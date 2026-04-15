Introduction: EOR in Singapore

Singapore is a global business hub with a strategic location, strong legal framework, and highly skilled workforce. Whether you’re expanding a technology team in Singapore or building operations across Asia, understanding employment laws, payroll requirements, and compliance obligations is crucial.

An Employer of Record (EOR) in Singapore allows companies to hire employees without establishing a local legal entity. The EOR handles employment contracts, payroll processing, taxes, benefits administration, and compliance in accordance with Singapore employment law, while you retain operational control over your team.





Talk to a HireGlobal expert about hiring employees with an EOR in Singapore.





What is an Employer of Record in Singapore?

An Employer of Record in Singapore acts as the legal employer for your workforce, including managing administrative items such as contract generation, employee documentation, payroll processing, CPF and SDL contributions, taxes, and statutory compliance with Singapore employment law, including the Employment Act, based on your EOR provider’s services.

This structure enables companies to hire Singapore employees quickly and compliantly without needing to incorporate a local entity. The EOR assumes employer liability for HR compliance, pension administration, statutory reporting, and payroll obligations, while your business leads operational decisions and performance management.





How to hire via Employer of Record in Singapore

Hiring through a Singapore EOR can streamline onboarding and compliance, removing the need to navigate entity setup, CPF registration, and payroll complexities yourself.

Here’s how the EOR hiring process typically works in Singapore: You share role details, compensation, and candidate information.

The EOR drafts a Singapore‑compliant employment contract outlining salary, working hours, benefits, probationary period, and termination terms.

Employee documentation and onboarding are completed, including statutory CPF registration and right‑to‑work verification.

The EOR handles monthly payroll processing, including CPF contributions, Skills Development Levy (SDL), and any applicable work pass levies.

Ongoing statutory reporting to IRAS and government agencies, payroll taxes, and compliance with Singapore employment law are managed by the EOR.











Legal & compliance in Singapore

Employment and local laws Singapore

Primarily governed by the Employment Act, Singapore’s employment framework sets minimum protections for covered employees, including working hours, leave entitlements, termination, and statutory benefits. These protections can include the items described below.

Working hours and overtime The Employment Act prescribes normal working hours and overtime eligibility for covered employees.

Overtime rates apply when employees work beyond contracted hours (commonly 1.5x the hourly rate, depending on contract). Probationary period Probationary periods in Singapore are typical (often 3–6 months), but not mandated by law; they must be outlined in contract generation. Leave entitlements Annual leave: At least 7–14 days depending on tenure (varies by contract).

Public holidays: 11–12 gazetted days, which must be observed if the employee normally works on those days.

Sick leave: Entitlement under the Employment Act if eligible; employer‑paid and hospitalisation leave requirements apply.

Maternity leave: Up to 16 weeks with Statutory Maternity Pay (subject to conditions).

Paternity leave: 2 weeks of government‑paid paternity leave for eligible fathers. Termination and notice periods Notice periods must be agreed in the employment contract. Statutory minimums apply if not stipulated.

Employers must follow fair termination procedures. Redundancy (severance pay) Singapore does not require statutory redundancy pay; any retrenchment compensation is typically negotiated or provided under contract or company policy.

Rather, employees who have served the company for 2+ years are eligible for retrenchment benefit . The amount is between 2 weeks to 1 month salary per year of service, depending on the financial position of the company and the industry. Workers with less than 2 years may get an ex-gratia payment out of goodwill. 13th month salary Not mandatory; based on contractual agreements.

Legal risks and barriers in Singapore

Although Singapore is employer‑friendly, there are compliance risks for companies that hire internationally without local support. Misclassifying workers, failing to observe statutory payroll laws, or neglecting statutory CPF and SDL remittances may lead to fines, penalties, or disputes with government authorities.

Reputable Singapore EOR providers mitigate these risks by:

Drafting compliant employment contracts under Singapore employment law

Ensuring payroll, taxes, and statutory contributions are correctly administered

Acting as the legal employer to limit client liability

Providing guidance on permissible management practices to avoid employment disputes

By partnering with a trusted EOR Singapore, companies can reduce legal risk while focusing on operational growth.





Exceptions and legal alternatives

Singapore employment law allows the use of temporary staffing agencies and contractor engagements as legal exceptions for workforce flexibility. These models are often used for short‑term placements or project‑based needs:

When this model applies:



Covering maternity or paternity leave with temporary/agency staff

Seasonal hiring spikes (e.g., retail, events)

Project‑specific or specialized contract engagements

For companies seeking long‑term or permanent employees, an EOR remains a compliant, efficient option. Other hiring alternatives include Contractor Management or flexible solutions like a Virtual Employer of Record for global workers.





Work permits and visas in Singapore

Hiring foreign nationals in Singapore requires compliance with immigration and employment pass rules. Common work visas include the Employment Pass (EP) for professionals and the S Pass for mid‑level skilled workers.

While a Singapore EOR can employ local nationals and permanent residents, work visa sponsorship typically requires an established local entity with a valid employer work pass sponsor status. EOR partners often advise and coordinate with in‑country immigration experts to support international hires.





Public holidays in Singapore

Singapore typically observes 11 public holidays each year:

New Year’s Day – January 1

Chinese New Year – Dates vary (two days)

Good Friday – Friday before Easter Sunday

Vesak Day – Date varies

Hari Raya Puasa – Date varies

National Day – August 9

Hari Raya Haji – Date varies

Deepavali – Date varies

Christmas Day – December 25

If an Islamic holiday like Hari Raya Puasa or Hajj falls twice within the Gregorian year due to calendar shifts, Singapore may host 12 public holidays within that year.

Factoring public holidays into leave planning and payroll administration can help local employers stay complaint.









Payroll & compensation in Singapore

Payroll and taxes in in Singapore

Singapore’s payroll system includes employer and employee contributions to statutory schemes, along with income tax withholding.

Employer Contributions Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions for Singapore citizens and permanent residents.

Skills Development Levy (SDL): 0.25% of monthly wages (with an SDL cap). Payroll Cycle Monthly payroll processing is most common in Singapore. Taxes Income tax is filed annually and is dependent on residency status; employers may assist with tax filings but generally do not withhold income tax unless obligated.

The EOR Singapore typically manages all statutory payroll taxes, CPF remittances, and statutory reporting.





Benefits and compensation in Singapore

While statutory benefits in Singapore are relatively streamlined, employers typically provide a combination of mandatory and competitive perks, such as the items described below.





Mandatory or common statutory elements:

Competitive benefits employers may offer:

Private health or dental insurance

Bonuses or profit‑sharing schemes

Retirement or savings plan

Flexible working arrangements

Professional development support

An EOR in Singapore allows you to offer competitive compensation packages while managing compliance and benefits administration seamlessly.









Business structures & comparisons

Establishing a local entity or subsidiary in Singapore

For businesses planning a long‑term presence in Singapore, setting up a local company is an option. Key steps include:

Benefits of a local entity:

Full control over HR policies and payroll infrastructure

Ability to sponsor work visas directly

Long‑term stability and brand presence in Singapore

For rapid expansion without entity setup, an EOR provides compliance and speed.





EOR in Singapore vs. Contractors vs. Local Entity

Companies expanding into Singapore often evaluate different hiring models:

Factor Employer of Record (EOR) Contractors Legal entity Setup time 1–2 weeks Immediate 2–4 months Compliance ownership EOR assumes liability Contractor manages own Client assumes liability Payroll & benefits Fully managed by EOR Not applicable Company manages flexibility High Very High Moderate Cost Monthly per employee Per project/retainer Setup + ongoing admin

Pros Cons Employer of Record (EOR) Fast onboarding

Lower overhead

Compliance handled Limited managerial control

Recurring fees for long-term Contractor Extreme flexibility

Cost‑efficient for short‑term roles Limited oversight

No statutory benefits Local Entity Full control

Long-term permanence

Strategic benefits at scale Costly

Time-intensive to set up

Requires ongoing admin

Cost of an Employer of Record: Singapore

Singapore EOR services are generally charged as a monthly fee per employee, covering payroll processing, statutory contributions (CPF/SDL), benefits administration, and compliance.

HireGlobal charges a flat fee of $399 per worker per month; HireGlobal Pricing, with some providers charging from $599+ or 10–15%+ of salary.









Sources









This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or tax advice. This article is current as of the date of publication. Details may have changed since then. You should not act or refrain from acting based on this article without seeking legal or professional advice.











Employer of Record Singapore:

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Frequently asked questions How long does it take to hire through an Employer of Record in Singapore? Typically 1–3 weeks once contracts and candidate details are finalized. Is there a mandatory minimum wage in Singapore? Singapore does not have a universal minimum wage, though some sectors have progressive wage models. Does Singapore require provident fund contributions? Yes. CPF contributions apply for Singapore citizens and permanent residents. Can a Singapore EOR sponsor a work visa? What visas are available? Visa sponsorship for foreign employees typically requires a local entity; EORs can coordinate with immigration partners. Singapore offers an S Pass for mid-skilled foreign professionals, requiring a minimum salary (around S$3,300+), and an E Pass which is designed for highly skilled professionals and requires candidates to earn a minimum monthly salary of at least $5,600. What benefits are mandatory in Singapore? Mandatory benefits for Singapore employees can include statutory leave entitlements and CPF/SDL contributions are mandatory; additional benefits are often offered competitively.