Introduction to hiring in the Philippines

Introduction to hiring in the Philippines

Hiring in the Philippines is one of the best strategies for global companies seeking skilled, English-speaking professionals across technology, finance, creative services, and customer support. The country’s growing workforce and cost-efficient hiring market make it ideal for outsourcing and expansion, and the job market is diverse and growing.



Successfully hiring employees in the Philippines requires understanding the local labor market, labor regulations, statutory benefits, anti-discrimination laws, payroll management, and tax compliance. This guide explains everything you need to know about Employer of Record solution, contractor management, and how to stay compliant with Philippine employment laws.





Understanding employment in the Philippines

The Philippine Labor Code governs employment contracts, benefits, working hours, and termination. When hiring employees in the Philippines, contracts must clearly outline compensation, work hours, leave entitlements, and termination conditions.



English is widely used for contracts, making outsourcing and remote hiring in the Philippines easier for foreign employers. Employment relationships can be regular, probationary, or fixed-term, each requiring compliance with local Philippine labor laws.









Legal & compliance in Philippines

Working hours, leave, and termination

Working hours and overtime Standard workweek: 48 hours, typically 8 hours/day over six days

Overtime: Paid at 125% of regular hourly rate Leave entitlements Service incentive leave: 5 days/year for employees with at least one year of service

Maternity leave: 105 days, with optional extensions

Paternity leave: 7 days

Special leave: For solo parents or under specific statutes Employers must also comply with national and regional public holidays. Additional compensation is generally required for work performed on these days. Termination and notice periods Minimum 30-day notice for regular employees

Severance pay and other benefits vary based on contract type and length of service

Work permits and visas in Philippines

Foreign nationals generally require a work visa to be employed in the Philippines.



Visa sponsorship requires a local legal entity; some EORs can directly sponsor foreign employees.

Common visa types: 9(g) pre-arranged employee visa, Special Work Permit (SWP) for short-term assignments.

Local EORs can hire Philippine nationals directly, simplifying compliance for international companies.









Payroll & compensation in Philippines

Payroll, taxes, and contributions

Employers must manage mandatory contributions when hiring employees in the Philippines:

Employer obligations Social Security System (SSS) ( SSS Official Website )

PhilHealth (health insurance) ( PhilHealth Official Website )

Pag-IBIG Fund (housing and savings) ( eSPARC ) Employee Contributions Income tax: Progressive rates, up to 35%

SSS, PhilHealth, and Pag-IBIG Payroll Cycle Semi-monthly 13th Month Salary Required, equivalent to one month’s basic salary

Working with an Employer of Record Philippines provider ensures accurate payroll, timely tax filings, and compliance with all local obligations. For project-based or short-term hires, contractor management works well to handle freelance payments and reduce administrative overhead.





Benefits and compliance in Philippine employment

Mandatory benefits under Philippine employment law include social security, healthcare, and statutory leave. Employers hiring in the Philippines often offer added incentives like:

Private health insurance

Transportation or meal allowances

Performance-based bonuses

To avoid compliance risks, companies should consider EOR services in the Philippines or certified contractor management platforms to handle payroll, benefits, and reporting.



Proper classification of employees vs. contractors ensures your business stays fully compliant with Philippine labor law.









Business structures & comparisons

Hiring options in the Philippines

1. Independent Contractors

For short-term or project work, hiring independent contractors and remote staff can provide flexibility and cost savings. Using a contractor management platform helps automate payments and ensures compliance with taxes.





2. Virtual Employer of Record (V-EOR)

For both flexibility and peace of mind, consider a Virtual Employer of Record who provides compliant contracts and indemnification, along with payroll and other worker management tools like expense management.





3. Employer of Record (EOR Philippines)

An EOR acts as the legal employer, managing compliance, contracts, payroll, and benefits on your behalf. This allows global businesses to hire in the Philippines quickly—typically within 1–2 weeks—without needing a local entity.





4. Direct employment via local entity establishment

Setting up a local company gives full control of HR and payroll but involves complex registration and high administrative costs. It’s ideal for long-term expansion or permanent operations.





Comparing hiring options in the Philippines

Factor Contractors Virtual Employer of Record (V-EOR) Employer of Record (EOR) Local entity Setup time 1–3 days 1–3 days 1–2 weeks 3–6 months Compliance Use proven contracts or Agent of Record model Provider handles contracts and provides indemnification Provider handles contracts Company responsible Taxes & benefits Managed by worker Managed by HireGlobal EOR partner Managed by worker Company responsible Cost Per project or subscription Monthly per employee Monthly per employee High setup costs Flexibility Very high Very high High Low

Using an Employer of Record (Virtual or Local) offers speed and simplicity, while contractor management is best for short-term hiring and scalability. Hiring through these models allows for legal employment without the hassle of setting up a permanent establishment, access to global payroll infrastructure and management of payroll taxes as set out by the Bureau of Internal Revenue.





Establishing a local entity or subsidiary

For companies seeking long-term presence, incorporating a Philippine subsidiary includes:

1 Local legal representative appointment 2 SEC registration 3 BIR and SSS/PhilHealth/Pag-IBIG registration 4 Opening corporate bank accounts 5 LGU business permits

Creating a local entity provides brand permanence and full HR control but is more complex than EOR hiring. Foreign employers looking to do this often use business process outsourcing to help with complexities.









Cost of hiring in the Philippines

Contractor management:

Hiring independent contractors in Philippines comes at a lower cost to EOR, and can be billed per project, through a flat fee, or as a % markup on worker payments. Prices start at $19/worker/month ( HireGlobal Pricing ), with some providers charging upwards of 4–10%.

There are no statutory benefits obligations; contractors are responsible for their own taxes

Virtual Employer of Record (V-EOR):

Virtual EOR is typically charged as a flat monthly fee per worker at $199/month ( HireGlobal Pricing ).

There are no statutory benefits obligations; workers are responsible for their own taxes

Employer of Record (EOR):

EOR Philippines costs are typically charged as a monthly fee per employee ( HireGlobal Pricing ), with some providers charging from $599+/worker depending on package and benefits, or 10–15%+ of salary.

Local entity:

High upfront incorporation costs (costs vary) plus ongoing payroll and compliance administration.

Most suitable for long-term investment and large-scale operations.









Key takeaways

The Philippines offers skilled, English-speaking professionals across industries.

Compliance with semi-monthly payroll, 13th-month pay, and mandatory benefits is essential.

Employer of Record ( Virtual or Local ) Philippines and contractor management solutions simplify compliance and payroll.

Understanding Philippine employment laws ensures risk-free hiring.

Whether you’re outsourcing or building a permanent team, these methods ensure efficient and compliant hiring.









Sources



Employer of Record Philippines :

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Frequently asked questions How long does it take to hire international employees or contractors in the Philippines? Through an EOR Philippines provider or contractor platform like HireGlobal, hiring typically takes 1 to 3 days. What are the minimum wage and benefits? Minimum wage: PHP 610/day in Metro Manila. Mandatory benefits include SSS, PhilHealth, Pag-IBIG, and 13th-month pay. Can foreign nationals work in the Philippines? Yes, with proper work visas or through EOR providers. What are the hiring options in the Philippines? Local entity establishment

Employer of Record ( Virtual or Local )

Contractor management What are the legal risks? Non-compliance with the Philippine Labor Code can result in fines. Working with an EOR Philippines provider or a contractor management company mitigates risk.