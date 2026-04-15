International payroll services trusted by finance teams
Fully compliant, plus $1M indemnification per worker.
Pay one one invoice; we handle individual payments in 50+ currencies.
Save at least 50% compared to your current provider.
TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS
TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS
Your best choice to onboard and pay globally
Full compliance in 180+ countries
Our local experts handle employment laws, contracts, and payroll so you can hire globally with confidence.
Trusted hiring checks
Our robust checks and onboarding process helps ensure reliable, compliant hiring across borders.
Unbeatable pricing
Scale your team without worrying about overheads. Save up to 50% with transparent pricing and no hidden fees.
Simplified international payroll services for finance teams
HireGlobal helps simplify finance department operations through reliable, trusted international payroll services. Onboard and pay global workers compliantly across 180+ countries with one streamlined platform. Get up to $1 million indemnification per worker through our Virtual Employer of Record model. Whether you're expanding global teams or optimising your finance team structure, HireGlobal gives you compliant, cost-efficient global payroll management.
Book a free 30-min demo with a HireGlobal expert
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See HireGlobal in action
Instant account activation
Accelerate your global expansion and set your global workforce up for success without the headaches.
Manage your workers
Onboard, manage, and pay your workers from around the world through HireGlobal portal.
Hire employees globally
Onboard global workers as employees, compliantly and without setting up legal entities in multiple countries.
Easy payments and payroll
Manage global payroll for your workers in 180+ countries and in 50+ supported currencies, all through a single invoice.
Get a free demo
We’ll show you how effortless it is to hire, pay, and manage your global workforce and answer any questions along the way.Book a demo
Flexible workforce models with predictable costs
Contractor Management
$19
per worker, per month
Hiring flexible contractors with fast onboarding and compliant global payments.
What you get:
Onboarding in minutes
Compliant payments
Pay workers across 180+ countries, in 50+ currencies
Agent of Record
$49
per worker, per month
Hiring global contractors safely with legal protection and reduced risk.
What you get:
All the benefits of contractor management
Contracts under the AOR model
Reduced hiring risk
Virtual Employer of Record
$199
per worker, per month
Flexible hiring with the security of employment, with $1M indemnification and legal support per worker.
What you get:
Easy global payments to workers
Compliant contracts under the Agent of Record model
$1 million in indemnification and legal support per worker
Employer of Record
$399
per worker, per month
Globally compliant employment with benefits and tax filing managed for you.
What you get:
Locally compliant EOR contracts
Simplified global payments with taxes & benefits
Trusted network of providers for maximum location coverage
Find out which hiring models are best for your team
Reduce global payroll costs by up to 50%
Save up to 50% compared to traditional global payroll providers. HireGlobal gives finance teams transparent pricing, no hidden fees, and compliant global payroll management across 180+ countries.
Indemnification and legal defense
Get built-in legal protection and financial coverage that starts as soon as your finance team and HR start hiring; no extra cost, no surprises. Plus, get $1 million indemnification per worker through our Virtual Employer of Record model.
Trusted international payroll services to keep your finance team compliant
HireGlobal supports your finance team with onboarding and international payroll services, backed by 15 years of Toptal’s global experience and more than $5 billion in payments processed across 180+ countries.
Get started in 3 easy steps
Book a demo
Book a free demo to discuss your hiring goals, and an expert will walk you through the best models for your needs.
Onboard your workers
Sign one agreement with HireGlobal and invite your workers to the one onboarding and payments platform.
Pay one invoice
Your finance team pays only one invoice . We handle compliant individual payments and payroll compliance.
Hear it from our customers
Real stories from global teams scaling with HireGlobal.
“HireGlobal has made it much easier for us to manage and pay our dev team across 3 continents. Our payout runs reliably, without admin overhead, and at a fraction of what we’d pay with other solutions”
CEO, A Better Meal
“Managing a team of contractors and employees across 3 continents comes with a lot of moving parts, but HireGlobal has made the process straightforward. The support team is fast and responsive when we need them”
CTO, TV Labs
Frequently asked questions
Yes. While this engagement model is not generally required, we have local entity employment and contractor capabilities through our trusted partners. Toptal has extensive experience working compliantly with a global workforce, including global Payroll services and Agent of Record/Employer of Record arrangements.
HireGlobal operates payroll and payments in 180+ countries.
Yes. If you use the HireGlobal platform for engaging your workforce, HireGlobal will recommend which employment and payment methods are best suited for each individual.
Yes, HireGlobal can provide timely and compliant payment processing to your entire global workforce.
Yes. HireGlobal has a comprehensive platform that provides you with clear visibility into all payments made to your workforce.
HireGlobal is fully SOC 2 compliant, ensuring that your workforce data is protected and secure. We adhere to the five SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria, and have successfully completed all attestation requirements to formally demonstrate our compliance.
No. HireGlobal by Toptal does not require a deposit to get started.
You notify your HireGlobal representative and we will work with you every step of the way, including providing the documentation in support of compliance.
HireGlobal will provide compliance indemnification based on the product you purchase.
HireGlobal will work with you to make any changes necessitated by the law change.
We have the most comprehensive global payroll and payments offering at a competitive price, with a track record of compliance.
We have a team of 40+ lawyers to support anything related to HireGlobal.
Get simple compliant international payroll services with HireGlobal
Trusted by the world's best finance teams for compliant global payroll management and onboarding.