Build your international sales team & enter new markets in days
Start selling in new countries without delays or setup
Get reps operational quickly, no onboarding bottlenecks
Scale your sales team without operational complexity
TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS
TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS
The fastest way to scale your global sales team
Full compliance in 180+ countries
Our local experts handle employment laws, contracts, and payroll so you can hire globally with confidence.
Trusted hiring checks
HireGlobal’s robust checks and onboarding process helps ensure reliable, compliant contractor hiring across borders.
Unbeatable pricing
Scale your team without worrying about overheads. Get transparent, industry-leading pricing, with no hidden fees.
Built for sales teams expanding into new markets
HireGlobal helps you onboard workers from anywhere in the world, acting as an intermediary between you and your global workforce. We simplify managing and paying contractors compliantly and cost-effectively.
Book a free 30-min demo with a HireGlobal expert
By submitting this form, you agree to be contacted by HireGlobal and accept our Privacy Policy
Manage global compliance in one place
Instant account activation
Accelerate your global expansion and set your global workforce up for success without the headaches.
Manage your workers
Onboard, manage, and pay your workers from around the world through HireGlobal portal.
Hire employees globally
Onboard global workers as employees, compliantly and without setting up legal entities in multiple countries.
Easy payments and payroll
Manage global payroll for your workers in 180+ countries and in 50+ supported currencies, all through a single invoice.
Get a free consultation
We’ll show you how effortless it is to hire, pay, and manage your global workforce and answer any questions along the way.Get started today
Flexible models for faster market expansion
Contractor Management
What you get:
Onboarding in minutes
Compliant payments
Onboard and pay your workers across 180+ countries, in 50+ currencies
Hiring flexible contractors with fast onboarding and compliant global payments.
Agent of Record
What you get:
All the benefits of contractor management
Contracts under the AOR model
Reduced hiring risk
Hiring global contractors safely with legal protection and reduced risk.
Virtual Employer of Record
What you get:
Easy global payments to workers
Contracts under the AOR model
$1 million indemnification cover and legal support per worker
Flexible hiring with the security of employment.
Employer of Record
What you get:
Locally compliant EOR contracts
Simplified global payments with taxes & benefits
Trusted network of providers for maximum location coverage
Globally compliant employment with benefits and tax filing managed for you.
Find out which hiring models are best for your global workforce
Airtight global compliance when hiring
Avoid compliance risks and penalties with built-in protections for every hire. HireGlobal helps you scale your team with ease while staying compliant with local and international labor laws.
Indemnification and legal defense
Hiring with HireGlobal means built-in legal protection and financial coverage that starts as soon as you start hiring; no extra cost, no surprises. Plus, get $1 million indemnification per worker through our Virtual Employer of Record model.
Scale sales across 180+ countries without slowing down
HireGlobal helps you pay globally with confidence and ease, backed by Toptal’s global hiring experience and more than $5 billion in payments processed across 180+ countries.
Expand your sales team in three simple steps
Consult with our team
Identify the most efficient legal structure for your specific hiring goals.
Onboard your workers
Invite and manage your workers in the HireGlobal platform
Pay one invoice
Pay one invoice for your workforce, we handle individual payments and payroll compliance.
Hear it from our customers
Real stories from global teams scaling with HireGlobal.
“HireGlobal has made it much easier for us to manage and pay our dev team across 3 continents. Our payout runs reliably, without admin overhead, and at a fraction of what we’d pay with other solutions”
CEO, A Better Meal
“Managing a team of contractors and employees across 3 continents comes with a lot of moving parts, but HireGlobal has made the process straightforward. The support team is fast and responsive when we need them”
CTO, TV Labs
Frequently asked questions
Yes. While this engagement model is not generally required, we have local entity employment and contractor capabilities through our trusted partners. Toptal has extensive experience working compliantly with a global workforce, including global Payroll services and Agent of Record/Employer of Record arrangements.
HireGlobal operates payroll and payments in 180+ countries.
Yes. If you use the HireGlobal platform for engaging your workforce, HireGlobal will recommend which employment and payment methods are best suited for each individual.
Yes, HireGlobal can provide timely and compliant payment processing to your entire global workforce.
Yes. HireGlobal has a comprehensive platform that provides you with clear visibility into all payments made to your workforce.
HireGlobal is fully SOC 2 compliant, ensuring that your workforce data is protected and secure. We adhere to the five SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria, and have successfully completed all attestation requirements to formally demonstrate our compliance.
No. HireGlobal by Toptal does not require a deposit to get started.
You notify your HireGlobal representative and we will work with you every step of the way, including providing the documentation in support of compliance.
HireGlobal will provide compliance indemnification based on the product you purchase.
HireGlobal will work with you to make any changes necessitated by the law change.
We have the most comprehensive global payroll and payments offering at a competitive price, with a track record of compliance.
We have a team of 40+ lawyers to support anything related to HireGlobal.
Start selling in new markets faster
Trusted by the world’s fastest-scaling teams to hire, manage, and pay global workers compliantly.