from acting based on this article without seeking legal or professional advice.











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Frequently asked questions How long does it take to hire employees or contractors in Brazil? Onboarding time frames vary. It could be minutes or days with a contractor management platform like HireGlobal, 1–2 weeks for EOR depending on employment requirements, and 3–6 months to establish a local legal entity. What are the minimum wage and statutory benefits? Minimum wage is BRL 1,621/month (2026). Mandatory benefits can include social security, FGTS, annual leave, 13th-month salary, and maternity/paternity leave. What hiring options exist in Brazil? Options include:

Local legal entity/subsidiary. This works for entities after full control and long-term permanence.

Employer of Record. This hiring option allows for streamlined and compliant employee onboarding. Contractor management. This is convenient for flexible, project-based hiring. What risks should employers be aware of? Non-compliance with labor laws, misclassifying employees, or failing to remit contributions can result in fines or litigation. EOR and contractor platforms help mitigate these risks.