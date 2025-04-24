Virtual Employer of Record—hire employees remotely and compliantly
Scale globally using our proven compliance infrastructure—the only solution in the world that offers $1 million indemnification per worker.
No setup fees, no hidden costs.
THOUSANDS OF LEADING BRANDS TRUST OUR GLOBAL COMPLIANCE AND PAYROLL CAPABILITIES
An industry-leading global solution
Our Virtual Employer of Record model combines contractor flexibility with the security of employment, with HireGlobal serving as the trusted intermediary between you and your workers.
You’re also indemnified for $1 million—a benefit unmatched by any competitor.
We've been perfecting global contractor management since 2010
$1 million indemnification per worker—your safety net in hiring compliantly
Never assume excessive risk when hiring. We handle liability, compliance, IP protection and legal regulations.
Minimize classification risks
End-to-end compliance
Our robust system delivers unmatched, automated compliance.
Minimize classification risks
Proven legal framework
You’re insulated with our hardened framework, perfected over 12 years.
Minimize classification risks
Minimize classification risks
Leverage our experience with risk mitigation across 150+ countries.
Combining hiring flexibility with
peace of mind
Hire employees globally—with added protection and coverage.
No setup fees, no hidden costs.
HireGlobal Virtual Employer of Record gives you more protection—at a fraction of the cost
One centralized HRIS platform
Global payroll services
Easily process payments in 150+ countries and make bulk payments.
One centralized HRIS platform
$1 million indemnification
As additional hiring protection, you're confidently covered for $1 million.
One centralized HRIS platform
One centralized HRIS platform
Payroll, benefits, and compliance for your global workforce—all in one HRIS.
One centralized HRIS platform
Legally sound contracts
We handle contract creation, and all essential legal and tax requirements.
One centralized HRIS platform
Cost efficiency
No hidden fees. Hire as many workers as you need at a competitive rate.
One centralized HRIS platform
Flexible working terms
Set and adjust start dates, locations, and remote options on your terms.
Quick to set up, easy to use. See V–EOR in action.
Book a demo with our experts
We’ll show you how effortless it is to hire and manage your global workforce—and answer any questions along the way.Book a demo
Effortless payments, no hidden fees
Refined over 10 years with $5+ billion processed, our integrated global payroll service offers flexible payment methods and consolidated invoicing for seamless transactions.
Workers can choose from multiple payment options in 150+ countries, with zero withdrawal fees charged by us.
Unbeatable pricing
With proven global compliance, $1 million indemnification, payroll in 150+ countries and a robust, hardened legal framework—all backed by a decade of expertise—our infrastructure helps you pay less and get more.
HireGlobal V–EOR
Get the most value, flexibility, and protection—without hidden fees or high costs.
Other EOR competitors
High costs, rigid terms, no indemnification—and hidden fees at every turn.
Frequently asked questions
A Virtual Employer of Record (V-EOR) is a solution to hiring and paying global workers compliantly—without the need to establish legal entities in multiple countries. Unlike a traditional Employer of Record (EOR), which directly employs workers, a V-EOR facilitates fully compliant payments, contracts, and workforce classification while allowing businesses to maintain a direct relationship with workers.
HireGlobal’s V-EOR model simplifies global workforce management by handling contractor classification, contracts, compliance, and payroll on your behalf. Use the V-EOR model's flexibility to engage global workers in compliance with local labor laws—minimizing risk and administrative burden while giving you the flexibility to scale your team globally.
With HireGlobal’s V-EOR model, you can engage international contractors without legal complexity. We handle compliance, reduce misclassification risks, and streamline payments—plus, you get $1 million in indemnification for added protection. Focus on growing your business with confidence, knowing your global workforce is covered.
No, that’s why we’re here. You only need to sign one agreement with HireGlobal, and as an intermediary between you and your workers, we facilitate any additional worker agreements and contracts you want. This saves time, alleviates your administration responsibilities, and ensures compliance standards are met.
Yes. HireGlobal has a comprehensive platform that provides you with clear visibility into all payments made to your workforce. You can see transactions, workforce costs, and compliance records—ensuring transparency and control over your global payments.
Global hiring, backed by $1 million protection
Scale your team globally, backed by industry-leading compliance and coverage.
No setup fees, no hidden costs.