Introduction: EOR in Brazil

Brazil is Latin America’s largest economy, with a highly skilled workforce and a dynamic labor market. Expanding your employee workforce in Brazil can drive significant opportunity, but it also means navigating complex employment laws, strict payroll requirements—including mandatory benefits outlined by the Brazilian Ministry of Labor—and significant compliance obligations.

With an Employer of Record Brazil solution, you can hire employees in Brazil without setting up a local legal entity; an EOR manages payroll, benefits, taxes, and compliance—so you can focus on growing your business.

What is an Employer of Record in Brazil?

An Employer of Record in Brazil acts as the legal employer for your workforce, handling payroll, employer agreement/ contracts, and compliance with Brazilian labor laws. This allows you to grow your workforce quickly and compliantly without opening a local entity.





How to hire via Employer of Record in Brazil

Hiring through an EOR streamlines the process of onboarding new employees in foreign countries. Instead of navigating entity setup and compliance requirements yourself, an EOR ensures employment contracts, payroll, and tax filings are handled correctly from day one.

Here’s how the Employer of Record Brazil hiring process works:

Legal & compliance in Brazil

Employment laws in Brazil

Brazilian employment laws are among the most protective in the world, covering everything from working hours to paid leave and severance requirements. Companies hiring in Brazil must comply with these rules or risk fines, disputes, and reputational damage.

Working hours and overtime Standard workweek: 44 hours (8 hours/day Monday to Friday, 4 hours on Saturday)

Overtime limited to 2 hours/day, paid at 50% above regular rate ( Brazilian Labor Code CLT, Art. 59 ). Probation periods Maximum probation period: 90 days. Leave entitlements Annual leave: 30 days after 12 months of service ( Brazilian Labor Code CLT, Art. 129 )

Paid public holidays.

Sick leave is covered by employers (first 15 days) and social security thereafter.

Maternity leave: 120 days (extendable to 180).

Paternity leave: 5–20 days depending on the employer and agreement. Termination and notice periods Notice period: 30 days minimum, with additional days depending on service.

Severance: Employees may receive FGTS (severance fund) deposits + penalties.

Legal risks and barriers in Brazil

Brazilian labor courts take employment relationships seriously, and companies hiring through intermediaries must be aware of empresa interposta (intermediary company) risk. This risk arises when a court determines that, despite using a third party, the client company is the “true employer” because elements of legal subordination exist (e.g., direct control over working hours, tasks, or management).

If reclassification occurs, the client company may be held responsible for back pay, benefits, fines, and labor liabilities.





How reputable Brazil EOR providers mitigate this risk:

Drafting compliant contracts under Brazilian labor law.

Ensuring payroll, taxes, and benefits are correctly managed.

Acting as the true legal employer, limiting exposure for the client.

With EORs, these risks are absorbed and managed to keep your workforce compliant while you retain operational oversight.





Exceptions and legal alternatives

Brazilian law allows for temporary staffing agencies to operate as a legal exception for workforce intermediation. Unlike intermediary companies, these agencies are specifically regulated and authorized for short-term placements.

When this model applies:

Covering maternity or paternity leave.

Seasonal or peak-demand hiring (up to 180 days, extendable for 90 more).

Project-specific needs where temporary contracts are justified.

For companies seeking long-term or permanent employees, an EOR is a compliant and sustainable option. Other hiring alternatives include Contractor Management or newer, more flexible options like Virtual Employer of Record.





Work permits and visas in Brazil

For foreign nationals, securing a Brazil work visa requires sponsorship from a local entity and approval from immigration authorities. While a Brazil EOR can directly employ Brazilian nationals, international hires often require additional legal processes for compliance, often through a global EOR provider.





Public holidays in Brazil

Brazil observes a mix of federal and state-specific public holidays, which must be factored into payroll and leave planning. Popular holidays like Carnival and Independence Day are widely observed and impact working schedules across the country.

12 federal public holidays, with additional state and municipal holidays varying by location.

Common holidays include Carnival, Independence Day, and Republic Day.

Payroll & compensation in Brazil

Payroll and taxes in Brazil

Payroll in Brazil comes with complex employer and employee contributions, from social security payments to mandatory severance funds. Working with a Brazil EOR means payroll and taxes are calculated and filed accurately, ensuring your employees are paid on time and in compliance.

Employer Contributions Social security (INSS): ~20% of salary ( INSS Official Website )

FGTS (severance fund): 8% of salary ( FGTS Guidelines ).

Other contributions (e.g., accident insurance): 1–3%. Employee Contributions Social security (INSS): Progressive 7.5%–14% of salary.

Income tax: Progressive 0%–27.5%. Payroll Cycle Monthly payroll; salary due by the 5th business day of the following month. 13th Month Salary Mandatory, paid in two installments (November and December).

Benefits and compensation in Brazil

Employee benefits in Brazil go beyond the mandatory social security and paid leave entitlements. To stay competitive in Brazil’s job market, many employers offer additional perks like private health insurance, meal vouchers, and transport allowances.

Mandatory benefits: Paid annual leave, maternity/paternity leave, social security, FGTS contributions.

Common additional benefits: Meal vouchers, health insurance, transport allowance.

Cultural norms: Many employers offer private healthcare and supplementary benefits beyond legal minimums to attract talent.

For companies not looking to cover benefits and tax, flexible Agent of Record models work better for fast onboarding, and seamless global payments.

Business structures & comparisons

Establishing a local entity or subsidiary in Brazil

For businesses planning a permanent presence, establishing a subsidiary is the traditional route, rather than using an Employer of Record in Brazil. The incorporation process involves several legal and administrative steps:





Steps to incorporate a subsidiary in Brazil:

1 Appoint a local legal representative Appoint a local legal representative Required for foreign shareholders 2 Appoint a local legal representative File Articles of Association With the Junta Comercial. 3 Appoint a local legal representative Obtain a CNPJ (corporate tax ID) from the Federal Revenue Service 4 Appoint a local legal representative Register with INSS (social security) for employer obligations. 5 Appoint a local legal representative Open a local bank account In the company’s name. 6 Appoint a local legal representative Secure a municipal business license And enable e-Invoicing compliance.

Benefits of a subsidiary:

Strong brand presence and long-term permanence in Brazil.

Ability to sponsor foreign employee work visas.

Full control over HR policies, benefits, and CBAs (collective bargaining agreements).

Broader employment options beyond what EORs can provide.

While more complex and costly upfront, subsidiaries are often the right choice for companies planning significant long-term investment in Brazil. For companies seeking flexibility and shorter investment, a keen hiring consideration is Contractor Management and new models like Virtual Employer of Record.





EOR in Brazil vs. contractors vs. local entity

Companies expanding into Brazil often consider whether to hire contractors through models like Contractor Management or Virtual Employer of Record, set up a local entity, or partner with an EOR. Setting up a local entity renders full control, but remains costly and time-consuming to establish.

EOR services allow for compliant hiring without a local entity, while contractor hiring maximizes flexibility and cost.

The choice between using an Employer of Record in Brazil and establishing a local entity depends on goals, budget, and timelines.

Factor Employer of Record (EOR) Local entity Setup time 1–2 weeks 3–6 months Compliance ownership EOR assumes liability Client assumes liability Payroll & benefits Fully managed by EOR Client must set up/payroll CBAs (union rules) EOR manages compliance Client negotiates directly Cost structure Monthly per-employee fee or salary % High setup + ongoing costs Flexibility High—easy scale up/down Lower—complex to adjust

Pros Cons Setup time Fast onboarding

Lower overhead

Compliance handled Limited managerial control

Recurring fees for long-term Local Entity Full control

Long-term permanence

Some strategic benefits Costly

Time-intensive to set up

Requires ongoing admin

Cost of an Employer of Record: Brazil

Brazil EOR costs are typically charged as a monthly fee per employee (e.g., HireGlobal charges a flat fee of $399 per worker per month; HireGlobal Pricing), with some providers charging from $599+ or 10–15%+ of salary.

Employer of Record Brazil:

Frequently asked questions How long does it take to hire through HireGlobal Employer of Record in Brazil? It typically 1–2 weeks with HireGlobal. Is a 13th month salary mandatory in Brazil? Yes, it is legally required. What is the minimum wage in Brazil? BRL 1,412/month as of 2024, though higher rates may apply in some states. Can HireGlobal sponsor work visas in Brazil? Visa sponsorship requires a local entity; HireGlobal can employ Brazilian nationals directly. How much does an EOR in Brazil cost? HireGlobal pricing starts at $399 per employee, per month. What benefits are mandatory in Brazil? Employers must provide social security, FGTS contributions, annual leave, and maternity/paternity leave.