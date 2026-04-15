International payroll services trusted by founders & CEOs
Onboard and pay talent in 180+ countries without delays
Scale without setting up legal entities or complex ops
Fully compliant, plus $1M indemnification per worker
Save up to 50% compared to your current provider
TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS
TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS
Your best choice for onboarding and global payroll management
Full compliance in 180+ countries
Our local experts handle employment laws, contracts, and payroll so you can hire globally with confidence.
Trusted hiring checks
HireGlobal’s robust checks and onboarding process helps ensure reliable, compliant hiring across borders.
Unbeatable pricing
Scale your team without extra overheads. Save up to 50% with transparent, industry-leading pricing, no hidden fees.
Built for founders scaling globally
HireGlobal helps you onboard workers from anywhere in the world, acting as an intermediary between you and your global workforce. We simplify managing and paying contractors compliantly and cost-effectively.
Book a free 30-min demo with a HireGlobal expert
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See HireGlobal in action
Instant account activation
Accelerate your global expansion and set your global workforce up for success without the headaches.
Manage your workers
Onboard, manage, and pay your workers from around the world through HireGlobal portal.
Hire employees globally
Onboard global workers as employees, compliantly and without setting up legal entities in multiple countries.
Easy payments and payroll
Manage global payroll for your workers in 180+ countries and in 50+ supported currencies, all through a single invoice.
Book a 30-min demo
We’ll show you how effortless it is to onboard, pay, and manage your global workforce and answer any questions along the way.Book a demo
Flexible models to scale your business
Contractor Management
$19
per worker, per month
Hiring flexible contractors with fast onboarding and compliant global payments.
What you get:
Onboarding in minutes
Compliant payments
Pay workers across 180+ countries, in 50+ currencies
Agent of Record
$49
per worker, per month
Hiring global contractors safely with legal protection and reduced risk.
What you get:
All the benefits of contractor management
Contracts under the AOR model
Reduced hiring risk
Virtual Employer of Record
$199
per worker, per month
Flexible hiring with the security of employment, with $1M indemnification and legal support per worker.
What you get:
Easy global payments to workers
Compliant contracts under the Agent of Record model
$1 million in indemnification and legal support per worker
Employer of Record
$399
per worker, per month
Globally compliant employment with benefits and tax filing managed for you.
What you get:
Locally compliant EOR contracts
Simplified global payments with taxes & benefits
Trusted network of providers for maximum location coverage
Find out which hiring models are best for your global workforce
Airtight global compliance when hiring
Being the founder, CEO/CFO/COO comes with additional compliance needs. Avoid risks and penalties with built-in protections for every hire. HireGlobal helps you scale your team with ease while staying compliant with local and international labor laws.
Indemnification and legal defense
Hiring with HireGlobal means built-in legal protection and financial coverage that starts as soon as you start hiring; no extra cost, no surprises. Plus, get $1 million indemnification per worker through our Virtual Employer of Record model, built to reduce Employer of Record enterprise overheads and unnecessary admin.
Scale your team across 180+ countries
HireGlobal's international payroll services and hiring infrastructure are backed by Toptal’s global experience over 15+ years, and more than $5 billion in payments processed across 180+ countries.
Scale your business in 3 simple steps
Book a demo
Discuss the best hiring models and global payroll management for your workforce
Onboard your workers
Invite and manage your workers in the centralized HireGlobal platform
Global payroll management
Pay one invoice for your workforce, we handle individual payments and compliance.
Hear it from our customers
Real stories from global teams scaling with HireGlobal.
“HireGlobal has made it much easier for us to manage and pay our dev team across 3 continents. Our payout runs reliably, without admin overhead, and at a fraction of what we’d pay with other solutions”
CEO, A Better Meal
“Managing a team of contractors and employees across 3 continents comes with a lot of moving parts, but HireGlobal has made the process straightforward. The support team is fast and responsive when we need them”
CTO, TV Labs
Frequently asked questions
Yes. While this engagement model is not generally required, we have local entity employment and contractor capabilities through our trusted partners. Toptal has extensive experience working compliantly with a global workforce, including global Payroll services and Agent of Record/Employer of Record arrangements.
HireGlobal operates payroll and payments in 180+ countries.
Yes. If you use the HireGlobal platform for engaging your workforce, HireGlobal will recommend which employment and payment methods are best suited for each individual.
Yes, HireGlobal can provide timely and compliant payment processing to your entire global workforce.
Yes. HireGlobal has a comprehensive platform that provides you with clear visibility into all payments made to your workforce.
HireGlobal is fully SOC 2 compliant, ensuring that your workforce data is protected and secure. We adhere to the five SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria, and have successfully completed all attestation requirements to formally demonstrate our compliance.
No. HireGlobal by Toptal does not require a deposit to get started.
You notify your HireGlobal representative and we will work with you every step of the way, including providing the documentation in support of compliance.
HireGlobal will provide compliance indemnification based on the product you purchase.
HireGlobal will work with you to make any changes necessitated by the law change.
We have the most comprehensive global payroll and payments offering at a competitive price, with a track record of compliance.
We have a team of 40+ lawyers to support anything related to HireGlobal.
Trusted for 15+ years by founders and CEOs
The world’s fastest-scaling teams use HireGlobal to onboard, manage, and pay global workers compliantly.