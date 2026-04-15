Most global teams don’t need traditional EOR. Use Virtual Employer of Record instead.
Save up to 50% on global onboarding and payroll
Stay protected with $1 million indemnification per worker
Go from contract to payment today. Traditional EORs take weeks.
TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS
TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS
An industry-leading global solution
Our Virtual Employer of Record model combines contractor flexibility with the security of employment, with HireGlobal serving as the trusted intermediary between you and your workers.
You’re also indemnified for $1 million, a benefit unmatched by any competitor.
Unbeatable pricing
With proven global compliance, $1 million indemnification, payroll in 180+ countries and a robust, hardened legal framework, all backed by a decade of expertise. Our infrastructure helps you pay less and get more.
HireGlobal Virtual EOR
Get the most value, flexibility, and protection without hidden fees or high costs.
Other EOR competitors
High costs, rigid terms, no indemnification. Additionally, hidden fees at every turn.
HireGlobal Virtual Employer of Record gives you more protection at a fraction of the cost
Global payroll services
Easily process payments in 180+ countries and make bulk payments.
$1 million indemnification
As additional hiring protection, you're confidently covered for $1 million.
One centralized HRIS platform
Payroll, benefits, and compliance for your global workforce, all in one HRIS.
Legally sound contracts
We handle contract creation, and all essential legal and tax requirements.
Cost efficiency
No hidden fees. Hire as many workers as you need at a competitive rate.
Flexible working terms
Set and adjust start dates, locations, and remote options on your terms.
Effortless payments, no hidden fees
Refined over 15 years with $5+ billion processed, our integrated global payroll service offers flexible payment methods and consolidated invoicing for seamless transactions.
Workers can choose from multiple payment options in 180+ countries, with zero withdrawal fees charged by us.
See Virtual EOR setup in action.
Get a free consultation with an expert
We’ll show you how effortless it is to hire and manage your global workforce and answer any questions along the way.Book a free demo
Hear it from our customers
Real stories from global teams scaling with HireGlobal.
“HireGlobal has made it much easier for us to manage and pay our dev team across 3 continents. Our payout runs reliably, without admin overhead, and at a fraction of what we’d pay with other solutions”
CEO, A Better Meal
“Managing a team of contractors and employees across 3 continents comes with a lot of moving parts, but HireGlobal has made the process straightforward. The support team is fast and responsive when we need them”
CTO, TV Labs
Combining hiring flexibility with peace of mind
Onboard your global workers with added protection and coverage.
$1 million indemnification per worker, your safety net in hiring compliantly
Never assume excessive risk when hiring. We handle liability, compliance, IP protection, and legal regulations.
End-to-end compliance
Our robust system delivers unmatched, automated compliance.
Proven legal framework
You’re insulated with our hardened framework, perfected over 15 years.
Minimize classification risks
Leverage our experience with risk mitigation across 180+ countries.
Frequently asked questions
A Virtual Employer of Record (Virtual-EOR) is a solution to hiring and paying global workers compliantly without the need to establish legal entities in multiple countries. Unlike a traditional Employer of Record (EOR), which directly employs workers, a Virtual-EOR facilitates fully compliant payments, contracts, and workforce classification while allowing businesses to maintain a direct relationship with workers.
HireGlobal’s Virtual-EOR model simplifies global workforce management by handling contractor classification, contracts, compliance, and payroll on your behalf. Use the Virtual-EOR model's flexibility to engage global workers in compliance with local labor laws, minimizing risk and administrative burden while giving you the flexibility to scale your team globally.
With HireGlobal’s Virtual-EOR model, you can engage international contractors without legal complexity. We handle compliance, reduce misclassification risks, and streamline payments—plus, you get $1 million in indemnification for added protection. Focus on growing your business with confidence, knowing your global workforce is covered.
No, that’s why we’re here. You only need to sign one agreement with HireGlobal, and as an intermediary between you and your workers, we facilitate any additional worker agreements and contracts you want. This saves time, alleviates your administration responsibilities, and ensures compliance standards are met.
Yes. HireGlobal has a comprehensive platform that provides you with clear visibility into all payments made to your workforce. You can see transactions, workforce costs, and compliance records, ensuring transparency and control over your global payments.
Global hiring, backed by $1 million protection
Scale your team globally, backed by industry-leading compliance and coverage.