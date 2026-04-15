HireGlobal

Compliance when hiring worldwide

HireGlobal helps you stay compliant with local and international labor laws and regulations, so you can scale your team with ease. Find out which hiring model is the best fit for your business.

THOUSANDS OF LEADING BRANDS TRUST OUR GLOBAL COMPLIANCE AND PAYROLL CAPABILITIES

DoorDash
Kohler
Kraft Heinz
General Assembly
Bridgestone

Industry leading compliance

HireGlobal global hiring architecture diagram showing Employer of Record, Contractor, Agent of Record, and Virtual Employer of Record compliance models on a world map

Models comparison

V–EOR

Virtual Employer of Record

Our Virtual Employer of Record (V-EOR) model offers $1 million indemnification per worker. Hire globally with confidence, knowing you're protected by this industry-leading coverage.


Learn more about Virtual EOR →

HireGlobal Virtual Employer of Record (EOR) structure diagram illustrating workforce compliance with one million dollar indemnity shields for international hiring

AOR

Agent of Record

Agent of Record model allows us to act as the intermediary between you and your workers, providing an extra layer of protection. We handle the complexities of contracts, compliance, IP protection and global payroll services, so you can focus on growing your team—plus, every client receives limited indemnification at no extra cost.


Learn more about Agent of Record →

Proven legal structure

You’re backed at every level with our hardened, proven legal structure.

Worker classification

Our experts can help you classify contractors and employees and avoid risky penalties.

Global payroll services

We manage payroll in 180+ countries, along with local regulatory fees.

Sound contracts

Smoothly onboard workers with time-tested, legally sound, compliant global contracts.

Team of experts

We bring decades of experience helping companies navigate compliance.

$1 million indemnification

We offer unmatched protection through our Virtual Employer of Record model.

Our customers say we'reExcellent
4.8 out of 5 based on 2K+ reviewsTrustpilot
3D Coin icon
$5+ billion
in payroll and payments
3D Engagement icon
33,000+
companies supported
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180+
countries

You’re covered for $1 million per worker

We back our compliance with a $1 million indemnification per worker through our Virtual Employer of Record, a level of business protection unmatched by competitors.


This way, we take on the risk. We handle compliance with local laws, and if anything goes wrong, we pay the price—not you.

Staying compliant doesn’t have to be difficult

We make sure you stay 100% compliant—so you can focus on scaling your business.

Talk to a HireGlobal expert

No obligation, no cost.

Frequently asked questions

You notify your HireGlobal representative and we will work with you every step of the way, including providing the documentation in support of compliance.

HireGlobal will provide compliance indemnification based on the product you purchase.

HireGlobal will work with you to make any changes necessitated by the law change.

HireGlobal is fully SOC 2 compliant, ensuring that your workforce data is protected and secure. We adhere to the five SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria, and have successfully completed all attestation requirements to formally demonstrate our compliance.

We have a team of 40+ lawyers to support anything related to HireGlobal.