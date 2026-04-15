HireGlobal

The leading Agent of Record service. Contractor compliance made seamless

HireGlobal handles the contracts, payroll, and compliance. We reduce risk and make your global contractor onboarding and management effortless.



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No setup fees, no hidden costs.

Mockup_AOR

TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS

TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS

Hiring a global worker?

HireGlobal acts as an Agent of Record between you and your global workforce, helping you hire, manage, and pay contractors worldwide with legal protections that ensure compliance and reduce hiring risk.

Our customers say we'reExcellent
4.8 out of 5 based on 2K+ reviewsTrustpilot
3D Coin icon
$5+ billion
in payroll and payments
3D Engagement icon
33,000+
companies supported
3D Earth icon
180+
countries

Your best choice for managing contractors through an AOR


Get prices our competitors can’t match

Scale your global workforce with industry-leading pricing.

Stay protected with built-in compliance

Easily onboard workers with compliant, proven global Agent of Record contracts.

Pay global contractors effortlessly

Pay workers in 180+ countries with ease. No extra, hidden costs.

Scale with the #1 global hiring platform

The longest track record in global hiring, backed by unrivaled expertise.

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No obligation, no cost.

How HireGlobal AOR works

As an agent of record (AOR), we hire and manage global contractors on your behalf, compliantly, quickly, and at an unbeatable price.  We put our name on the line, taking responsibility for contracts, payments, compliance, and liability.

Your company
HireGlobal
Your worker

Sign one agreement and pay one invoice for all your workers, while we handle the rest.

Backed by 15+ years, 33,000+ clients, and $5B in payments—HireGlobal is built on a proven framework with zero guesswork.

Unbeatable pricing

Cut your costs by over 70%. You won’t find a better price for globally compliant hiring.

HireGlobal’s Agent of Record Service

HireGlobal will efficiently and compliantly hire, manage, and pay your global contractor workforce.

$49
per worker, per month
AvailableTransparent, fixed fee, no extra costs or hidden fees
AvailableScale faster and onboard workers in minutes
AvailableGlobal payroll in 180+ countries with flexible withdrawal options
AvailableCompliant, proven global contracts; reduced admin, no fuss
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No obligation, no cost.

Competitors

AOR hiring at a far higher cost, with complex terms and limitations on who qualifies for the service.

$200–400+
or 10%+ of payroll, per worker, per month
Not availableHigh, variable fees
Not availableStrict limitations on which workers qualify for AOR
Not availableLock you into rigid terms and inflexible pricing models
Not availableMay not support high-risk jurisdictions where you need it the most
Need even more protection? Try HireGlobal’s Virtual Employer of Record

For just $199 per worker, you’ll get full AOR support plus $1M indemnification for complete legal protection.

Learn more →

Get airtight global compliance

End-to-end compliance

Our robust system delivers unmatched, automated compliance.

Proven legal framework

You’re insulated with our hardened framework, perfected over 10 years.

Minimize classification risks

Leverage our experience with risk mitigation across 180+ countries.

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No obligation, no cost.

Effortless payments, no hidden fees

Refined over 15 years with $5+ billion processed, our integrated global payroll service offers flexible payment methods and consolidated invoicing for seamless transactions.


Workers can choose from multiple payment options in 180+ countries, with zero withdrawal fees charged by us.

Mockup_Effortless payments

See HireGlobal in action

Centralized team management view in HireGlobal displaying worker status, hiring models like V-EOR, EOR andContractor Management, and global locations
Pay your contractors

Get started today

We’ll show you how effortless it is to hire and manage your global workforce and answer any questions along the way.

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Hear it from our customers

Real stories from global teams scaling with HireGlobal.

HireGlobal has made it much easier for us to manage and pay our dev team across 3 continents. Our payout runs reliably, without admin overhead, and at a fraction of what we’d pay with other solutions

Mark Semmelbeck

CEO, A Better Meal

See case study

Managing a team of contractors and employees across 3 continents comes with a lot of moving parts, but HireGlobal has made the process straightforward. The support team is fast and responsive when we need them

Dave Lucia

CTO, TV Labs

See case study

Combining hiring flexibility with peace of mind

Onboard your global workers with added protection and coverage.

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No obligation, no cost.

Hire contractors in three simple steps


1
Sign one agreement

HireGlobal acts as your agent of record to  manage hiring, contracts, and payments.

2
Onboard contractors

All contractors sign a workforce agreement, making us the Agent of Record and minimizing your hiring risk.

3
Pay one invoice

Pay one invoice for your workforce, we handle individual payments and payroll compliance.

Get started today

No obligation, no cost.

Frequently asked questions

An AOR hires and manages your global contractors on your behalf. HireGlobal acts as the legal entity responsible for contracts, payments, compliance, and liability, so you don’t have to. You sign one agreement and pay one invoice—we handle the rest.

HireGlobal offers transparent, flat-rate pricing at $49 per worker, per month, with no hidden fees or costly add-ons. That’s significantly less than competitors, who often charge $200–400+ or 10–15% of payroll, with limited transparency.

Unlike other providers, HireGlobal includes proven compliant contracts, built-in indemnification, and transparent pricing. Competitors often charge hidden fees, take weeks to onboard, or leave compliance risks on your shoulders. As an aggregator, we quite literally put our name on the line for clients.

With HireGlobal, contractors can be onboarded in minutes, not weeks. Our proven contracts and automated processes mean you can start working with contractors right away, without compliance delays.

HireGlobal supports contractor hiring and payments in 180+ countries and 50+ currencies. No matter where your team is located, we handle compliance, contracts, and payments with full global coverage.

Make the smart choice. Choose HireGlobal.

Trusted by the world’s fastest-scaling teams to hire, manage, and pay global workers compliantly.

Get started today

No obligation, no cost.