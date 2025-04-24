Industry-leading data and security
Built from the ground up with best-in-class compliance and end-to-end encryption, HireGlobal delivers cutting-edge security to keep your data safe. For those seeking an extra layer of protection, our isolated virtual environments ensure complete data separation between clients, preventing data leaks and regulatory risks.
Unrivaled data security
Leveraging Toptal’s 12+ years of trusted experience in hiring, global payroll services, and sensitive data management, HireGlobal is committed to safeguarding your data and business. Our unique and tested infrastructure meets the highest security standards, comprehensive compliance certifications, and rigorous safeguards.
Your data, safeguarded by strict security standards
SOC 2 Type 1
Confirms that our data protection policies and infrastructure meet rigorous security, availability, and confidentiality requirements.
SOC 2 Type 2
Demonstrates our ongoing commitment to protecting user data by maintaining high security and compliance standards.
SOC 3
Provides publicly verifiable assurance that HireGlobal upholds industry-leading security practices to safeguard sensitive information.
ISO 27001
Certifies that we follow a globally recognized framework for managing information security risks, ensuring user data remains protected.
End to End Encryption (E2EE)
HireGlobal employs AES-256 encryption, a virtually impenetrable algorithm, to keep your data secure in transit and at rest.
Proven security that protects your data
End to end encryption
Your sensitive data stays protected at all times—during transmission and at rest. With end-to-end encryption, only you and HireGlobal can access your data, keeping hiring details, worker information, and payments secure from third parties.
Envelope encryption for all stored data
Your data is safeguarded with industry-standard encryption, controlled access, and ongoing security audits. Our tested framework ensures compliance, proactive threat detection, and complete control over who accesses your data.
Isolated virtual environments
Your data never leaves the dedicated, isolated environment that is under your control. It’s accessible, usable, and portable at your discretion—enabling you to easily transfer your data across locations. This unique setup allows for custom data and server management that meets your needs.
Virtual Employer of Record
Contractor Management
HireGlobal will hire, manage and pay your global contractor workforce.
Employer of Record
Frequently asked questions
We safeguard data using end to end encryption, envelope encryption, and isolated virtual environments. These work together to protect data at every stage. E2EE ensures that only HireGlobal and respective clients can access information, preventing unauthorized interception. Envelope encryption adds an extra layer of security by encrypting data with one key and then encrypting that key with another, making unauthorized decryption more difficult. Isolated environments create secure spaces for processing sensitive data, blocking access even from privileged users. Combined, these methods safeguard data in transit, at rest, and during processing, reducing the risk of breaches and unauthorized access. Even in the unlikely case of a breach, data remains protected.
Absolutely. HireGlobal is committed to ensuring safety and security of our clients and their data across any and every hiring agreement. Additionally, we offer data isolation for an even higher level of security.
Data security is built in to every part of our HRIS, from hiring and onboarding to payments. Speak to our expert team to learn more about our data isolation upgrade.
Isolated virtual environments create secure, self-contained spaces where applications and processes run independently from the main system. By using virtualization or sandboxing, these environments prevent unauthorized access, data leaks, and interference from external threats. They ensure sensitive data is processed securely, reducing the risk of breaches while maintaining performance and scalability. Ideal for cloud computing, software testing, and secure workloads, isolated environments provide a reliable layer of protection for businesses handling critical data.
Only HireGlobal and your assigned team members can access data, with user-specific permissions for added control. One team member, one login.
