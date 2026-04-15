Compliance when hiring worldwide

THOUSANDS OF LEADING BRANDS TRUST OUR GLOBAL COMPLIANCE AND PAYROLL CAPABILITIES
Industry leading compliance
Models comparison
V–EOR
Virtual Employer of Record
Our Virtual Employer of Record (V-EOR) model offers $1 million indemnification per worker. Hire globally with confidence, knowing you're protected by this industry-leading coverage.
AOR
Agent of Record
Agent of Record model allows us to act as the intermediary between you and your workers, providing an extra layer of protection. We handle the complexities of contracts, compliance, IP protection and global payroll services, so you can focus on growing your team—plus, every client receives limited indemnification at no extra cost.
Proven legal structure
You’re backed at every level with our hardened, proven legal structure.
Worker classification
Our experts can help you classify contractors and employees and avoid risky penalties.
Global payroll services
We manage payroll in 180+ countries, along with local regulatory fees.
Sound contracts
Smoothly onboard workers with time-tested, legally sound, compliant global contracts.
Team of experts
We bring decades of experience helping companies navigate compliance.
$1 million indemnification
We offer unmatched protection through our Virtual Employer of Record model.
You’re covered for $1 million per worker
We back our compliance with a $1 million indemnification per worker through our Virtual Employer of Record, a level of business protection unmatched by competitors.
This way, we take on the risk. We handle compliance with local laws, and if anything goes wrong, we pay the price—not you.
Staying compliant doesn’t have to be difficult
We make sure you stay 100% compliant—so you can focus on scaling your business.
No obligation, no cost.
Frequently asked questions
You notify your HireGlobal representative and we will work with you every step of the way, including providing the documentation in support of compliance.
HireGlobal will provide compliance indemnification based on the product you purchase.
HireGlobal will work with you to make any changes necessitated by the law change.
HireGlobal is fully SOC 2 compliant, ensuring that your workforce data is protected and secure. We adhere to the five SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria, and have successfully completed all attestation requirements to formally demonstrate our compliance.
We have a team of 40+ lawyers to support anything related to HireGlobal.