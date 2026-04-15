A COMPLETE GUIDE [2026]
Employer of Record (EOR) in SingaporeEmployer of Record
Quick facts
Currency: Singapore dollar (SGD)
Minimum wage: No universal minimum wage.
Sectoral progressive wage models apply
in some industries.
Standard payroll frequency: Monthly
Public holidays: 11–12 gazetted public holidays
13th month salary: Not mandatory; based on
contractual agreements.
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Introduction: EOR in Singapore
Singapore is a global business hub with a strategic location, strong legal framework, and highly skilled workforce. Whether you’re expanding a technology team in Singapore or building operations across Asia, understanding employment laws, payroll requirements, and compliance obligations is crucial.
An Employer of Record (EOR) in Singapore allows companies to hire employees without establishing a local legal entity. The EOR handles employment contracts, payroll processing, taxes, benefits administration, and compliance in accordance with Singapore employment law, while you retain operational control over your team.
Talk to a HireGlobal expert about hiring employees with an EOR in Singapore.
What is an Employer of Record in Singapore?
An Employer of Record in Singapore acts as the legal employer for your workforce, including managing administrative items such as contract generation, employee documentation, payroll processing, CPF and SDL contributions, taxes, and statutory compliance with Singapore employment law, including the Employment Act, based on your EOR provider’s services.
This structure enables companies to hire Singapore employees quickly and compliantly without needing to incorporate a local entity. The EOR assumes employer liability for HR compliance, pension administration, statutory reporting, and payroll obligations, while your business leads operational decisions and performance management.
How to hire via Employer of Record in Singapore
Hiring through a Singapore EOR can streamline onboarding and compliance, removing the need to navigate entity setup, CPF registration, and payroll complexities yourself.
Here’s how the EOR hiring process typically works in Singapore:
You share role details, compensation, and candidate information.
The EOR drafts a Singapore‑compliant employment contract outlining salary, working hours, benefits, probationary period, and termination terms.
Employee documentation and onboarding are completed, including statutory CPF registration and right‑to‑work verification.
The EOR handles monthly payroll processing, including CPF contributions, Skills Development Levy (SDL), and any applicable work pass levies.
Ongoing statutory reporting to IRAS and government agencies, payroll taxes, and compliance with Singapore employment law are managed by the EOR.
Legal & compliance in Singapore
Employment and local laws Singapore
Primarily governed by the Employment Act, Singapore’s employment framework sets minimum protections for covered employees, including working hours, leave entitlements, termination, and statutory benefits. These protections can include the items described below.
Working hours and overtime
Probationary period
Leave entitlements
Termination and notice periods
Redundancy (severance pay)
13th month salary
Legal risks and barriers in Singapore
Although Singapore is employer‑friendly, there are compliance risks for companies that hire internationally without local support. Misclassifying workers, failing to observe statutory payroll laws, or neglecting statutory CPF and SDL remittances may lead to fines, penalties, or disputes with government authorities.
Reputable Singapore EOR providers mitigate these risks by:
- Drafting compliant employment contracts under Singapore employment law
- Ensuring payroll, taxes, and statutory contributions are correctly administered
- Acting as the legal employer to limit client liability
- Providing guidance on permissible management practices to avoid employment disputes
By partnering with a trusted EOR Singapore, companies can reduce legal risk while focusing on operational growth.
Exceptions and legal alternatives
Singapore employment law allows the use of temporary staffing agencies and contractor engagements as legal exceptions for workforce flexibility. These models are often used for short‑term placements or project‑based needs:
When this model applies:
- Covering maternity or paternity leave with temporary/agency staff
- Seasonal hiring spikes (e.g., retail, events)
- Project‑specific or specialized contract engagements
For companies seeking long‑term or permanent employees, an EOR remains a compliant, efficient option. Other hiring alternatives include Contractor Management or flexible solutions like a Virtual Employer of Record for global workers.
Work permits and visas in Singapore
Hiring foreign nationals in Singapore requires compliance with immigration and employment pass rules. Common work visas include the Employment Pass (EP) for professionals and the S Pass for mid‑level skilled workers.
While a Singapore EOR can employ local nationals and permanent residents, work visa sponsorship typically requires an established local entity with a valid employer work pass sponsor status. EOR partners often advise and coordinate with in‑country immigration experts to support international hires.
Public holidays in Singapore
Singapore typically observes 11 public holidays each year:
- New Year’s Day – January 1
- Chinese New Year – Dates vary (two days)
- Good Friday – Friday before Easter Sunday
- Vesak Day – Date varies
- Hari Raya Puasa – Date varies
- National Day – August 9
- Hari Raya Haji – Date varies
- Deepavali – Date varies
- Christmas Day – December 25
If an Islamic holiday like Hari Raya Puasa or Hajj falls twice within the Gregorian year due to calendar shifts, Singapore may host 12 public holidays within that year.
Factoring public holidays into leave planning and payroll administration can help local employers stay complaint.
Payroll & compensation in Singapore
Payroll and taxes in in Singapore
Singapore’s payroll system includes employer and employee contributions to statutory schemes, along with income tax withholding.
Employer Contributions
Payroll Cycle
Taxes
The EOR Singapore typically manages all statutory payroll taxes, CPF remittances, and statutory reporting.
Benefits and compensation in Singapore
While statutory benefits in Singapore are relatively streamlined, employers typically provide a combination of mandatory and competitive perks, such as the items described below.
Mandatory or common statutory elements:
- CPF for eligible employees
- Annual leave and public holiday entitlements
- Sick leave under Employment Act requirements
- Maternity and paternity leave
Competitive benefits employers may offer:
- Private health or dental insurance
- Bonuses or profit‑sharing schemes
- Retirement or savings plan
- Flexible working arrangements
- Professional development support
An EOR in Singapore allows you to offer competitive compensation packages while managing compliance and benefits administration seamlessly.
Business structures & comparisons
Establishing a local entity or subsidiary in Singapore
For businesses planning a long‑term presence in Singapore, setting up a local company is an option. Key steps include:
Registering a company with Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA)
Appointing at least one local resident director
Obtaining tax registration and Corporate Tax ID (UEN)
Registering for CPF and managing retirement plans
Opening a Singapore corporate bank account
Benefits of a local entity:
- Full control over HR policies and payroll infrastructure
- Ability to sponsor work visas directly
- Long‑term stability and brand presence in Singapore
For rapid expansion without entity setup, an EOR provides compliance and speed.
EOR in Singapore vs. Contractors vs. Local Entity
Companies expanding into Singapore often evaluate different hiring models:
|Factor
|Employer of Record (EOR)
|Contractors
|Legal entity
Setup time
1–2 weeks
Immediate
2–4 months
Compliance ownership
EOR assumes liability
Contractor manages own
Client assumes liability
Payroll & benefits
Fully managed by EOR
Not applicable
Company manages
flexibility
High
Very High
Moderate
Cost
Monthly per employee
Per project/retainer
Setup + ongoing admin
|Pros
|Cons
Employer of Record (EOR)
Contractor
Local Entity
Cost of an Employer of Record: Singapore
Singapore EOR services are generally charged as a monthly fee per employee, covering payroll processing, statutory contributions (CPF/SDL), benefits administration, and compliance.
HireGlobal charges a flat fee of $399 per worker per month; HireGlobal Pricing, with some providers charging from $599+ or 10–15%+ of salary.
Sources
- Ministry of Manpower (MOM) – Singapore Employment Act & work passes
- Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA)
- Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) – Payroll & statutory reporting
- Central Provident Fund Board
- Public holidays list
This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or tax advice. This article is current as of the date of publication. Details may have changed since then. You should not act or refrain from acting based on this article without seeking legal or professional advice.
Employer of Record Singapore:
Hire compliantly for just $399 with HireGlobal
Frequently asked questions
Typically 1–3 weeks once contracts and candidate details are finalized.
Singapore does not have a universal minimum wage, though some sectors have progressive wage models.
Visa sponsorship for foreign employees typically requires a local entity; EORs can coordinate with immigration partners. Singapore offers an S Pass for mid-skilled foreign professionals, requiring a minimum salary (around S$3,300+), and an E Pass which is designed for highly skilled professionals and requires candidates to earn a minimum monthly salary of at least $5,600.
Mandatory benefits for Singapore employees can include statutory leave entitlements and CPF/SDL contributions are mandatory; additional benefits are often offered competitively.
Hire confidently and stay compliant with
HireGlobal Employer of Record Singapore
With HireGlobal Employer of Record in Singapore, you can hire quickly,
pay compliantly, and avoid the risks of going in alone.
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