A COMPLETE GUIDE [2026]
Hiring Employees Contractor ManagementAgent of RecordVirtual Employer of RecordEmployer of Record
and Contractors
in Philippines
Quick facts
Currency: Philippine Peso (PHP)
Minimum wage: PHP 695 from July 2025 in Metro Manila
(varies by region)
Standard payroll frequency: Semi-monthly
Public holidays: 18 national + regional
13th month salary: Mandatory
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Introduction to hiring in the Philippines
Introduction to hiring in the Philippines
Hiring in the Philippines is one of the best strategies for global companies seeking skilled, English-speaking professionals across technology, finance, creative services, and customer support. The country’s growing workforce and cost-efficient hiring market make it ideal for outsourcing and expansion, and the job market is diverse and growing.
Successfully hiring employees in the Philippines requires understanding the local labor market, labor regulations, statutory benefits, anti-discrimination laws, payroll management, and tax compliance. This guide explains everything you need to know about Employer of Record solution, contractor management, and how to stay compliant with Philippine employment laws.
Understanding employment in the Philippines
The Philippine Labor Code governs employment contracts, benefits, working hours, and termination. When hiring employees in the Philippines, contracts must clearly outline compensation, work hours, leave entitlements, and termination conditions.
English is widely used for contracts, making outsourcing and remote hiring in the Philippines easier for foreign employers. Employment relationships can be regular, probationary, or fixed-term, each requiring compliance with local Philippine labor laws.
Legal & compliance in Philippines
Working hours, leave, and termination
Working hours and overtime
Leave entitlements
Employers must also comply with national and regional public holidays.
Additional compensation is generally required for work performed on these days.
Termination and notice periods
Work permits and visas in Philippines
Foreign nationals generally require a work visa to be employed in the Philippines.
- Visa sponsorship requires a local legal entity; some EORs can directly sponsor foreign employees.
- Common visa types: 9(g) pre-arranged employee visa, Special Work Permit (SWP) for short-term assignments.
- Local EORs can hire Philippine nationals directly, simplifying compliance for international companies.
Payroll & compensation in Philippines
Payroll, taxes, and contributions
Employers must manage mandatory contributions when hiring employees in the Philippines:
Employer obligations
Employee Contributions
Payroll Cycle
13th Month Salary
Working with an Employer of Record Philippines provider ensures accurate payroll, timely tax filings, and compliance with all local obligations. For project-based or short-term hires, contractor management works well to handle freelance payments and reduce administrative overhead.
Benefits and compliance in Philippine employment
Mandatory benefits under Philippine employment law include social security, healthcare, and statutory leave. Employers hiring in the Philippines often offer added incentives like:
- Private health insurance
- Transportation or meal allowances
- Performance-based bonuses
To avoid compliance risks, companies should consider EOR services in the Philippines or certified contractor management platforms to handle payroll, benefits, and reporting.
Proper classification of employees vs. contractors ensures your business stays fully compliant with Philippine labor law.
Business structures & comparisons
Hiring options in the Philippines
1. Independent Contractors
For short-term or project work, hiring independent contractors and remote staff can provide flexibility and cost savings. Using a contractor management platform helps automate payments and ensures compliance with taxes.
2. Virtual Employer of Record (V-EOR)
For both flexibility and peace of mind, consider a Virtual Employer of Record who provides compliant contracts and indemnification, along with payroll and other worker management tools like expense management.
3. Employer of Record (EOR Philippines)
An EOR acts as the legal employer, managing compliance, contracts, payroll, and benefits on your behalf. This allows global businesses to hire in the Philippines quickly—typically within 1–2 weeks—without needing a local entity.
4. Direct employment via local entity establishment
Setting up a local company gives full control of HR and payroll but involves complex registration and high administrative costs. It’s ideal for long-term expansion or permanent operations.
Comparing hiring options in the Philippines
|Factor
|Contractors
|Virtual Employer of Record (V-EOR)
|Employer of Record (EOR)
|Local entity
Setup time
1–3 days
1–3 days
1–2 weeks
3–6 months
Compliance
Use proven contracts or Agent of Record model
Provider handles contracts and provides indemnification
Provider handles contracts
Company responsible
Taxes & benefits
Managed by worker
Managed by HireGlobal EOR partner
Managed by worker
Company responsible
Cost
Per project or subscription
Monthly per employee
Monthly per employee
High setup costs
Flexibility
Very high
Very high
High
Low
Using an Employer of Record (Virtual or Local) offers speed and simplicity, while contractor management is best for short-term hiring and scalability. Hiring through these models allows for legal employment without the hassle of setting up a permanent establishment, access to global payroll infrastructure and management of payroll taxes as set out by the Bureau of Internal Revenue.
Establishing a local entity or subsidiary
For companies seeking long-term presence, incorporating a Philippine subsidiary includes:
Local legal representative appointment
SEC registration
BIR and SSS/PhilHealth/Pag-IBIG registration
Opening corporate bank accounts
LGU business permits
Creating a local entity provides brand permanence and full HR control but is more complex than EOR hiring. Foreign employers looking to do this often use business process outsourcing to help with complexities.
Cost of hiring in the Philippines
- Hiring independent contractors in Philippines comes at a lower cost to EOR, and can be billed per project, through a flat fee, or as a % markup on worker payments. Prices start at $19/worker/month (HireGlobal Pricing), with some providers charging upwards of 4–10%.
- There are no statutory benefits obligations; contractors are responsible for their own taxes
Virtual Employer of Record (V-EOR):
- Virtual EOR is typically charged as a flat monthly fee per worker at $199/month (HireGlobal Pricing).
- There are no statutory benefits obligations; workers are responsible for their own taxes
- EOR Philippines costs are typically charged as a monthly fee per employee (HireGlobal Pricing), with some providers charging from $599+/worker depending on package and benefits, or 10–15%+ of salary.
Local entity:
- High upfront incorporation costs (costs vary) plus ongoing payroll and compliance administration.
- Most suitable for long-term investment and large-scale operations.
Key takeaways
- The Philippines offers skilled, English-speaking professionals across industries.
- Compliance with semi-monthly payroll, 13th-month pay, and mandatory benefits is essential.
- Employer of Record (Virtual or Local) Philippines and contractor management solutions simplify compliance and payroll.
- Understanding Philippine employment laws ensures risk-free hiring.
- Whether you’re outsourcing or building a permanent team, these methods ensure efficient and compliant hiring.
Sources
- Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) – Labor Standards & Employment Regulations
- Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) – Tax Guidelines
- Social Security System (SSS), PhilHealth, Pag-IBIG Fund – Official Websites
- International Labour Organization (ILO) – Country Employment Profiles
- Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth)
- Pag-IBIG Fund
- Bureau of Internal Revenue – Tax Guide on Philippine Taxation
- Department of Trade and Industry
- Department of Labour and Employment
- Philippines Labour Code
- Data Privacy Act of 2012
Employer of Record Philippines:
Hire compliantly for just $399 with HireGlobal
Frequently asked questions
Through an EOR Philippines provider or contractor platform like HireGlobal, hiring typically takes 1 to 3 days.
Minimum wage: PHP 610/day in Metro Manila. Mandatory benefits include SSS, PhilHealth, Pag-IBIG, and 13th-month pay.
Non-compliance with the Philippine Labor Code can result in fines. Working with an EOR Philippines provider or a contractor management company mitigates risk.
Hire confidently and stay compliant with
HireGlobal Employer of Record Phillippines
With HireGlobal Employer of Record in Phillippines, you can hire quickly, pay compliantly, and avoid the risks of going in alone.
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