Hire employees anywhere with an
Employer of Record
Hire around the world without the hassle of setting up local entities. Save on time and costs with built-in HRIS, global payroll services, and compliance in one seamless platform. Talk to a HireGlobal expert to see if a local Employer of Record is the right solution for your business needs.
No setup fees, no hidden costs.
THOUSANDS OF LEADING BRANDS TRUST OUR GLOBAL COMPLIANCE AND PAYROLL CAPABILITIES
Employment, anywhere you need it
Through our Employer of Record model, you get the security and compliance of hiring a full-time employee—while we handle payroll, benefits, and local labor laws. We partner with multiple providers for broader EOR coverage, giving you flexibility, redundancy if policies change, and the best rates for seamless hiring in new markets.
We've been perfecting global hiring since 2010
A complete solution for global employment
One centralized HRIS platform
Global payroll services
Easily process payments in 150+ countries.
One centralized HRIS platform
Employment security
Workers are hired as employees, with benefits and job security.
One centralized HRIS platform
Cost efficiency
Competitively priced and effective EOR services.
One centralized HRIS platform
Legally sound contracts
We handle contract creation, and all essential legal and tax requirements.
One centralized HRIS platform
Automated compliance
HireGlobal ensures you meet all local regulatory requirements
One centralized HRIS platform
One centralized HRIS platform
Payroll, benefits, and compliance for your global workforce—all in one HRIS.
Compliance at every stage of employment
With Employer of Record, we help you manage the entire employee lifecycle—from locally compliant contracts and payroll to benefits, tax filing, and IP protection. Our always-on compliance keeps you aligned with local laws at every stage—from hiring to termination—reducing risk as your business grows.
How to know if you need a local Employer of Record
Local employment laws
On-site requirements
You need workers to be on-site in a specific location.
Local employment laws
Hands-on management
Your workers have closely-managed responsibilities and schedules.
Local employment laws
Local employment laws
You have unique exposure to compliance and misclassification risks.
A solution for on-site, closely managed teams
Find out if Employer of Record is right for your growing workforce, and explore other solutions.
Flexible hiring for every business need
Virtual Employer of Record
Contractor Management
Through one of our network partners, HireGlobal will employ and pay your global workers via a locally based EOR entity.
HireGlobal will hire, manage, and pay your global contractor workforce.
Virtual Employer of Record
Virtual Employer of Record
Through one of our network partners, HireGlobal will employ and pay your global workers via a locally based EOR entity.
HireGlobal will hire, manage, and pay your global contractor workforce with added indemnification protections.
Virtual Employer of Record
Local Employer of Record
Through one of our network partners, HireGlobal will employ and pay your global workers via a locally based EOR entity.
Through one of our network partners, HireGlobal will employ and pay your global workers via a locally based EOR entity.
Not sure which hiring model fits your needs?
Book a call with us, and we’ll help you find the best solution.
Frequently asked questions
An Employer of Record (EOR) legally employs workers on behalf of your company, handling all the administrative, legal, and compliance-related aspects of employment. This includes managing payroll, taxes, benefits, and ensuring adherence to local and international labor laws. With HireGlobal, you can hire employees globally without the need to establish a legal entity in each country. We take on the responsibility of employment obligations, while you focus on managing your workers’ day-to-day tasks. Our EOR model simplifies global expansion, providing seamless, compliant hiring across borders.
HireGlobal EOR helps companies hire employees across multiple countries without the need to establish local entities, saving time and costs on compliance, payroll, and legal obligations. We ensure full compliance with local and international labor laws, reducing risks and penalties. With HireGlobal, businesses can expand into new markets faster, hire flexibly, and focus on growth while we handle the complexities of employment.
HireGlobal ensures employees receive the mandatory benefits required by local laws, such as health, unemployment, insurance, and social security, while also facilitating any additional benefits an employer chooses to provide through our trusted partners.
HireGlobal ensures smooth severance and termination processes by handling local labor law compliance, including termination notices, severance payouts, and accrued benefits like unused vacation days.
Engaging contractors can pose legal and compliance risks, such as misclassification, if local laws aren’t followed. While companies don’t need an EOR to hire freelancers and contractors, HireGlobal understands the importance of contractors in the workforce and offers Contractor Management under an agent of record model (AOR) to help companies hire, pay, and manage contractors compliantly. This allows you to seamlessly integrate contractors with your EOR and direct employees on a single global platform.
Your trusted Employer of Record partner
Hire employees anywhere with built-in compliance, legal protection, and flexible contracts—without setting up a local entity.