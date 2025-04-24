Global payroll services—backed by over a decade of trusted expertise
With 12+ years of experience, $5B+ in processed payments, and 33,000+ companies served, our global payroll service is built for trust and efficiency. We handle payments and compliance across 150+ countries—free from hidden fees, currency markups, or delays. Our infrastructure is simple, reliable, and hassle-free.
Pay your workforce anywhere, effortlessly
Simplified payroll and invoicing
You don’t need the hassle of multiple payments. With our consolidated invoicing, you make a single payment, and we handle the rest—saving you time, reducing admin and helping you avoid extra wire fees.
Empowering workers with flexible payment choices
Workers have the freedom to choose from multiple payment methods, with withdrawal fees based only on their selected provider. HireGlobal never charges payment or withdrawal fees—ensuring fairness, transparency, and cost-effectiveness.
Reliable, safe, and compliant payments—everywhere
We comply with all global AML and KYC regulations, ensuring your payments are legal, and hassle-free—so you never have to worry about financial compliance risks.
The trusted way to handle global payroll
Affordable payroll and compliance, made easy for you and your workforce.
Frequently asked questions
We offer payment and global payroll services in over 150 countries. Talk to a HireGlobal expert about your payment needs.
Built from the ground up with best-in-class compliance and end-to-end encryption, HireGlobal delivers cutting-edge security to keep all sensitive data safe, including end to end encryption, envelope encryption and isolated environments. For those seeking an extra layer of protection, our data isolation offering ensures complete data separation between clients, preventing data leaks and regulatory risks.
HireGlobal never charges workers fees to process or withdraw payments. Payment providers may charge workers withdrawal fees, depending on their choice of provider.
Global payroll service providers like HireGlobal manage payroll tasks for clients, including processing contractor and employee payments, maintaining payroll records, handling taxes, and more.
Yes! Skip the hassle of multiple payments. With consolidated invoicing, you make a single payment, and HireGlobal takes care of the rest—saving you time, reducing administrative tasks, and avoiding extra wire fees.
