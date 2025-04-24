Payroll services for
your local workforce
Already have a local entity? We’ll take care of payroll, admin, and compliance accurately and reliably—so you can stay focused on growth.
No setup fees, no hidden costs.
Easily manage local payroll with HireGlobal
Managing local entities with multiple workers?
HireGlobal simplifies payroll by offering a fully managed solution for clients that operate a local entity with 25 or more in-country workers.
With dedicated local experts and scalable infrastructure, we take care of everything—from pay runs and benefits to tax filings, compliance, and admin—so your team gets paid on time, every time. We handle the complexities of local payroll while you focus on growing your business.
Local payroll made simple and stress-free
Streamlined payroll management
We handle the complexities of local payroll on a global scale, so you can spend less time on admin and compliance.
Whether you're paying a few dozen workers or thousands, we're built to scale with you—wherever you have established entities.
Reliable support, always
Get direct access to a dedicated point of contact and other local experts for reliable help.
One partner, global growth
Lean on HireGlobal to support your expansion plans, from managing complex payroll to scaling in new regions with ease.
Seamless onboarding and setup
Whether transitioning from another provider or starting from scratch, your dedicated project manager makes sure everything runs smoothly.
Enterprise-grade security
Your data stays protected with leading compliance and encryption, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, and GDPR.
Ready to simplify local payroll?
Let HireGlobal handle the admin, so you can focus on growing your business. Talk to an expert to get started.
Start running local payroll in four easy steps
01
Talk
to our
team
Book a free call with our experts to discuss your needs and ask any questions.
02
Get
your setup plan
Your dedicated project manager helps plan a smooth transition to your new payroll setup.
03
Onboard
your workforce
We support onboarding, ensuring your workforce is set up smoothly and efficiently.
04
Start
running payroll
Your local payroll cycles start, based on your specific needs (monthly, semi-monthly, etc.).
Frequently asked questions
Yes, this service is designed for clients who already have a registered local entity and at least 25 workers in-country.
We manage payroll, benefits, tax filings, and compliance for your in-country employees—so you can focus on your business.
Absolutely. Whether you operate in one country or several, our infrastructure is built to scale with your needs.
We use leading compliance standards and encryption, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, and GDPR, to protect your data.
Your dedicated project manager will guide your transition and ensure everything runs smoothly.
Local payroll, handled by experts
Get peace of mind knowing your workforce is paid accurately, on time, and in line with local laws. Talk to a HireGlobal expert to learn more.