An industry-leading global solution

Our Virtual Employer of Record model combines contractor flexibility with the security of employment, with HireGlobal serving as the trusted intermediary between you and your workers.

You’re also indemnified for $1 million—a benefit unmatched by any competitor.

We've been perfecting global contractor management since 2010

$5+ billion
Processed in payments and payroll
33,000+
Companies supported
150+
Countries

Virtual Employer of Record—a simple way to hire

Our structure gives you the freedom to hire contractors like employees. Sign one agreement and pay one invoice—we’ll handle the rest.

Don't rely on untrusted contracts or legal teams—use agreements backed by our proven, hardened framework with zero guesswork.

$1 million indemnification per worker—your safety net in hiring compliantly

Never assume excessive risk when hiring. We handle liability, compliance, IP protection and legal regulations.

Legally sound contracts

End-to-end compliance

Our robust system delivers unmatched, automated compliance.

Proven legal framework

You’re insulated with our hardened framework, perfected over 12 years.

Cost-efficiency

Minimize classification risks

Leverage our experience with risk mitigation across 150+ countries.

Combining hiring flexibility with
peace of mind

Hire employees globally—with added protection and coverage.

HireGlobal Virtual Employer of Record gives you more protection—at a fraction of the cost

Global payroll in 150+ countries

Global payroll services

Easily process payments in 150+ countries and make bulk payments.

$1 million indemnification

As additional hiring protection, you're confidently covered for $1 million.

One centralized HRIS platform

Payroll, benefits, and compliance for your global workforce—all in one HRIS.

Legally sound contracts

We handle contract creation, and all essential legal and tax requirements.

Cost efficiency

No hidden fees. Hire as many workers as you need at a competitive rate.

Flexible working terms

Set and adjust start dates, locations, and remote options on your terms.

Quick to set up, easy to use. See V–EOR in action.

We’ll show you how effortless it is to hire and manage your global workforce—and answer any questions along the way.

Effortless payments, no hidden fees

Refined over 10 years with $5+ billion processed, our integrated global payroll service offers flexible payment methods and consolidated invoicing for seamless transactions.

Workers can choose from multiple payment options in 150+ countries, with zero withdrawal fees charged by us.

Effortless payments, no hidden fees

Unbeatable pricing


With proven global compliance, $1 million indemnification, payroll in 150+ countries and a robust, hardened legal framework—all backed by a decade of expertise—our infrastructure helps you pay less and get more.

HireGlobal V–EOR

Get the most value, flexibility, and protection—without hidden fees or high costs.

Only $199 per worker, per month
AvailableExceptional value and flexibility, for less.
AvailableAdvanced compliance through a proven legal structure.
AvailableSet contract dates and working locations on your terms.
AvailableQuick, easy onboarding for workers.
Available$1 million indemnification to protect your business.
AvailableAll-in pricing—no hidden fees or extra costs, ever.
Onboard a worker
Other EOR competitors

High costs, rigid terms, no indemnification—and hidden fees at every turn.

$599+ per worker, per month
AvailableSome value, but with higher costs and fewer benefits.
AvailableBasic compliance, but you take on legal risks.
Not availableLimited contract options and rigid terms.
Not availableSlow, complex onboarding with extra steps.
Not availableNo built-in indemnification unless you pay additional fees.
Not availableExpensive plans with hidden fees.

Learn more about HireGlobal’s $1 million indemnification

Frequently asked questions

A Virtual Employer of Record (V-EOR) is a solution to hiring and paying global workers compliantly—without the need to establish legal entities in multiple countries. Unlike a traditional Employer of Record (EOR), which directly employs workers, a V-EOR facilitates fully compliant payments, contracts, and workforce classification while allowing businesses to maintain a direct relationship with workers.

HireGlobal’s V-EOR model simplifies global workforce management by handling contractor classification, contracts, compliance, and payroll on your behalf. Use the V-EOR model's flexibility to engage global workers in compliance with local labor laws—minimizing risk and administrative burden while giving you the flexibility to scale your team globally.

With HireGlobal’s V-EOR model, you can engage international contractors without legal complexity. We handle compliance, reduce misclassification risks, and streamline payments—plus, you get $1 million in indemnification for added protection. Focus on growing your business with confidence, knowing your global workforce is covered.

No, that’s why we’re here. You only need to sign one agreement with HireGlobal, and as an intermediary between you and your workers, we facilitate any additional worker agreements and contracts you want. This saves time, alleviates your administration responsibilities, and ensures compliance standards are met.

Yes. HireGlobal has a comprehensive platform that provides you with clear visibility into all payments made to your workforce. You can see transactions, workforce costs, and compliance records—ensuring transparency and control over your global payments.

