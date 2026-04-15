HireGlobal

Most global teams don’t need traditional EOR. Use Virtual Employer of Record instead.


  • Save up to 50% on global onboarding and payroll

  • Stay protected with $1 million indemnification per worker

  • Go from contract to payment today. Traditional EORs take weeks.


Get started today
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TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS

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TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS

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An industry-leading global solution

Our Virtual Employer of Record model combines contractor flexibility with the security of employment, with HireGlobal serving as the trusted intermediary between you and your workers.


You’re also indemnified for $1 million, a benefit unmatched by any competitor.

Our customers say we'reExcellent
4.8 out of 5 based on 2K+ reviewsTrustpilot
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$5+ billion
in payroll and payments
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33,000+
companies supported
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180+
countries

Virtual Employer of Record, a simple way to hire

Our structure gives you the freedom to hire contractors like employees. Sign one agreement and pay one invoice, we’ll handle the rest.

Your company
HireGlobal
Your worker

Don't rely on untrusted contracts or legal teams. Use agreements backed by our proven, hardened framework with zero guesswork.

Unbeatable pricing


With proven global compliance, $1 million indemnification, payroll in 180+ countries and a robust, hardened legal framework, all backed by a decade of expertise. Our infrastructure helps you pay less and get more.

HireGlobal Virtual EOR

Get the most value, flexibility, and protection without hidden fees or high costs.

Only $199 per worker, per month
AvailableExceptional value and flexibility, for less.
AvailableAdvanced compliance through a proven legal structure.
AvailableSet contract dates and working locations on your terms.
AvailableQuick, easy onboarding for workers.
Available$1 million indemnification to protect your business.
AvailableAll-in pricing, no hidden fees or extra costs, ever.
Get started today

Other EOR competitors

High costs, rigid terms, no indemnification. Additionally, hidden fees at every turn.

$599+ per worker, per month
AvailableBasic compliance, but you take on legal risks.
AvailableBasic value, but with higher costs and fewer benefits.
Not availableLimited contract options and rigid terms.
Not availableSlow, complex onboarding with extra steps.
Not availableNo built-in indemnification unless you pay additional fees.
Not availableExpensive plans with hidden fees.


Learn more about HireGlobal’s $1 million indemnification


HireGlobal Virtual Employer of Record gives you more protection at a fraction of the cost

Global payroll services

Easily process payments in 180+ countries and make bulk payments.

$1 million indemnification

As additional hiring protection, you're confidently covered for $1 million.

One centralized HRIS platform

Payroll, benefits, and compliance for your global workforce, all in one HRIS.

Legally sound contracts

We handle contract creation, and all essential legal and tax requirements.

Cost efficiency

No hidden fees. Hire as many workers as you need at a competitive rate.

Flexible working terms

Set and adjust start dates, locations, and remote options on your terms.

Effortless payments, no hidden fees

Refined over 15 years with $5+ billion processed, our integrated global payroll service offers flexible payment methods and consolidated invoicing for seamless transactions.


Workers can choose from multiple payment options in 180+ countries, with zero withdrawal fees charged by us.

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See Virtual EOR setup in action.

Selection screen for HireGlobal hiring models including Virtual Employer of Record (V-EOR), Contractor Management, EOR and Agent of Record.
The first step of the HireGlobal worker invitation flow, capturing legal name, email, and citizenship for compliance
Role definition screen in HireGlobal for adding job titles and descriptions to effectively track a growing global workforce
Access global payments and payroll
A "Worker invited" success message on the HireGlobal dashboard, overlaying a list of active and offboarded global team members with their respective hiring models.

Get a free consultation with an expert

We’ll show you how effortless it is to hire and manage your global workforce and answer any questions along the way.

Book a free demo

Hear it from our customers

Real stories from global teams scaling with HireGlobal.

HireGlobal has made it much easier for us to manage and pay our dev team across 3 continents. Our payout runs reliably, without admin overhead, and at a fraction of what we’d pay with other solutions

Mark Semmelbeck

CEO, A Better Meal

See case study

Managing a team of contractors and employees across 3 continents comes with a lot of moving parts, but HireGlobal has made the process straightforward. The support team is fast and responsive when we need them

Dave Lucia

CTO, TV Labs

See case study

Combining hiring flexibility with peace of mind

Onboard your global workers with added protection and coverage.

Get started today

$1 million indemnification per worker, your safety net in hiring compliantly

Never assume excessive risk when hiring. We handle liability, compliance, IP protection, and legal regulations.

End-to-end compliance

Our robust system delivers unmatched, automated compliance.

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Proven legal framework

You’re insulated with our hardened framework, perfected over 15 years.

Minimize classification risks

Leverage our experience with risk mitigation across 180+ countries.

See why HireGlobal $1M indemnification is unmatched →

Frequently asked questions

A Virtual Employer of Record (Virtual-EOR) is a solution to hiring and paying global workers compliantly without the need to establish legal entities in multiple countries. Unlike a traditional Employer of Record (EOR), which directly employs workers, a Virtual-EOR facilitates fully compliant payments, contracts, and workforce classification while allowing businesses to maintain a direct relationship with workers.

HireGlobal’s Virtual-EOR model simplifies global workforce management by handling contractor classification, contracts, compliance, and payroll on your behalf. Use the Virtual-EOR model's flexibility to engage global workers in compliance with local labor laws, minimizing risk and administrative burden while giving you the flexibility to scale your team globally.

With HireGlobal’s Virtual-EOR model, you can engage international contractors without legal complexity. We handle compliance, reduce misclassification risks, and streamline payments—plus, you get $1 million in indemnification for added protection. Focus on growing your business with confidence, knowing your global workforce is covered.

No, that’s why we’re here. You only need to sign one agreement with HireGlobal, and as an intermediary between you and your workers, we facilitate any additional worker agreements and contracts you want. This saves time, alleviates your administration responsibilities, and ensures compliance standards are met.

Yes. HireGlobal has a comprehensive platform that provides you with clear visibility into all payments made to your workforce. You can see transactions, workforce costs, and compliance records, ensuring transparency and control over your global payments.

Global hiring, backed by $1 million protection

Scale your team globally, backed by industry-leading compliance and coverage.

Get started today