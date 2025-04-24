Unmatched indemnification and legal support
Benefit from claims coverage and legal support that starts as soon as you onboard your workers—at no extra cost. Additionally, get $1 million indemnification per worker through HireGlobal Virtual Employer of Record.
No uncertainty, just peace of mind.
No setup fees, no hidden costs.
Indemnification and support—without any extra costs
Our indemnification includes both reimbursement and legal support up to coverage caps.
Proactive legal support
HireGlobal will proactively defend covered claims if they arise. We provide resources and cover costs up to your indemnification cap, helping you navigate disputes with confidence.
Coverage that goes further
Successful or not, HireGlobal will cover attorney’s fees, taxes, and fines—up to the indemnification cap—so you’re not left dealing with unexpected costs and compliance risks.
Reduced compliance risk, backed by proven models
We’re so confident in our expertise, we’re able to indemnify you against classification, regulatory, and labor related claims.
Worker classification claims
You’re covered if any third-party claims arise related to worker classification.
- Labor law compliance
- Regulatory compliance
- Classification claims
Claims from incorrect information
You're protected from third-party claims resulting from inaccurate processing of payments or benefits.
- Payroll and benefits' protection
- Third-party liability related to tax discrepancies
- Protection against permanent establishment claims
12 years of legal expertise. 80,000 worker engagements.
Our proven model lets us indemnify you with confidence.
With our experience managing exposure to global risk, we don’t just promise protection—we deliver it. Talk to a HireGlobal expert to learn about our indemnification protection.
Automatic coverage from day one
Standard indemnification for every client
Every client gets automatic, limited indemnification just by signing up and adding workers. No extra fees, no extra steps—just assurance backed by coverage.
$1 million indemnification through Virtual Employer of Record
Take protection to the next level with $1 million in indemnification per worker hired under our Virtual Employer of Record model—the industry’s strongest safeguard at an industry-leading price.
Not sure which global hiring model fits your needs?
Trusted legal expertise
HireGlobal has a dedicated team of full-time lawyers you can rely on for guidance and support at every step of your global hiring journey.
We also draw on Toptal’s 12 years of global hiring expertise and time-tested legal and compliance structure to protect your business and workers.
Frequently asked questions
Every client gets standard, built-in indemnification up to a cap. This kicks in as soon as you sign up and hire a worker. Additionally, clients who hire workers through our Virtual Employer of Record (V-EOR) model get $1 million indemnification per worker.
Yes. Every worker is indemnified with $1 million through our V-EOR model. This is the strongest industry indemnification offered, unmatched by any other provider.
Indemnification protects you and your business against various legal, regulatory and worker claims. In addition to basic indemnification, HireGlobal’s indemnification offering includes legal coverage and defense—backing you against covered legal claims and challenges.
HireGlobal indemnification helps to:
- Protect you against misclassification claims and regulatory violations.
- Cover legal representation and defense costs, not just damages.
- Minimize operational disruptions, allowing businesses to focus on growth without legal distractions.
- Maintain peace of mind and security, knowing potential legal challenges are covered.
With a legal framework that’s been proven since 2010—and real financial backing, we make risk protection a core part of what we do. We’ve perfected global hiring, giving us the confidence to indemnify our clients through reimbursements and legal defense—benefits no other provider can offer. We have the right hiring models for various business types, powered by a tested compliance and legal structure that’s proven itself time after time.
We include built-in, limited indemnification with your hiring at no extra cost, plus legal defense up to coverage caps—both unmatched industry benefits that no other provider offers as standard. No hidden fees and no legal guesswork. Additionally, get $1 million indemnification per worker when hiring through our V-EOR model.
Competitors limit coverage or make you pay more.
