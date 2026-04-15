The leading Agent of Record service. Contractor compliance made seamless
HireGlobal handles the contracts, payroll, and compliance. We reduce risk and make your global contractor onboarding and management effortless.
No setup fees, no hidden costs.
TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS
TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS
Hiring a global worker?
HireGlobal acts as an Agent of Record between you and your global workforce, helping you hire, manage, and pay contractors worldwide with legal protections that ensure compliance and reduce hiring risk.
Your best choice for managing contractors through an AOR
Get prices our competitors can’t match
Scale your global workforce with industry-leading pricing.
Stay protected with built-in compliance
Easily onboard workers with compliant, proven global Agent of Record contracts.
Pay global contractors effortlessly
Pay workers in 180+ countries with ease. No extra, hidden costs.
Scale with the #1 global hiring platform
The longest track record in global hiring, backed by unrivaled expertise.
Unbeatable pricing
Cut your costs by over 70%. You won’t find a better price for globally compliant hiring.
HireGlobal’s Agent of Record Service
HireGlobal will efficiently and compliantly hire, manage, and pay your global contractor workforce.
Competitors
AOR hiring at a far higher cost, with complex terms and limitations on who qualifies for the service.
Need even more protection? Try HireGlobal’s Virtual Employer of Record
For just $199 per worker, you’ll get full AOR support plus $1M indemnification for complete legal protection.
Get airtight global compliance
End-to-end compliance
Our robust system delivers unmatched, automated compliance.
Proven legal framework
You’re insulated with our hardened framework, perfected over 10 years.
Minimize classification risks
Leverage our experience with risk mitigation across 180+ countries.
Effortless payments, no hidden fees
Refined over 15 years with $5+ billion processed, our integrated global payroll service offers flexible payment methods and consolidated invoicing for seamless transactions.
Workers can choose from multiple payment options in 180+ countries, with zero withdrawal fees charged by us.
See HireGlobal in action
Get started today
We’ll show you how effortless it is to hire and manage your global workforce and answer any questions along the way.Get started today
Hear it from our customers
Real stories from global teams scaling with HireGlobal.
“HireGlobal has made it much easier for us to manage and pay our dev team across 3 continents. Our payout runs reliably, without admin overhead, and at a fraction of what we’d pay with other solutions”
CEO, A Better Meal
“Managing a team of contractors and employees across 3 continents comes with a lot of moving parts, but HireGlobal has made the process straightforward. The support team is fast and responsive when we need them”
CTO, TV Labs
Combining hiring flexibility with peace of mind
Onboard your global workers with added protection and coverage.
Hire contractors in three simple steps
Sign one agreement
HireGlobal acts as your agent of record to manage hiring, contracts, and payments.
Onboard contractors
All contractors sign a workforce agreement, making us the Agent of Record and minimizing your hiring risk.
Pay one invoice
Pay one invoice for your workforce, we handle individual payments and payroll compliance.
Frequently asked questions
An AOR hires and manages your global contractors on your behalf. HireGlobal acts as the legal entity responsible for contracts, payments, compliance, and liability, so you don’t have to. You sign one agreement and pay one invoice—we handle the rest.
HireGlobal offers transparent, flat-rate pricing at $49 per worker, per month, with no hidden fees or costly add-ons. That’s significantly less than competitors, who often charge $200–400+ or 10–15% of payroll, with limited transparency.
Unlike other providers, HireGlobal includes proven compliant contracts, built-in indemnification, and transparent pricing. Competitors often charge hidden fees, take weeks to onboard, or leave compliance risks on your shoulders. As an aggregator, we quite literally put our name on the line for clients.
With HireGlobal, contractors can be onboarded in minutes, not weeks. Our proven contracts and automated processes mean you can start working with contractors right away, without compliance delays.
HireGlobal supports contractor hiring and payments in 180+ countries and 50+ currencies. No matter where your team is located, we handle compliance, contracts, and payments with full global coverage.
Make the smart choice. Choose HireGlobal.
Trusted by the world’s fastest-scaling teams to hire, manage, and pay global workers compliantly.